Welcome to Mauritius Times online version

Will Mauritius remain a jurisdiction worthy of trust? On 25th January 2017, a decision is due to be taken concerning the case filed with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by the police in the matter of a substantial amount of money it secured from the residence of Navin Ramgoolam in February 2015. The DPP’s Office has two options: i. to institute a case against Navin Ramgoolam on the basis of the evidence submitted by the police in the matter; ii. to drop the case on grounds that evidence gathered by the police cannot stand the standard of proof required by a court of law. • INTERVIEW Interview: Me Yusuf Mohamed



« The police is on a wild goose chase. This is my conviction. »



* Affaire de Rs 220 millions : ‘Il incombera à la police de prouver que cet argent provient des « proceeds of crime ». They have no evidence’ * ‘Il y aura peut-être une coalition après les élections…Qui dit que ce ne sera pas entre le PTr et le MMM’ Yusuf Mohamed, ancien parlementaire et avocat en exercice, fait l’autopsie des politiciens actuels. Le vrai but de la politique semble occulté, enterré. C’est de plus en plus une vendetta personnelle. Les yeux du public s’ouvrent et comprennent après coup que la situation sociale se détériore. Le pire est peut-être à venir. Le changement, un nouveau souffle, pourquoi pas ? Mais quand ? * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Mauritius: “Stella, Clavisque, Maris, Indici” again By Rajiv Servansingh In other words, the Indian Ocean will be where global power dynamics will be revealed. Together with the contiguous Near East and Central Asia, it constitutes the new Great Game in geo-politics. -- Robert D. Kaplan – ‘Monsoon: The Indian Ocean and the Future of American Power’ The above extract from Kaplan’s book which first appeared in 2010 has been on the dot in its prediction of how the Indian Ocean would evolve into a key theatre of geo-political competition if not latent conflict over the years. The end of the Cold war has transformed the nature of the competition without, as some had expected, really reducing the covert tension among a growing number of players like India and China that have among others joined the US and France which already have substantial naval presence in the region. The recent phenomenon of the rise of populism in European nations will add a new nationalistic dimension to the already complex issues as has been aptly illustrated by the intervention of Marine Le Pen’s Front National on the question of the established “co-gestion” of Tromelin by France and Mauritius. * * * For a cleaner society



By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “One of the major ills that are widespread in practically all countries across the world is corruption. It takes many forms, and the most spectacular cases - usually dubbed as ‘scandal’ - in recent times are only too well known… Those exposed in the cases that came to light have comprised corporations and businesses, auditing firms, financiers, high-profile individuals in different fields, and politicians of various hues. It goes without saying that the latter receive greater attention by the very nature of their mandate which they are granted by an eminently public and publicized process, namely elections. They are therefore called to the highest standards of probity…” * * * Will the world - and Mauritius - emerge stronger after all this? By Anil Gujadhur Many are shocked by the uncertainties spawned by present times. The relatively smooth sailing which marked the world before 2007-08 is no longer here. Instabilities of different kinds have appeared on the stage. Some of them are political. Others are geopolitical. Quite a few relate to the stability of persons put in charge of conducting public affairs. “During the past so many decades we’ve built bridges with numerous countries, raising our domestic resources ingeniously to be able to transact with them. We’ve gone to Europe, America, Africa, India and numerous others in our quest to increase our exports of goods and services. This has been the foundation of our economic success. Now that the international platform is due for unforeseen changes, why can’t we re-invent our economic production apparatus instead of continuing with politicking of all sorts?” * * * Vacoas-Phoenix: Change Without Innovation The places where people are going to live, work and have leisure activities, the type of infrastructure and transport system they require, need to be given proper consideration By Sada Reddi Vacoas-Phoenix is a smallish town, and to many it lacks ambition. Some lament that it has not changed over the years; at times the same people feel that it should not change. Today it is one of the most populous towns in the island after Port Louis, yet it continues to lag behind as the mindset of its inhabitants and its urban structure seem to have been cast in a mould that is difficult to break. But some serious rethinking about the future has become a necessity. * * * Legitimate expectations of citizens





By TP Saran "In December 2014 we Mauritians decided to change from one political alliance to another, on the assumption that it was a shift to another kind of politics, implying an alternative, better way of doing things and of running the affairs of State for the benefit of its citizens. Initially, actions taken that were loudly and widely publicised gave the general impression that this in fact was the case. And we were confident enough that the same mindset would be sustained throughout the mandate… Alas, events that have taken place since then have gone counter to the expectations that were built up in the citizenry…" * * * Surrendering to fear amounts to spiritual enslavement By Nita Chicooree-Mercier The freedom to express thoughts, ideas and views on major topics relating to politics, governance, education, economic options, social issues, and human development is a right for which previous generations of men and women had to fight at different times of history across the world. Freedom of speech has not been served on a platter to people by benevolent rulers. Neither has it followed a linear evolution across the ages in different parts of the world. * * * Quatre Bornes et son bazar… By Shakuntala Boolell « Que propose le bazar en plein centre de Quatre Bornes depuis des années ? Des étals colorés – oui -- mais remplis de vêtements suspendus sur nos têtes et débordant dans les passages où circulent les acheteurs. C'est impossible d'avancer à son aise. Les commentaires sont des plus négatifs : touffé dans ça bazar- là ! Pas capave choisir couma bizin ! » * * * Letter from New Delhi What's New in Technology for 2017 By Kul Bhushan Driverlesss cars and other gizmos have been showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2017. can still bend backwards to become a mini TV, and you can still get it with an OLED panel, giving it what is arguably the most gorgeous notebook screen in existence. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga "Wallpaper TV" — and given that it measures just 2.6 millimeters thick, the nickname fits. LG has put out beautiful OLED TVs for the past few years, so there's little reason to think this 4K HDR set will be any different. LG's OLED TV * * * MT 60 Years Ago 2nd Year - No 74 – Friday 6th December 1956 N.M.U.'s Flot de Bêtises "J'admets simplement que l'enfant hindou recevant en anglais les rudiments de sa culture, soit dès l'adolescence beaucoup plus familiarisé avec l'anglais qu'avec le français". -- N.M.U. N.M.U. does not deny that the Indo-Mauritian is more at home in English than in French. In fact, he even concedes that the Indo-Mauritian child too is more conversant with English. And what we wrote was "the Indo-Mauritians, even the well-read ones, rarely speak and write French". But some two or three paragraphs later, after his usual digs at India and Indian Culture, N.M.U. fondly maintains that (a) "les Hindous de Maurice arriveraient difficilement à se comprendre entre eux sans l'usage du patois français (b) leur ingratitude à l'égard de la langue française est ridicule et blâmable", and asserts that (c) our love for the English language is mere pretence.