This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 03 Feb 2017 • EDITORIAL Not out of the woods yet After all the ups and downs of the several past weeks, a new government headed by Pravind Jugnauth as Prime Minister has been formed. The latter reconstituted the Cabinet, with SAJ (the PM till then) retaining a position in Cabinet in the new government, having been put in charge of Defence and Rodrigues. This was challenged from different quarters. The opposition was up in arms against the ‘passation du pouvoir’ – from father to son – and the appointments that followed. An arrangement was made thereafter for all the opposition parties to stage a common protest demonstration last Friday at the Place d’Armes, in front of Government House. However, only the PMSD and Labour ended up participating in the protest rally, with protestors separately partitioned from each other. • INTERVIEW Interview : Me Rex Stephen « « La passation des pouvoirs laisse l’impression qu’elle a été effectuée avec une certaine absence d’égard…envers la fonction de la Présidence » * ‘Selon notre raisonnement, si l’accord ‘à l’israélienne’ implique que le Premier ministre sortant reste comme député ou ministre, ce type d’accord ne serait pas valable constitutionnellement’ * ‘Si la démarche de monsieur Jugnauth père était « constitutionally in order », l’accession de monsieur Jugnauth fils serait tout à fait légale, ou « légitime » constitutionnellement’ Aujourd’hui, la majorité des citoyens mauriciens se posent des questions sur la manière dont la passation des pouvoirs et la nomination d’un nouveau Premier ministre ont eu lieu. La perception existe qu’une partie de la classe politique a bafoué la culture axée sur l’intégrité et a écarté les principes de la bonne gouvernance. Si les procédures n’ont pas été suivies de manière appropriée, quels sont les risques associés à de telles pratiques dans le moyen terme pour les citoyens ? Me Rex Stephen, juriste et citoyen engagé, est notre invité cette semaine pour expliquer le cas logé en Cour dans ce sillage. * * * India High Commissioner Abhay Thakur

“Mauritius will continue to enjoy an edge post DTA review”



* ‘India has expressed its solidarity with Mauritius on all issues of importance, including on Chagos’ Shri Abhay Thakur has taken over as Indian High Commissioner In Mauritius since a few months now, shortly after the old DTA agreement between India and Mauritius was renegotiated. Under these changed circumstances, we sought his views on the cooperation between our two countries, and on the impact of the new US-India relationship in defence matters in the Indian Ocean that concerns Mauritius as well. He also gives his views Mauritius as a platform for India towards Africa, as well as on the international standing of India under Prime Minister Modi. * * *



• OPINION & COMMENTS SSR and SAJ: Two different men and two distinct epochs By Rajiv Servansingh



1968-1982: Just as the departure of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam from the political scene in 1982 following the 60-0 victory of the MMM was a signalling event in the political history of the country, so is the present resignation of Sir Anerood Jugnauth from the prime ministership.



The fact that he remains in the Cabinet (just as SSR participated in the electoral campaign of 1983) as Minister Mentor is a politician’s tactical decision which aims to avoid a potentially embarrassing by-election in his constituency. In this sense it is and will likely be insignificant in the greater scheme of things in the historian’s assessment of the present events. “SAJ is probably right when he declares that his decision to leave the prime ministership has been of his own choice. However it would be equally true to say that sometimes choices are forced upon people by the sheer force of circumstances - in the present case the perpetual divisions between members of his cabinet and the failure to mobilize the private sector around a coherent economic project...” * * * Modern slavery By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “Formally we may not have such ‘systems’ any more, but across the world, in all countries, circumstances amounting to slavery continue to exist, the form of the latter varying from place to place. The more well-known varieties are sex slaves with trafficking of women and children, domestic workers from e.g. Philippines and Bangladesh, etc., to be found mainly in the Gulf countries, construction industry workers and labourers who are held in bondage what with their passports being confiscated from them, children forced into labour…” “There are vices to which we have enslaved ourselves, and which provide opportunities for abuse and exploitation by others. Think of hard drugs for example, and the merchants of death with their high-level connections who defy the polity and are relentless in their pursuit of the illicit trade. In Mexico alone, it is estimated that the bloody drug wars involving notorious gangs have cost the lives of almost 80,000 innocent victims in the past ten years. Even in our country there have been deaths on this front, and currently another commission of enquiry is sitting to shed light on the traffic…” * * * Going beyond barriers and uncertainty



