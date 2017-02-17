MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 17 Feb 2017 • EDITORIAL Rodrigues Elections and PR



Elections were held on Sunday 12th February for the Rodrigues Regional Assembly (RRA). There was an 80% turnout of voters numbering in total some 28,000. This speaks highly of not only mobilisation of voters on the island to choose between the two main protagonists in the elections. It also indicates that democracy is not on the wane in our outlying smaller island. There was an overturning of the election results after the allocation of additional seats under the Proportional Representation system (PR). Accordingly, five additional seats were allocated to the MR-FPR alliance and none to the OPR. Thus, a remarkable first round electoral victory of 10-2 in favour of the OPR under the FPTP system was diluted to a 10-7 majority in favour of the OPR after the PR seat allocation. • INTERVIEW Interview: Nandini Bhautoo, Academic - UoM “Lee Kwan Yew could have been an autocratic ruler but he was a ruler with a vision. What vision have our rulers shown in the last few decades?” * ‘Maybe this is what will jolt our country back into interest -- either a total dictator or a bumbling fool’ * ‘The opposition is totally ineffective, concerned as they are with their own alliances for political survival’ Our guest this week Nandini Bhautoo from the University of Mauritius takes a harsh but much-needed objective and incisive look at the current situation in our country. On the surface there is an appearance of progressive change, but this is grafted on unchanged structures and mentalities which ensure the survival and perpetuation of the old guard making up both sides of the political divide, together with the conniving elite class that depends on them to equally perpetuate their own interests and privileges. The result is both stagnation of society in the same old ruts, and a disenchanted youth who are not provided the necessary fresh guidance or a framework that would allow their potential to flower. Hers is a wake-up that had better be heeded if we want the country to move forward into this century. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS First 100 Days Version 2.0



A change in leadership can be an opportunity for a radical change in style and substance. Will this happen? The next 100 days should tell us… By Rajiv Servansingh In politics, the famous 100 first days has progressively been accepted as the standard moratorium afforded to a new leader after which one can start measuring the degree to which expectations are more or less being met. Pravind Jugnauth has become Prime Minister in a post-crisis situation after the government of the erstwhile Alliance Lepep has left an impression of going nowhere after two years in power. Sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ) has admitted as much when he has taken the decision of stepping down from his position of Prime Minister. * * * A Breath of Fresh Air



By Mrinal Roy I am just back from a family trip covering South India. It was an enriching and uplifting journey of continuous discovery steeped in history and culture for all of us. Meeting India and its multifaceted diversity, rich culture and universal values is a breath of fresh air. It also provides a glimpse into the glorious past of India as well as a connect with the young, vibrant and confident new India surging forward, despite so many bottlenecks and diverse spanners in the wheel of development and progress. This confident spirit is evidenced in so many fields. The shops and markets have an abundance of locally produced goods at affordable prices and business is good and brisk. Every young seems to have a mobile phone and is very savvy about which useful apps to have.



* * * Maha Shivaratri: Of piety, discipline and understanding By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “There is still no sincere effort made to gain genuine understanding of the purport and purpose of these festivals by probably a majority of those who take part in them. And thus they miss out not only on the essentials which impact the rituals at the waterfront in Ganga Talao but, equally and sadly, on the beauty and elegance of the logic that underlies the customs and practices that they mechanically engage in. What could there be more elevating than having a correct appreciation and understanding of one’s spiritual tradition – the oldest in the world to boot? “For indeed Vedic Sanatana Dharma – more commonly referred to as Hinduism – represents the earliest spiritual yearning of man whose origin is lost in the hoary past: it cannot be dated. That rich, transcendent wisdom was transmitted orally until it is presumed to have been compiled in the form of the four Vedas by Guru Vyasaji about 5000 years ago. Shiva as destroyer forms part of the Trimurti or three facets of the Divine, the other two being Brahma the creator and Vishnu the preserver…” * * * Let us address issues, not persons By Anil Gujadhur “Events show that even before the current uncertainty hit the world, Mauritius was getting signals that the model it has been operating on was facing serious headwinds. Air Mauritius was in turmoil. Banks were having too much surplus liquidity to hold, unable to invest them adequately and productively. Our international financial services sector was increasingly being exposed to unjust criticisms about its governing rules. Exports of our textiles and garments weren’t keeping up pace with their past rates...” “We have to continue opening up to trade, investment, talent, newer skills, more technology, bringing innovation home where it matters really through an alliance of local/international tertiary institutions and clusters of integrated companies operating in diverse fields of activity going out to meet the world markets with another generation of locally produced goods and services. Share all strategic information among all stakeholders to keep cutting an edge as a trusted foremost provider of the best in goods and services to other countries...” * * * How many more cars can we sustain on our roads? By TP Saran “How many of us know that around the world the average car is stationary 96% of the time? In fact, notes an article from The Conversation , titled: ‘End of the road? Why it might be time to ditch your car’, ‘a car is typically parked at home 80% of the time, parked elsewhere 16% of the time, and on the move just 4% of the time. And that doesn’t include the increasing time we spend at a standstill in traffic’. The funny thing is that despite actually using them less, we own more cars than ever…” “David Owen, a staff writer with The New Yorker, has called cars “consumption amplifiers”. They are emblematic of a hyper-consumerist lifestyle that doesn’t really make us any happier’. Which is a fact. How can a big metallic box bring happiness in one’s life? However new and gadget filled it is, it becomes second hand as soon as it hits the road!” * * * Rodrigues Regional Assembly Election How Proportional Representation has diluted the victory of OPR



