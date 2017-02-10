This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 10 Feb 2017 • EDITORIAL Which alternative? In lieu of the great expectations they placed on the new government, what have they been served? A lot, too much perhaps, of instability in governing. Instead of consolidating the economic base, the government went about seriously impairing business confidence in the most arbitrary manner. Not that action need not have been taken to redress abuses. But the way it was done – amateurish and dramatizing, unprincipled – shook the nerves of the most staid observers of public affairs. While all this destabilisation – employing the same arbitrary methods which led voters to spurn the Labour-MMM alliance -- was happening in the public place, no compensating worthwhile initiative was being taken during the past two years to show that the government was simultaneously charting a constructive action. It was assumed that things would be fine despite all this. On the contrary, bad signals kept being sent from inside as internecine dislocations surfaced from time to time. Some members were apparently prioritising a struggle for power within. • INTERVIEW Interview : Joseph Tsang Mang Kin « Les politiciens ne pourront plus faire la pluie et le beau temps. Ils ne pourront plus mener les électeurs en bateau » * ‘Pourquoi nos vieux leaders n’auraient-ils pas le courage et la grandeur d'âme de reconnaitre, qu’aujourd’hui, la population ne veut plus d’eux ? Nous sommes un peuple doux, poli et élégant et c’est pour cela que l’on abuse de nous !’ * ‘Sans minimiser les capacités de Bhadain, je crois qu’il se bat contre un moulin à vent’ * ‘On a besoin d’un gouvernement qui rassemble et non qui casse la société mauricienne’ Nouveau PM : Nouvelle manière de faire ? Nouveau dynamisme ? Les citoyens ordinaires gardent leur réserve habituelle contrairement à certains de l’Opposition qui essaient par tous les moyens d’attirer l’attention sur leur personne. Les citoyens ordinaires ne sont pas dupes et attendent patiemment la suite des évènements. Joseph Tsang Mang Kin appartient à une arrière-garde politique. Il nous donne son opinion sur la passation des pouvoirs au Gouvernement, les jeux et enjeux de l’Opposition dans cette nouvelle configuration. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Education revisited Of Laureates, Regional colleges and Public universities By U.C. “While genes, the individual abilities of students and social and family environment are essential ingredients to successful studies, there will never be enough recognition for the countless teachers, rectors and staff, who will mark each and everyone's progress along some 20 years of formal student life. Some may have turned us away from a particular domain, others instilled in us a passion for a subject area or a professional future activity, and perhaps a few challenged us to probe deeper into meanings we could easily take for granted. Most of them will remain deeply etched in our memories, one way or another...” “The phenomena of “décrochage” leading to “échec scolaire” are no doubt complex: some students are bored by traditional studies; some don’t have the aptitude for college; some would rather work with their hands; some are unhappy at home and just need to get away, and many others suffer traumas from disjointed parents or a difficult family context. Past approaches have included such things as ZEP schools, bridging the gap, summer schools or pre-vocational education and much more could perhaps have been done to better structure those initiatives into a coherent package, interesting many more of these children into personal and student development, turning them from societal problems into societal assets...” * * * Politics and Meaningful Statesmanship We are seeing the world over how divisiveness is threatening the established world order, without necessarily offering a viable alternative. It is the reason we should lay a more solid foundation for our political and economic decisions than through the divisiveness we’ve travelled during the past 50 years By Anil Gujadhur “Mauritius is a multi-cultural society. It was therefore important to operate a harmonious framework to take advantage of a unified structure. However, right in the beginning, a model of communal confrontation was adopted as the way forward for local politics. Strident appeals to separateness of cultural identities was brought forth as the foremost factor on which the campaign for independence was fought way back in 1967. Fifty years later, it may have become dormant but it appears ready to pounce, only waiting to be awakened...” “The pursuit of identity politics in Mauritius, focussing on distinct communities, castes and related affiliations, made the country weaker than necessary. Not only the best candidates to elections were not picked up according to their sharper embrace of public and international issues. The power and influence of all manner of lobbies and incompetents on politics ended up affecting the delivery of certain public institutions, forcing politicians