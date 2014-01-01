Welcome to Mauritius Times online version

|
|
An Unending Mess
Concrete shape was given last weekend to the announcement made by Sir Anerood Jugnauth in October 2016 that he was contemplating giving up his prime ministership. Pravind Jugnauth, leader of the MSM in the government alliance, was anointed Prime Minister this Monday after SAJ resigned.
As expected, this became the occasion to fill up Cabinet positions left vacant after the PMSD’s decision in mid-December to quit the government. Ministerial portfolios were reshuffled among incumbents or were allocated to newcomers to the Cabinet. Unexpectedly however, the new serenity this exercise was supposed to confer on the government was sorely disrupted.
|
Read more...
|
|
|
Interview Lindsay Riviere
|
|
|
|
Interview : Lindsay Riviere, Journaliste
“Pravind a 56 ans. Il a beaucoup attendu. Pour lui, c’est maintenant ou jamais ! »
* ‘Bérenger prendra-t-il le risque de se rapprocher de Ramgoolam après le traumatisme de 2014 ? Probablement pas.
Que lui reste-t-il, sauf une espèce de ‘remake’ du ‘remake’, mais sans SAJ ?’
* ‘Le PMSD et Xavier-Luc Duval ont changé. Ils sont devenus beaucoup plus ambitieux…
|
Read more...
|
Taming The Wild Beast
before it gets out of hand
Society is badly in need of leaders who can really lead and transform for a sustainable future, not those paying lip-service, being high in rhetoric but low in delivery
By Anil Gujadhur
The world over the prevailing reality is changing. For various reasons, people are up in arms against the established system. They are rejecting a system which has, amongst others, permitted the wealth of the top 1% to be greater than the combined wealth of all the rest of the world. They are against a system which has made more vulnerable the worst off masses of the people.
|
Read more...
|
|
Where do we go from here? Four leads to watch
Rajiv Servansingh
Strengthening the new status Quo: The appointment of Pravind Jugnauth as Prime Minister under the circumstances that we know has been made into a politically contentious issue by the opposition. On the trail of events over several months leading up to the actual change in prime ministership, the Government has clearly lost the “propaganda war.”
|
Read more...
|
Frailty, thy name is old age
Dr R Neerunjun Gopee
‘Getting old is mandatory. Feeling old is optional’
‘Frailty, thy name is woman’ is a well-known Shakespearean saying. Frailty implies being weak, delicate, breakable, and women in patriarchal societies are traditionally considered to possess these physical characteristics, in contrast to their supposedly stronger and more robust male counterparts. However, in our modern times, especially in developed countries where women increasingly participate daily in all types of physical activities and are present in occupations that used to be male preserves, go to gym, are Olympic champions in many disciplines including wrestling, one wonders how far this distinction still holds.
|
Read more...
|
|
Page 1 of 3