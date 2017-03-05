Letter from New Delhi Creating Art through Music and Meditation: An Osho Artist Extraordinary -- Swami Anand Kul Bhushan An artist, a therapist, and above all, an Osho disciple, Ma Anand Meera - Meera Hashimoto – unexpectedly left her body in a scuba diving accident in South Africa on 21 February 2017. Her work, indeed her life, was an expression of Osho’s vision of creativity. “Anand Meera (Kasue Hashimoto) was born in Ishikawa, Japan, in 1947. She studied, from 1966–1969, at the Musashino Art University, Tokyo, and from 1970 started visiting European museums and then settled in Toledo, Spain. “Until 1972 she studied drawing at the Circulo de Bellas Artes, Madrid, and Escuela de Arte, Toledo, where she became a co-founder of the Grupo Tolmo and the Galeria Tolmo. In 1974 she became a disciple of Osho and started working also in India and Japan,” reported oshonews.com. In November 1979, Osho told her,”Very good! I looked into your paintings and pictures – really beautiful! You have done a good job. Now you also have to create a group of painters here – just like the theatre group.” So she established, with Geetesh Gibson, the Osho Art School and began leading Osho Painting School Workshops in Pune and later, all over the world. She developed new methods of creative expression and started her communities in Amsterdam, Sicily and California. An outstanding art teacher, Meera used Osho’s Dynamic Meditation technique to unleash the creativity in her students to enable them to know themselves better. “Dynamic Meditation frees our mind and our spirit,” she said, “This way you connect with yourself and do not need to copy anything from the outside. So you can develop your own creativity, which usually we do not trust because of social pressure.” How to come back to our original creativity? Meera advised to become a child again by singing, dancing, acting, and then play with colour with your hands or a brush to relax and paint by constantly and simply allowing the colours to flow with music. As an accomplished DJ, she used music as a ‘part of the course’; dancing was a means to help the body (and mind) to become more fluid so that the colours could flow more easily. Forever young and with an incredible, unlimited and vital energy, she would often get up and dance herself or dance during art performances. Her paintings illustrate more than 40 books by Osho in endpapers. Her artworks can be found in many museums all over the world and, of course, in the Osho Meditation Resort, Pune. Her videos are popular on YouTube and project her zing, zap and zeal for Osho and her art. This is amply reflected in her book, ‘Reawakening of Art: A radical new look at how creativity is born’. She believed that art is ‘a Great Tool for Personal Transformation’. “It provides a window through which you can look into the hidden layers of your own mind. It also functions like a mirror: whatever is happening inside you is reflected on the paper in front of you. “When the light of your awareness dissolves the blocks that hinder your creative energy, joy and playfulness are naturally experienced and expressed,’ she said, “Whatever is expressed out without preparation has freshness, power, beauty and originality.” Kul Bhushan worked as a newspaper Editor in Nairobi for over three decades and now lives in New Delhi Tags: Kul Bhushan Meera Hashimoto Kasue Hashimoto Osho