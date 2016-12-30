This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 30 Dec 2016 • EDITORIAL Setting the new direction for 2017 and beyond... In 2015 and 2016 a number of things happened which cast doubt on the stability of the L’Alliance Lepep government. There was clearly a struggle for power within the ranks of the MSM itself. This was amply illustrated by the twists and turns taken by the Heritage City project until it was finally decided to dump it. Not everybody involved in the fray escaped unscathed. People are flabbergasted at this unexpected turn of events, barely two years into the life of the new government they so massively voted to power. The vast majority of undecided voters are at a loss about which party to put their faith in anew to govern the country. Should they again take the same kind of risks they endured by electing Lepep to power in 2014? • INTERVIEW Interview : Yvan Martial ‘Gouverner, c’est d’abord rassembler et surtout ne pas diviser, ni ostraciser’ * ‘Le meilleur agent politique du PTr est plus que jamais Bhai Anerood… … il croit dérouler le tapis rouge devant son fils, sans se douter qu’il prépare l’inéluctable retour au pouvoir de Navin Ramgoolam’ * ‘Conclure que le PMSD serait aujourd’hui plus fort que le MMM serait peut-être prématuré’ L'attente d’une nouvelle année est un moment spécial. C’est la tradition d’effectuer un bilan de l'année écoulée et de se tourner avec optimisme vers l’avenir. Chacun tente d'oublier ce qui a marqué négativement sa vie et, désormais, s'accroche à l'espérance en des jours meilleurs. Nous avons invité Yvan Martial à prendre part à ce difficile exercice de fin d’année. Nous vous proposons de découvrir ses réflexions, ses espoirs, ses souhaits et ses attentes de la classe politique en 2017. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Adapt or Perish Looking back at the events in Mauritius and some of the misguided government decisions of the past year, we invariably think of an amoeba moving hither and thither by trial and error, perpetually changing course at every obstacle in its way By Mrinal Roy The events of the past year have profoundly changed and re-shaped the world. A similar set of events are also re-modeling Mauritius. The established world order and its systemic failings are being more and more challenged by the people’s protest vote. This is evidenced by the series of setbacks registered by ruling parties at the polls in the world. A spate of game changing events have basically turned the established order upside down. Similarly, a chequered series of events have also impacted the political and socio-economic landscape of Mauritius. * * * 2014-2016: An Economy Tripped by Poor Governance By Rajiv Servansingh Governments behave as if the statement that there is a close relationship between clarity and visibility of policies and the quantum of investments in the country is a figment of the imagination of economists and intellectuals in general. One of the most sensible prescriptions for governments to achieve economic efficiency is that they must start by getting a grip on factors which are under their control. Political stability, a coherent economic programme and clarity in medium- and long-term objectives are some of the elements which constitute an environment which is propitious for investments by economic operators. Such positive dispositions can constitute the cheapest stimulus package that a government can offer to private operators. * * * 2017 - A Short Year Ahead By Sada Reddi After two disappointing years, people are still hoping against hope that sanity will come back to inform public policy. The coming year is indeed going to be a very short one. By the time the celebration of the National Day is over, in a further three months, the government will have reached midway into its mandate. The political cauldron will have started to boil if it has not already reached boiling point and soothsayers will be making their dire predictions for the next elections. The challenges facing the present government will be arduous. Like the student who spends half the year doing little work, government will find it extremely difficult to catch up and complete the revision before the final countdown. * * * Let us journey into the future with hope By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee A man should not be judged by the nature of his duties but by the manner in which he does them. – Swami Chinmayananda In other words, it is not by his position but by his character – which is reflected in his actions – that a man (or woman) is judged. It follows that the more these actions are visible in the public domain, the more those responsible for them will be critically viewed. This applies to all those whose calling pitches them into the public arena, and politicians are perhaps the ones who are the prime example in this category. This flows directly from the manner by which they get into business – no pun intended --, which is election by popular, that is, public mandate. * * * Going beyond bounds By Anil Gujadhur Let’s, for a moment, go back to a not so remote past in the history of Mauritius. Those who have appeared on the scene with the generations after the 1980s may not know about it; those who’ve grown up – especially in rural areas -- in the period prior to this will recall. In the generation before independence and the years which followed, people were beset by numerous existential difficulties. I can still recall school friends coming to school barefoot. Clothes they wore sometimes had patches – genuine ones, not fashion-induced – on them. Parents couldn’t afford to buy new sets of clothes for their children. Nor were there more than a couple of sets of clothes per child. The warm cup of milk that was served free during break at school was an important stayer for many of the empty stomachs. Unemployment was rife. Most houses were covered with dried sugar cane leaves, the best the workers could afford. * * * Tango for Two By U.C. Last week-end's turn-around and resignation of Xavier Duval, ex-number 2, Deputy PM and major political partner of the now defunct triangular Alliance Lepep, coming as a bolt from the blue, has thrown a rather huge spanner in the works. The attempt to rush through a Bill purporting to make the DPP's Office and its collective judgement on prosecution matters, conditional to an administrative review and correction mechanism with retroactive powers, has backfired into a major political conundrum. * * * What now for Mauritius: Will 2017 be better? By TP Saran The Finance Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, is reported as having said that a bright future awaits the country in 2017. Apparently he is not unduly perturbed by the departure of the leader of the PMSD and practically all of his party members from their positions in government including as parliamentarians. In fact, Pravind Jugnauth added that the Prosecution Commission Bill – certain aspects of which were seemingly the bone of contention – is still on the agenda and is going to be brought into the National Assembly when it resumes business in March. * * * 2017 : L’année des revirements Qu’est-ce qui a changé en 2016? Pour le meilleur ou pour le pire ? By Shakuntala Boolell Fin 2016. Que d’attentes, que d’espoirs ! Et en fin de compte, le peuple, tout au moins le petit peuple, continue de se plaindre. Il se dit condamné. Un cynique va dire que le peuple n’est pas privé du droit de vote, du droit à la parole, au mouvement, à l’éducation, à la santé gratuite, à la pension, et mieux encore, au bonus de fin d’année. Que demande alors le peuple? * * * Forum Everyone Should Be Accountable! By TD Fuego The classical definition of democracy is government of the people, by the people, for the people. In a democracy, everyone is equal before the law. Every citizen has rights he can enjoy unfettered. But along with these rights, everyone has obligations to abide by the rule of law. By deduction, everyone — as high as he might be — is accountable for his actions. Transparency is fundamental if the people are to have trust in the institutions making the decisions on their behalf. * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year - No 74 Friday 6th January 1956 Burning Questions As the year was dying out we reviewed our editorials to see what we had done during the year. At the same time, we get the opportunity of realising what remains undone. On the threshold of the new year we cannot do better than group some of our outstanding problems and express our hope of their happy solution. Our population problem is becoming more and more acute. Government has taken stock of the situation through the Population Committee. The country has seen what an urgent task it is to reduce the population. But unfortunately no practical step is being taken to that end. The Population Committee has prescribed the remedies of Emigration and Family Planning.