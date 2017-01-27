This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 27 Jan 2017 • EDITORIAL An Unending Mess Concrete shape was given last weekend to the announcement made by Sir Anerood Jugnauth in October 2016 that he was contemplating giving up his prime ministership. Pravind Jugnauth, leader of the MSM in the government alliance, was anointed Prime Minister this Monday after SAJ resigned. As expected, this became the occasion to fill up Cabinet positions left vacant after the PMSD’s decision in mid-December to quit the government. Ministerial portfolios were reshuffled among incumbents or were allocated to newcomers to the Cabinet. Unexpectedly however, the new serenity this exercise was supposed to confer on the government was sorely disrupted. • INTERVIEW Interview : Lindsay Riviere, Journaliste “Pravind a 56 ans. Il a beaucoup attendu. Pour lui, c’est maintenant ou jamais ! » * ‘Bérenger prendra-t-il le risque de se rapprocher de Ramgoolam après le traumatisme de 2014 ? Probablement pas.

Que lui reste-t-il, sauf une espèce de ‘remake’ du ‘remake’, mais sans SAJ ?’ * ‘Le PMSD et Xavier-Luc Duval ont changé. Ils sont devenus beaucoup plus ambitieux…

Duval pourrait bien demander beaucoup plus de ‘tickets’ électoraux et peut-être même un ‘accord à l’israélienne’… après 3 ou 4 ans de prime ministership Travailliste’



* ‘Il est inimaginable que le MSM puisse gagner les élections de 2019 seul ou avec le ML.

Pravind Jugnauth va donc toujours conserver une option MMM dans sa manche’ Si la République de Maurice a hérité du système politique de Westminster, force est de constater que les politiciens mauriciens n’ont pas la même stature que leurs homologues britanniques. David Cameron avait pensé soumettre sa résignation et devenir un backbencher. Mais il s’était ravisé très rapidement car disait-il « such a role is untenable ». Les citoyens mauriciens, eux, sont avides de commentaires à propos des déclarations d’Anerood Jugnauth et des évènements qui ont suivi : leur silence est éloquent. Nous avons contacté Lindsay Rivière, journaliste et observateur politique, pour commenter les derniers soubresauts en politique. · * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Where do we go from here? Four leads to watch By Rajiv Servansingh



The appointment of Pravind Jugnauth as Prime Minister under the circumstances that we know has been made into a politically contentious issue by the opposition. On the trail of events over several months leading up to the actual change in prime ministership, the Government has clearly lost the “propaganda war.” Even among those who are convinced that the succession is constitutionally and legally in order, a considerable number still entertain some doubts about the “legitimacy” of the move involving father and son. * * * Frailty, thy name is old age By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee ‘Frailty, thy name is woman’ is a well-known Shakespearean saying. Frailty implies being weak, delicate, breakable, and women in patriarchal societies are traditionally considered to possess these physical characteristics, in contrast to their supposedly stronger and more robust male counterparts. However, in our modern times, especially in developed countries where women increasingly participate daily in all types of physical activities and are present in occupations that used to be male preserves, go to gym, are Olympic champions in many disciplines including wrestling, one wonders how far this distinction still holds. * * * Taming The Wild Beast

