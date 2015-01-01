Welcome to Mauritius Times online version

In 2015 and 2016 a number of things happened which cast doubt on the stability of the L’Alliance Lepep government. There was clearly a struggle for power within the ranks of the MSM itself. This was amply illustrated by the twists and turns taken by the Heritage City project until it was finally decided to dump it. Not everybody involved in the fray escaped unscathed.

‘Gouverner, c’est d’abord rassembler et surtout ne pas diviser, ni ostraciser’ * ‘Le meilleur agent politique du PTr est plus que jamais Bhai Anerood… … il croit dérouler le tapis rouge devant son fils, sans se douter qu’il prépare l’inéluctable retour au pouvoir de Navin Ramgoolam’ * ‘Conclure que le PMSD serait aujourd’hui plus fort que le MMM serait peut-être prématuré’ Read more... Dr R Neerunjun Gopee Let us journey into the future with hope Dr R Neerunjun Gopee

A man should not be judged by the nature of his duties but by the manner in which he does them. – Swami Chinmayananda In other words, it is not by his position but by his character – which is reflected in his actions – that a man (or woman) is judged. It follows that the more these actions are visible in the public domain, the more those responsible for them will be critically viewed. This applies to all those whose calling pitches them into the public arena, and politicians are perhaps the ones who are the prime example in this category. This flows directly from the manner by which they get into business – no pun intended --, which is election by popular, that is, public mandate. Read more... Sada Reddi 2017 - A Short Year Ahead A nation alienated from its government is a recipe for national disaster with the result that public policies, however well-intentioned, will become both dysfunctional and perverse

-- Sada Reddi

After two disappointing years, people are still hoping against hope that sanity will come back to inform public policy. The coming year is indeed going to be a very short one. By the time the celebration of the National Day is over, in a further three months, the government will have reached midway into its mandate. Read more... Mrinal Roy Adapt or Perish

Looking back at the events in Mauritius and some of the misguided government decisions of the past year, we invariably think of an amoeba moving hither and thither by trial and error, perpetually changing course at every obstacle in its way

Mrinal Roy The events of the past year have profoundly changed and re-shaped the world. A similar set of events are also re-modeling Mauritius. The established world order and its systemic failings are being more and more challenged by the people’s protest vote. Read more...