MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 24 Feb 2017 • EDITORIAL Identity Politics and the Dangers of Miscalculated Reforms in Our Electoral System One of the specialities of a certain brand of doing politics is to identify potential social fractures, and then, to exploit them to advantage. We saw that happening in Mauritius with the elections for independence. A clear dividing line was drawn skilfully since then along ethno-religious lines so as to pitch one section of the population against the other, and move majorities to one side and minorities to the other side. With time, politicians have employed the so-called “divide-and-rule” tactic to exclude those not in their immediate proximity. • INTERVIEW Interview - Sada Reddi – Historian “Rodrigues elections brings up the eternal dilemma between justice and stability... " Rodrigues Elections: PR has made the system more democratically representative. Whether it makes for more stability will remain an open question’ * ‘The Best Loser system is here to stay. No one has come up with any solution which is acceptable to communities that benefit from that system’ Electoral systems are not perfect. They are called into question in the light of the kind of representation they produce in the National Assembly. Agendas differ among political parties and even among social groups. Some of these are driven exclusively with a view to secure power; others aim at producing more representative governments encompassing diverse interests; still others seek to exclude particular groups from the exercise of power. During the past decades since our Constitution was crafted as a compromise among parties represented at the Lancaster House Conference, many differences of views have spiked about its practical application to changing local realities and perceptions of fairness of the voting system. Is it that straightforward to go for alternative systems of representation in a complex country such as Mauritius? Sada Reddi, historian and former UoM academic, talks about some of the thorny issues relating to electoral reform… * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Post Truth, Fake News and Trumpism: The Stuff of Propaganda By Rajiv Servansingh “After one month of his presidency, an increasing number among those who supported Mr Trump’s election are forced to admit that the hoped-for transformation of the business tycoon and super deal-maker into statesman has not happened and is looking less and less likely to do so. As for those who were sceptical from the beginning, they are certainly not amused by the fact that their worst predictions seem to be materializing, if anything, at a faster rate than even they had ever imagined. The fact that the elected President continues to operate in a permanent campaign mode, organizing mass rallies with his supporters during which he regularly lambasts the press, is a unique phenomenon in US political history...” * * * Do we risk facing a global leadership vacuum? We don’t know yet whether the existing order will collect itself before it is too late. If it ceases to operate as it has done with increasing interconnectedness in recent decades, Mauritius might need to brace itself up for a steep uphill climb By Anil Gujadhur “History shows that global orders do collapse. The more they were unexpected, the more havoc they wreaked. For example, there were two destructive world wars along with the ruin that followed all over. Now, seven decades after World War II, the US appears to be relinquishing its cohesive leadership role of the free world, over domestic concerns. A world divided between two extremes might emerge out of this. One would be led by the hard right which advocates pure nationalism (Marine le Pen’s Front National, etc.) and the other by the hard left (Putin’s Russia out to undermine the West, etc.) with the support of specific masses. If so, the moderates, who have given the international community a sense of togetherness and purpose, will cease giving countries like ours the assurance and stability needed to be able to sustain themselves...” “An idea of a responsible “global government” emerged. It was tasked to oversee the situation of single countries facing exceptional conditions from time to time. In brief, there has come a global mechanism which ensures that epidemics do not spread, that markets are properly regulated, that conflicts are managed, that international trade is conducted under globally accepted rules, that international boundaries are not violated, etc. This cooperative system has worked well. Mauritius has benefited and continues to benefit from its participation in this framework. With the recent British and American elections, however, doubts have been cast whether it will still hold together for the benefit of all...” * * * TLC plus minimum drugs for the elderly By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “We try to keep as fit as possible by regular, if possible daily exercise, of which every account in the medical literature underscores walking as the ideal sort for not only senior citizens, but all ages. My advice is therefore: get going everybody, whatever your age, and the