before it gets out of hand By Anil Gujadhur “People are up in arms against the established system. They are rejecting a system which has, amongst others, permitted the wealth of the top 1% to be greater than the combined wealth of all the rest of the world. They are against a system which has made more vulnerable the worst off masses of the people. Who are these 1%? They are dictators of countries and their cronies, the owners and upper executive crust of global companies and large businesses in developed and developing countries alike, army generals in certain cases, the benders of rules in society...” “The people may not be great pundits in forecasting but they have the gut feeling that things like robotics and artificial intelligence are condemning them to even more joblessness without their leaders worrying to adapt them to the changing work environment. And they are right. The leaders plead that “market forces” will pick them up eventually and that they should adapt to all that’s happening in the work environment. The peoples’ concerns are real. They bear the brunt of leaders’ passivity in the face of the great social disruptions visiting upon them...” * * * Political power: Transitions and transfers By TP Saran Three changes of regime took place in the world within days of each other. The one in Mauritius was simply a transfer of power; the other two, in the US and Gambia, were preceded by a period of transition. “The Mentor Minister in Cabinet: Will his presence not inhibit Pravind Jugnauth, and prevent him from functioning really freely? It is well known that when one’s senior is around, there is a sort of psychological block that takes place, and since the Cabinet is where crucial decisions are taken for the country, there is legitimate concern about how the physical presence of the father will impact the son in his decision-making. Will he have to look towards the father and get an approval for every decision to be taken?” “It’s been almost a year-long campaign that ended in, to all intents and purposes, the unbelievable election of Donald Trump as the President of the USA. He was throughout mired in controversies – his position on women and gender issues, Blacks and other minorities, immigration and the building of a wall to keep off Mexicans with Mexico to pay for its construction, his antagonism to Obamacare and so on. And controversy has continued to dog him as he was installed as President on the 20 January…” * * * Dynastic Politics By Nita Chicooree-Mercier On Sunday 22nd, when PM Sir Anerood Jugnauth announced his resignation as Prime Minister on television and spoke about his long commitment to politics, the first impression was that he was withdrawing from politics altogether. It is only the day after that we were informed about his role as mentor and at the head of the Ministry of Defence and Rodrigues. With such a long political career, SAJ stands out as the oldest remaining politician from the first batch of politicians associated with Independence. Indeed, a most seasoned politician ever since, he banded with the charismatic and influential Bissoondoyal brothers in the Independent Forward Block; he was in every debate concerning the political future of Mauritius. He made his way to Parliament, became minister in the 80s as a member of the MMM, founded his own party, the MSM, took the reins of the country's affairs as Prime Minister, and got nominated as President by a Labour-led government. * * * The Other 9/11 By Dr Rajagopala Soondron 9/11 has passed into common language as the 9th of November 2001 when terrorists brought down the Twin Towers in New York. But last 9th November, the world witnessed another bombshell: the coming of Donald Trump to the White House. Everyone round the world was agog, because the polls, all famous newspaper critics, and all top experts had predicted defeat for him. They could not understand how an amateur in politics could have outwitted them. He is good or very good in business, after all he has amassed fortune and become a billionaire, but sending him to the White House was not on the agenda. How could he have done it, when Hillary had scored better in all three TV debates and encounters? But that is USA, the infamous Electoral College is there to dope and twist the democratic process. * * * Letter from New Delhi Forgive but do not forget

Very pertinent for Indian Republic Day By Kul Bhushan “Forgive but do not forget,” said Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta referring to atrocities by the colonial British rulers. This is worth remembering on India’s Republic Day, 26 January. Now an accomplished Indian author, Shashi Tharoor, made the same observation about the horrendous facts about the loot, killings and exploitation of India over 200 years detailed in his recent book, ‘Era of Darkness; The British Empire in India’ (Aleph) published a couple of months ago. * * * Slavery & Freedom The Genesis of Maroonage and the Freedom Struggle of the Mauritian Maroons in Ile de France (1721-1732) By Satyendra Peerthum

Historian and Writer 1st February 2017 is a special public holiday when the struggle for freedom, the achievements and contributions of the Mauritian slaves in the making of our great country is honoured. This celebration also reminds the Mauritian nation of the long and bloody resistance of the Mauritian maroons or the first freedom fighters on Mauritian soil against the inhumanity of slavery and European colonialism.



By their struggle for freedom and acts of resistance, the Mauritian maroons had a direct impact on the colonization of Mauritius and the shaping of colonial society. The constant fear of maroon attacks greatly altered colonial laws, colonial architecture, and the lifestyle of the colonists. During the entire period that maroonage existed in colonial Mauritius, or between 1641 and 1839, it was common for maroons or fugitive slaves to organise themselves into either small or large bands.





MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 75 – Friday 13th January 1956 Education Problem in Mauritius Criticism and Suggestions By Peter Ibbotson It a deplorable and shocking that only half the primary schools in Mauritius can admit children this year; and that approximately only one quarter of those on the waiting lists can be admitted at those schools where admissions can be made. This shocking state of affairs is a condemnation of the Colonial Office; for since Mauritius has up to now been denied a full measure of responsibility for her internal government, it is Whitehall which bears ultimate overriding responsibility in such a matter as education. After all, we recall that it was only two years ago that Oliver Lyttelton, as Colonial Secretary (one of the old style, who relied on the gunboat policy), criticised the Budget for allotting too much money to the social services (which include education). He should have criticised the Budget for not allotting enough to education – if more had been allotted and spent in past years, there would not now be the grave shortage of school places. The 1953-54 Budget allotted 36 percent of expenditure to critical services – the Financial Secretary criticised this and said that 31 per cent should be the maximum. Lyttelton's criticism was that Mauritian prosperity was more apparent than real.