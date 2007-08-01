Welcome to Mauritius Times online version

On 25th January 2017, a decision is due to be taken concerning the case filed with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by the police in the matter of a substantial amount of money it secured from the residence of Navin Ramgoolam in February 2015. The DPP’s Office has two options: i. to institute a case against Navin Ramgoolam on the basis of the evidence submitted by the police in the matter; ii. to drop the case on grounds that evidence gathered by the police cannot stand the standard of proof required by a court of law.

Interview Me Yusuf Mohamed Interview: Me Yusuf Mohamed

« The police is on a wild goose chase. This is my conviction. » * Affaire de Rs 220 millions : ‘Il incombera à la police de prouver que cet argent provient des « proceeds of crime ». They have no evidence’ * ‘Il y aura peut-être une coalition après les élections…Qui dit que ce ne sera pas entre le PTr et le MMM’ Read more... Rajiv Servansingh Mauritius: “Stella, Clavisque, Maris, Indici” again Rajiv Servansingh In other words, the Indian Ocean will be where global power dynamics will be revealed. Together with the contiguous Near East and Central Asia, it constitutes the new Great Game in geo-politics. -- Robert D. Kaplan – ‘Monsoon: The Indian Ocean and the Future of American Power’ The above extract from Kaplan’s book which first appeared in 2010 has been on the dot in its prediction of how the Indian Ocean would evolve into a key theatre of geo-political competition if not latent conflict over the years. The end of the Cold War has transformed the nature of the competition without, as some had expected, really reducing the covert tension among a growing number of players like India and China that have among others joined the US and France which already have substantial naval presence in the region. Read more... Dr R Neerunjun Gopee For a cleaner society Everything boils down to leadership, trust and integrity Dr R Neerunjun Gopee In the Hindu epic Ramayana, which is about the life of Prince Rama of Ayodhya and what an ideal society should be like, we are told that the common people tend to mimic the behaviour of their leaders, in their case Prince Rama who later ascends the throne. And that for this reason it is a paramount responsibility of leaders to give the good example in all that they undertake. Today we say simply: leaders must lead by example, implied of course good example. Read more... Anil Gujadhur Will the world - and Mauritius - emerge stronger after all this? The world is poised for change, and we need not get distracted from our real objective -- Anil Gujadhur Many are shocked by the uncertainties spawned by present times. The relatively smooth sailing which marked the world before 2007-08 is no longer here. Instabilities of different kinds have appeared on the stage. Some of them are political. Others are geopolitical. Quite a few relate to the stability of persons put in charge of conducting public affairs. Read more...