to increase the space of non-meritocracy. The DWC is no more; the DBM lost its mission; the CWA did not consolidate; casinos accumulated losses; police leaned increasingly on ‘provisional charges’ to even get highly respected citizens behind bars, only to be spurned by the courts...” * * * Cyclones and us By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “When Carol of tragic memory struck in 1960, we were told that wind gusts were so strong that the needle of the wind speed measuring equipment overshot and broke, indicating that the gusts were probably of the order of 200 km per hour. This may be anecdotal, and the fact needs to be checked from the appropriate sources by those keen to do so – but the ground reality for those of us who lived through Carol is that the wind speed was indeed excessive, for its effects witnessed right under our very noses were not only frightening but apocalyptic. We saw iron sheets wrenched from the roofs of houses fly in the air, like flying saucers we remarked to each other as this was happening, wafted like feathers in the air currents…” “We might think tropical depressions and cyclones are erratic, but no: their formation and subsequent movement are premised on variables which can be characterized and measured, so that there may be randomness but not chaos in their behaviour. This is what allows for a fairly accurate predictability, which would have been even more so had all the variables been known. Unfortunately, as we know in any field of science, and to use terms which have gained currency in another context, there are always ‘known knowns’, ‘known unknowns’, and ‘unknown unknowns’…” * * * 2017 - A Radical Programme to Advance the Democratic Cause In the 21st century, further advances in our democracy must be accompanied by a radical programme to tackle the problems affecting the working classes By S. Chidambaram “At this stage of our democracy, there is a need for more laws and measures to advance the democratic cause. We still lack a Freedom of Information law; there are delays in the delivery of justice, and little accountability on the part of public officers and parliamentarians. There is still no consensus in the population regarding the instruments required to make government and society more democratic. The electorate is also divided on a number of other important issues such as Proportional Representation, a new Constitution…” “The electorate can do little in between elections. Once it has voted a government to power, there is little it can do to force it to make the government fulfill the promises laid out in its programme, save to protest and express its discontent if warranted. The electorate does not have any control on either the party in power or its representatives in the Assembly. Parliamentarians can switch parties in the course of a mandate without the electors having any say in their decisions…” * * * Is a Third Party alternative in Mauritius possible? By TP Saran “Will the Reform Party morph into a genuine third force which can work for the greater good of Mauritians? New blood is required, sure, but it must be tempered with wisdom, which is not the forte of youth. Wisely it has been said, ‘si jeunesse savait, si vieillesse pouvait’. Any party that has the ambition to transform the polity will have to find the right balance so that strength and dynamism can be channeled in the right direction, guided by a larger, transcending vision that encompasses more than just the political dimension…” “Can the Reform Party morph into that third force that Mauritians are hoping for? It is too early to tell… On the plus side is the fact that its leader has experience as a politician and minister, as well as institutional experience as a lawyer when he was at ICAC. Although he is now saying it’s Vishnu Lutchmeenaraidoo’s doing, rightly or wrongly to date he is credited to have been the one who exposed questionable dealings within the the BAI conglomerate and the political ramifications which led to several heads of administration as well as other important personalities being taken to task for their alleged participation in various affairs that were labelled as scams and scandals…” * * * Chronique Hebdo



Infidelity By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “Sordid crimes were committed a few years ago by husbands because of their wives' infidelity and by jilted boyfriends. With grinder, cutter, knives, women were mercilessly butchered. Patriarchal and masochistic societies often show more indulgence for male unfaithfulness than the other way around. A woman taking another partner is assumed to be devastating for a man; his honour and dignity are severely damaged...” “For centuries of male-dominated societies worldwide, much has been written about the fall of men due to the treachery of women in great literary works. In modern times of greater freedom of speech, it is time to produce a counter narrative of men as fickle creatures who ruin the lives of women...” * * * Voler: Vers la professionnalisation des gangs ? Par Shakuntala Boolell « A quoi va donner naissance la crise des valeurs qui menace notre société ? On est loin de