By Vijay Chandreeka Ahku According to the amended Rodrigues Regional Assembly Act of 2016, double candidature is allowed only for the party leader and no other candidate. The party leader can contest the election in any of the regional wards and he can also be on the party list for the nomination by PR. Nicholas Von Mally, leader of MR did not contest the election in any of the regional wards but was on the party list, and got himself nominated to a PR seat in the Rodrigues Regional Assembly. As far as Serge Clair is concerned, luckily he has been elected on the FPTP basis. Had it not been so, he would have been out of the Regional Assembly because his party was not eligible for a single PR seat. This begs the question: how come the leader a party who puts in his candidature and whose party wins an overwhelming majority finds himself out of the Assembly in the event of his non-election on the basis of FPTP, while his adversary, another party leader who did not contest the election and was therefore not popularly voted by the people, getting into the Assembly thanks to PR? * * * India’s Onward Thrust By Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo India as the rising world power means business. Her thrust is bold, ongoing and purposeful. The geopolitics and economic policy combined are the main prongs of her forceful operation in a meaningful South-South Dialogue. It is indeed remarkable how a civilization steeped in the hoary past, millennia old with its myriads of myths, legends, customs and traditions is still surviving side by side with nanotechnology! It has been able to overcome hordes of subjugation, invasion and colonial domination to rise like the phoenix from their clutches, more empowered and emboldened. The spirit is undaunted and rejuvenated, because it has in its veins the age old civilizational ethos that defies humiliation and subjugation, and percolates down to nurture its spirit. Thus it has come to epitomize the New Age with its hardly 68 years of freedom, gaining independence from the shackles of colonialism and foreign domination. * * * Laureates, elites and non star-colleges: rhetoric and reality



By Dharam Gokhool

Ex-Minister of Education 2005-08 "The laureate scheme has been an integral part of our education system and is strongly engrained in the psyche of the Mauritian population. Its main focus has been to recognise and reward efforts and promote excellence. If it mostly benefitted a traditional elite in the past, with policy changes since 2005, there has been a process of democratisation of that elite and this is explained by the excellent performance of many of the sons and daughters of our soil who come from deprived socio-economic backgrounds..." * * * Book Review 'Hinduism Explained' by Dr R Neerunjun Gopee Our weekly collaborator Dr R Neerunjun Gopee is bringing out a book in a series of publications by the Ramayana Centre dedicated to Hindu culture. Titled 'Hinduism Explained', the book is based on the series of talks in French that he gave during Maha Shivaratri 2014. He was encouraged to do so following the positive responses he got from a number of friends and acquaintances, both non-Hindu and Hindu, who opined that for the first time they were able to appreciate the basics of Hinduism in a simple and direct way. A request had also been made to Pt. Rajendra Arun President of Ramayana Centre, Union Park, for the Centre to come with a book of this kind that explained the core ideas of Hinduism in simple and reader-friendly language for the young generation in particular. Pt. Arun had approached Dr R N Gopee, a trustee of Ramayana Centre, for this project, and the book is a result of these two streams. * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 75 – Friday 13th January 1956 Some Reminiscences of Leicester University College By LP Ramyead B.A. (London), Diploma in Education (Leicester) Mr Ramyead, one time tutor at the Royal College, came back in December last after spending about fifteen months in Europe. During his stay in England he read for a Diploma in Education at the Leicester University College. Mr Ramyead's article will no doubt interest our readers especially those who intend leaving the colony to pursue higher studies in UK. Leicester University College is a widely growing institution. The Science and Arts Departments are still External Branches of London University, but the tremendous expansion the College is undergoing these days will very soon fetch the University Charter to which the Leicester Education authorities are looking forward. Leicester has a high reputation for courses and research in Chemistry, Last year, when I left the University College, a very magnificent building was being erected to house the Student's Union halls and offices.