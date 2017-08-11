Latest
Interviews
Interview: Bashir Khan – Chagos Refugees Group UK representative — ‘Was Chagos “sold” to the British? You cannot sell anything, let alone part of a country, that does
Read More
Editorials
The present government has reached mid-term. If one were to assess its balance sheet so far, it looks like it has more liabilities than assets to show
Read More
History
The elections of 7th August 1967 was the decisive moment in the historical/constitutional development of Mauritius as validated by future events
Read More
History
New elections were the necessary prerequisite to decide on the ultimate status of Mauritius as was agreed at the 1965 Mauritius Constitutional Conference at Lancaster House
Read More
Language
Public debate and input must inform any eventual decision, because the politician will be too apt to give in to populism
Read More
Politics
The current tense geopolitical situation doesn’t augur much good for lifting up economies like ours caught in a web of slack global economic growth
Read More
Politics
New blood is required, sure, but it must be tempered with wisdom, which is not the forte of youth
Read More
Society
Huge disparities in salaries and lifestyles are a form of aggression in an ever-flooded market of goods, luxuries and gadgets while salaries are not inflated
Read More
Society
On the east side of Duperre street, there once lived a lucky young prince sometime in the past
Read More
Politics
Unless government puts its house in order through good governance, equity and probity, it is anathema for people to subscribe to fundamentally flawed decisions
Read More