remporter les premières places du classement en matière de sécurité. Les institutions, publiques et parastatal bodies, on perd de plus en plus de points à cause de la corruption, du vol à tous les niveaux et des moyens frauduleux pour fermer les dossiers, rayer les cas et faire des arrangements internes, en donnant des commissions. Le pays est pénalisé… » « Ne comptons pas sur un voisin, un passant pour vous tirer d’affaire quand un voleur à motocyclette vous arrache votre collier, votre sac à main, votre téléphone portable ! Encore moins sur la grande majorité des étudiants en milieu universitaire : c’est « chacun pour soi et tout pour mon confort personnel. » Ils n’ont aucun réflexe et aucune capacité d’action immédiate hors de leur comfort zone. Malheureusement, ils n’ont même pas conscience de leurs limitations…» * * * “Mirror, mirror…” By Dr Rajagopala Soondron “Nowadays, we carry no mirror with us. But we do make up for it by being modern, taking ‘selfies’ with our mobile phones; we love seeing ourselves, our images or reflection and indulge in some narcissism…” “How does a secluded hermit perceive himself as he goes through life by never looking at himself in a mirror? What happens to his sense of ego? And the ultimate question is whether the mirror has somehow played an important role in our conception of our selves, and change the course of civilization? It is mere speculation. King Louis XIV at his Versailles hall of a thousand mirrors and Donald Trump with the dozen of mirrors in his living room could give us a hint about their inflated egos…” * * * Worrying Decline in the Performance of our Education System By Paramanund Soobarah We believe a study of the performance of successive cohorts is helpful. Each cohort spends eleven years in the system being guided by it to reach the School Certificate exams; beyond this point cohort members are expected to, and usually do, take personal responsibility for their own development with such assistance as the school system continues to provide them with. From the cradle to the School Certificate, the Education System bears the larger share of responsibility for the development of the child, and cohort weaknesses will necessarily be ascribed to system failures, and vice versa: for instance, the strengths of the successive cohorts in Singapore can in large part be ascribed to the excellent education system of the City State. “Allocating the same resources to fewer recipients should normally entail an improvement in performance. Here we have totally the contrary result. The Ministry ought to investigate the causes of this serious decline. While we are in no position to ascribe a direct correlation between, on the one hand, this decline in performance of the "CPE Passed" segment of the cohorts and, on the other, the excessive attention paid to the CPE failures and also the phenomenal rise of the Kreolist activism that has been taking place in the new millennium, we are forced to recognise that the one phenomenon has been accompanied by the other two...” * * * Kung Shee Fat Choy and Food Prices By TD Fuego Like every month, for the Spring Festival we received several glossy supermarket pamphlets advertising special offers, each about 20-pages thick. As usual, I threw them all into the recycle bin except for the one that was issued by the supermarket where we do our regular monthly shopping. And for once I really did have a good, close look at it. Eleven of the 20 pages were dedicated to alimentation. Bar a few, all the listed items were on special offer; a total of +300 of them. The average discount was 20 percent (pc), but some 52 items carried discounts in the range of 25-43 pc. A few items were discounted between Rs 100 and Rs 450+. Imagine a saving of Rs 450+ on one single item! * * * The ‘Knight in Shining Armour’ Complex By Neha Poonia Mukharji This week the internet found a new hero. In these heinous times of molestation, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam played Lancelot to a ‘hapless’ girl who was being harassed by a group of men at a concert in Karachi. Apparently when the singer saw the girl being pushed around he stopped singing, ‘saved’ the girl and ‘schooled’ the youngsters. This act of ‘bravery’ and ‘kindness’ has catapulted him into the chivalry hall of fame. Now while he was ‘rescuing’ this girl, Aslam is believed to have told these men (in a bid to shame them, of course), ‘your mother and sister could be here!’ That is the proverbial ‘a woman can be your sister, your mother, your wife, your daughter but never a woman in her own right’ argument… * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 75 – Friday 13th January 1956 The Voice of India If there were no people of Indian origin in Mauritius, India would not be such a target for NMU and men tarred with the same brush. It is with the set purpose of discrediting Indo-Mauritians that so much mud is thrown at India and not at Timbuctoo. But Indo-Mauritians can see the greatness of the country of their forbears and understand the motive behind the mud-slinging. No calumny can diminish their pride and no power can break their spiritual attachment with India. 