Mauritius has scope to restructure and transform its economy to face new challenges. It can upgrade itself, innovate, make the economy take fresh directions, open up new markets and stay relevant to the world despite the uncertainties By Anil Gujadhur “Falling imports is partly due to fall in the international oil price. It is a windfall gain. But our total imports are nevertheless twice the amount of our exports of goods. Our exports have stagnated or marginally declined in recent years, possibly due to tougher international competitive conditions as well as a slowdown of international economic growth. Data show that even our export of services which were at $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion in 2011 and 2012, respectively, fell to $2.7 billion in 2015...” “Even if the new American administration succeeds to unleash an international trade war and uncertainty – it has rejected the Trans-Pacific Partnership; it says Chinese exports to the US will face a still import tariff, it has threatened Mexico’s exports to the US with a 20% tariff unless Mexico builds up at its own cost a 3,200 km wall to protect the US against intrusive Mexicans, it has put on hold the North American Free Trade Agreement for not being in ‘America First’ ’s favour, it has felicitated Britain for parting company from rule-making Europe – we cannot blame all of this for our difficulties and wait for things to happen to get us out of the stranglehold...” * * * Protest March and its Significance Whenever people disagree with the authorities in a democratic country, it is their duty to protest. In the words of the veteran Labour MP Tony Benn, ‘Protest is vital to a thriving democracy’ By Sada Reddi “Protests and protest marches have been an integral part of our country’s march to democracy. During the Dutch period, slaves had hardly been landed ashore that they ran away into the forests. During the French period and the British period, protest was endemic to colonial society. During the period of immigration, Indian labourers marched to Reduit to meet the Governor to denounce their conditions of work. In the 1930s the protest march of small planters and labourers culminated in a major labour unrest. In the 1970s and 1980s, there had been protest marches on a number of issues against the MBC, on education, trade union recognition…” “The non-participation of the MMM and the Mouvement Patriotique in the protest march gives the impression that the MMM would not like to be seen as leading a street protest against the government or in a court of law, lest it would find itself having to negotiate an alliance with the MSM at a later date. The crossing of a few MPs from one camp to another suggests that two major camps are already embarked in a process of party consolidation…” * * * Regime change: In with a bang, out… By TP Saran “While we seem to have entered relatively calmer waters, the US giant is at present convulsing. Will the bang end with a whimper? Will the exercise of executive power strengthen the presidency or weaken it further for, as The Economist further observed about Obama: ‘In truth his presidency demonstrated the erosion of that office’s power, and maybe of the power of America itself’. A similar question may be asked about the prime minister’s office here if executive-like actions were to continue…”

“Trump has begun by issuing executive orders one after the other. The difference from his predecessor so far is the publicity and the noise that is surrounding these orders, but Obama’s reign itself was labelled by his critics an ‘imperial presidency’, according to an analysis of his tenure by The Economist. It adds that ‘he did indeed govern more by executive authority than he would have liked and that others have before’. It is also pointed out that ‘What will survive of him… are the wars that he reluctantly fought, and the wars that he declined to…” * * * Chronique Hebdo Trump - Common Sense and Bitter Truths By Nita Chicooree-Mercier Let us get one thing straight following the misplaced outrage over issues hogging international media headlines which are parroting America's left-leaning media sensationalism and distortion of reality. How media manipulate and condition public opinion worldwide, from advanced to developing countries, big and small, is mind-boggling and downright outrageous, irresponsible and shameful. Media's lies and biased reporting on key issues at international and national levels is the biggest scourge that confuses and misleads people to side with the wrong crowds at the wrong moment, and to demonstrate against good causes for wrong reasons. Hysteria. Media in UK and US are not coming to terms with the fact that they are part of the Establishment that Brexit and Trump supporters reject. Their opinion poll was based on their own wishful thinking and partial political stances. After a hate campaign against Trump, newspapers and television went on misinforming on the sociological profile of Trump supporters, lumping them up as a disgruntled bunch of working class Whites who are hit by unemployment and globalization, thus giving the electorate a racial profiling. In fact, votes were garnered across the national spectrum: Whites, African-Americans, Cubans, Hispanics including Mexicans, Asians and Muslims, and all these people gave the reasons why they voted Trump. The traditional vote bank of Democrats was more divided than the media care to admit. American media broadcast one-sided views which are ceaselessly repeated by other media. What we see, then, is journalists around the world in a hysterical panic about Trump. * * *



Tops ou flops : Les jeunes, les entre-deux et les vieux By Shakuntala Boolell « Notre quotidien devrait-il se résumer essentiellement à parler des cassures, des coustiques, des mariages politiques et des scandales ? Si c’est important dans une démocratie de ressasser ce qui a été fait et qui s’avère bien difficile à défaire, n’est-il pas temps de se poser de sérieuses questions sur la manière de dynamiser les interactions entre les jeunes, les entre-deux et les vieux ? Après tout, ce sont les jeunes qui dirigeront le pays, un jour ou l’autre… » « Ce n’est donc pas qu’ils refusent les projets de rénovation mais ils hésitent à gaspiller leurs économies, de se lancer dans des grèves sans rien avoir en retour. Certains ont bien compris que des associations, des syndicats et d’autres structures mises en place sont inadaptés pour résoudre efficacement leurs problèmes. On n’est plus au temps de Pandit Sahadeo, Pandit Cashinath Kistoe, de Gorah Isaac ou de Jules Koenig pour descendre sur le terrain… » * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 75 – Friday 13th January 1956 How space problem was solved in UK By Peter Ibbotson



Is the Government doing all it can to get buildings for the education of children who cannot be accommodated in proper schools? To cope with increased numbers of children in England, local education authorities have had to use hired accommodation such as village halls, church halls, libraries, drill halls, etc… using them by day so that their normal nightly use wasn’t interfered with. This emergency accommodation was never satisfactory as a substitute for school, but it was infinitely preferable to not admitting children to school. (To those critics who may say “Yes, that’s all very well, but how would Mr Ibbotson like his children to be educated somewhere that isn’t a school?” let me point out that for his last two years at primary school, from September 1953 to July 1955, my own son’s class, with two others, was taught in a hired building three-quarters of a mile – say one kilometer – from the school proper. The hired building was a big army hut which was really a Youth Club’s premises and was used as such every evening. The main school was so overcrowded that this hut, with other nearby accommodation, had to be pressed into service. So I’m not advocating anything that I wouldn’t allow for myself). * * * ONLINE EDITION will be accessible next Monday Please Consult Our Print Edition For the Full Texts On Sale At All Newsagents or Take a Yearly Subscription to Mauritius Times Local Rate inclusively Postage: Rs 1000. Contact: Tel: 212 13113 -- 5 2929301 Or send us an Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it We’ll do the needful. Many Thanks For Your Support