sooner the better for your later life. Combined with appropriate consumption of food and drink and adequate socialising, along with a sane work pattern in the earning of one's living, this can ensure one's passage towards the 'third age' without much hassle. If the good habits continue, even if one ends up in an old home, one will be in a better position to cope - especially if one gets a regular dose of TLC: tender loving care…” “'When Retirement Comes With a Daily Dose of Cannabis' deals with a major problem in the management of some specific medical conditions in the elderly which fail to respond to the usual prescription medicines. One such condition is neuropathy, an affection of nerves in the elderly which causes acute, disabling pain and which does not respond to the usual treatment… For such people, 'it (cannabis) is a last resort when nothing else helps', and in fact, the author notes that 'from retirement communities to nursing homes, older Americans are increasingly turning to marijuana for relief from aches and pains…” * * * The Decision to Keep Repo Rate Unchanged GDP growth appears to be unaffected by changes in interest rates in the economy By Murli Dhar “The BoM has stated that the amount of excess liquidity absorbed by the BoM for liquidity management purposes was Rs 56.3 billion in July 2016, 58.2 billion in October 2016 (just before the November MPC) and Rs 59 billion this February. In other words, despite the drop in the BoM’s key interest rate, there has been no significant inroads made into the amount of excess liquidity floating in the system. In fact, the amount of excess liquidity absorbed by the BoM during the intervening period has increased, showing that demand for additional credit (which reduces excess liquidity) has not been stimulated by the BoM rate reductions to curtail excess liquidity in the system...” * * * Water situation: Responsible use still mandatory! By TP Saran “24/7 supply seems to be still some way off, and householders should prepare themselves by installing reservoirs, harvesting rain where possible – for which we have suggested before that the authorities must be more proactive in offering the appropriate advice and support at community level. As can be appreciated, therefore, the issue of water availability – aside from the nature aspect – is a shared responsibility between the national authorities and the public who are the consumers. Both stakeholders have their part to play…” * * * Are We So Biased? Are we human beings a bag of biases, being tossed about on the stormy ocean of life without any say in the matter? Fortunately we have education, scientific flair, self-awareness and ‘free’ will to prevent us from becoming total slaves to our own mental occult processes Dr Rajagopala Soondron “We have somehow learned mental tricks to protect ourselves against the onslaught of external influences, to prevent destabilizing factors from endangering our fragile ego and volatile psyche, hence ensuring our survival and that of our progeny. We get the impression that biological evolution has not only orchestrated our anatomy but has, side by side, also fashioned our individual mindset. That’s how psychologists have isolated many mental complexes to explain our erratic inner life...” * * * Quel jugement porter sur nos valeurs? By Shakuntala Boolell « Définir et enseigner les valeurs morales, sociales, civiques : cela laisse penser qu’on l’appliquerait à tous les âges et à tous les groupes qui se rendent capables des fonctions auxquelles ils sont appelés. On ne demande plus d’écouter chaque après-midi des prêcheurs répandre la bonne parole; comme c’était le cas dans le passé. Qui en a le temps? Les connaissances, mêmes sur les bonnes valeurs, se perdent pour la course au profit, aux loisirs. L’impulsion qui doit venir des groupes manque… » * * * Farewell to Dadi By TD Fuego “Fifty-five years ago, in March 1960, almost all the houses in our village were blown down by cyclone Carol. But I cannot for the life of me recall anyone ever saying these four dreaded and dreadful words. People just retrieved as much wood, thatch and corrugated iron sheets from the remains of their old homes and, with the help of friends and neighbours, built themselves a temporary shelter. For the few who were lucky enough to afford it, concrete houses would follow rather sooner than later. But unable to afford the total outlay of around Rs 3000 in one go, the working classes applied to have a Longtill house built on their land at a cost of Rs 17.60 per month for a period of 25 years. That is a total repayment of Rs 5280! Landless people went to live in similar houses made available on GM land for a similar monthly payment. Certainly no ‘Gouvernement Bizin Donne Moi!’ then!” * * * Tribute Mokshda Kistoe West Epitomized Feminine Grace and the Glow of Academia By Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo The sad demise of Mokshda Kistoe West has left everyone who knew her – relatives, friends, pupils, colleagues and the general public - much aggrieved. Life is an uncertainty in a world of flux and constant change. But when death strikes, the agony of the loss of a dear one becomes unbearable. 