“Independence became “fait accompli” after and only after the 1967 elections”

“Change is coming; it is no more a matter of ‘if’ but rather of ‘when’”

Metro Express: Improving transportation of goods and services

Lessons in living from the “Garden Island” Bali

Latest

History

7th August 1967

| August 11, 2017
New elections were the necessary prerequisite to decide on the ultimate status of Mauritius as was agreed at the 1965 Mauritius Constitutional Conference at Lancaster House
Read More
Solution by Web Vision Ltd