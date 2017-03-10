MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 10 March 2017 • EDITORIAL The Next Station Before and during the 1967 campaign for independence, there were people, led by the PMSD, who were not confident we could survive as an independent nation. Taken by apprehension of the future, they preferred that we should stay associated with Britain. There was apprehension that we would not be able to survive independently as an economy. There was also the fear that a democratically independent state would be ruled by a dominant majority and that this might give rise to disharmony and instability… • INTERVIEW Interview : Jean-Claude de l’Estrac « Maurice est plus fort, plus résilient, plus démocratique, plus uni que les Mauriciens le disent » * ‘L’explication principale à notre réussite commune, c’est notre diversité ethnique… Les Mauriciens sont des êtres pont’



* Changement : ‘Si ce n’est pas la politique qui fait le ménage, la biologie le fera’ Jean-Claude de L'Estrac, revoit les changements majeurs dans le pays à la veille des 50 ans d'indépendance. Dans son optique le pays projette toujours une image qui passe bien sur le plan international. La politique se poursuit sans vraiment glisser dans les dérives du socioculturel. Et tant mieux! Les groupes ethniques ne s'entre-déchirent pas; c'est ce qui fait la force de notre tissu social, de notre économie, de notre avenir. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS The Struggle against Independence By Dr Neerunjun Gopee If there was no struggle for Independence, that it was a ‘give-away’ by a British government, then what was the reason for all the frenzy that kept convulsing my country in the pre-Independence years? “When the general elections of 1948 tilted the ratio of representatives in favour of those defending the labouring class, a bogey had to be invented to counter this tendency which universal adult suffrage had allowed. Despite the fact that the MLP comprised members from all the communities of the island, a Goebbelsian slogan and idea was openly thrust on the public. It was that of l’hégémonie hindoue...” “The purpose of such accounts is not to stir old wounds and bring to life old demons. On the contrary, it is to remind us of how perilously close we had been to mayhem, and to our country falling off the social and economic cliff on which it was perched. Fortunately, after Independence was obtained, good sense prevailed among those who had teetered on the edge of enmity, and they shifted to being, instead, political allies fighting together for the development of the country...” * * * The Worm Is in the Apple The status quo is untenable for the multitude. We have clearly reached the point of no return. Is it not time to upset the applecart to set things right for all and country? By Mrinal Roy “This spreading exasperation against the established order and the adverse fallouts of globalisation is already causing a ‘tsunamic’ backlash from the people who feel let down by the same recycled and inept policies of the same traditional parties which have in turn governed their countries for donkey’s years. This outcry is evidenced in the UK Brexit vote, in Europe, the Bernie Sanders ‘political revolution’ and the Trump election in the US, in the ‘casseroles movement’ organised in Paris...” “The promise of cleaning of the Augean stables of corruption in the country made to the people at the December 2014 general elections cannot mean replacing the highly lucrative contract with Dufry by equally controversial pricey biscuits at the MDTP. Boosting business in a context of economic downturn does not mean issuing operating licences to very wealthy foreign investors in the highly sensitive financial services sector without the necessary rigorous exercise of due diligence…” * * * On the Eve of A Mid Century Mauritius will have to engage into a transformational transition which can only be achieved through a coherent plan and the courage to undertake disruptive reforms. The acid test of success will be the quality of its leadership By Rajiv Servansingh “Mauritius has been a plantation economy with a difference. Because of the history of colonial occupation of the country and the terms of the capitulation treaty which marked the take-over of the island by the British in 1810, the plantocracy was composed of local producers so that sugar revenue was ploughed back into the country instead of being siphoned off by “absentee” landowners as happened in the other classic plantation economies. In independent Mauritius the same pattern of “ploughing back” surplus funds into the economy provided the foundation of the diversified economy...” “Globalization has swept away the cocoons of preferential trade agreements and protections. Now political upheavals in our traditional markets are raising unforeseen challenges such as how to deal with Brexit. Volatility, uncertainty and increasing complexity of issues, such as how to deal with Donald Trump as President of the United States put the onus on local leaders whether from the private or public sectors to hone the skills of their organisations so as to deal with such complexity...” * * * More than the deaths There is a complex amalgam of good and bad drivers on our roads, daily, at any moment. It is not evident that the good ones are having the upper hand By Anil Gujadhur “Economists have long debated on the factors which contribute to higher investment and across-the board prosperity in economies. It is not taxes, interest rates, government regulations, etc., per se that do so; it is the “accelerator” effect of sustained demand for what industry produces that triggers business uptake more than any other factor...” “It is generally assumed that tax is a key factor playing in favour of promoting business investment. We have seen that private investment has not gone up these past years despite our low tax regime for corporates, our falling interest rates and government facilitation of business through a variety of incentives...” * * * Renewal of Mauritian Society Major changes in our society have only taken place when the people had been duly informed, issues discussed openly and thrashed out at elections. The battle for independence would not have been won if the people had not been convinced it was worth fighting for… By Sada Reddi In 1936 it was the defeat of Dr Maurice Curé, the lonely champion of the working class in the Council of Government, which prompted him to found the Mauritius Labour Party. Likewise the humiliation of the Indian labouring classes by colonialism and the colonial oligarchy led the Bissoondoyal brothers to organize a Maha Yaj to raise the cultural awareness of their fellow citizens. From the 1940s onwards, it was these intellectuals together with those of the different communities of Mauritius as well as working class leaders who brought about the democratisation of politics, built the Welfare State, gave the country its independence and laid the foundation of industrialization…” “Voicing grievances, writing blueprints will be necessary but these will have no impact on society if the people are not taken on board right at the outset. Major changes in our society have only taken place when the people had been duly informed, issues discussed openly and thrashed out at elections. The battle for independence would not have been won if the people had not been convinced it was worth fighting for against all the odds stacked against the Independence Party in 1967…” * * * De quoi la politique mauricienne est-elle malade ? Par Joseph Tsang Mang Kin « Nous qui ne sommes pas des touristes dans notre pays, nous savons combien notre démocratie est malade. Les virus de la corruption l’ont beaucoup affaiblie et les rares guérisseurs que l’on a appelés à son chevet sont chassés ou insultés. Par la voie de la démocratie, Maurice s’achemine vers la dictature, ce qui nous a mis en pleine démocrature. L’entrée en démocrature ne s’est pas faite toute seule. Elle est le résultat de nos mauvaises habitudes nationales sur lesquelles nous tous, Mauriciens, devons nous pencher… » « A l’étranger dans les pays démocratiques, il y a, chaque année, un peu partout dans le pays une campagne de recrutement. Cela se passe également dans les Universités où les jeunes s’approchent, interrogent, prennent connaissance de la constitution du parti, de son histoire, de ses options fondamentales, et selon leurs inclinations se joignent au parti de leur choix. Ce n’est pas entrer dans une secte où l’on doit obéir à un gourou les yeux fermés, le bon sens oublié et la liberté de pensée et d’action abandonnée au profit du seul leader. Personne n’est là-bas propriétaire de parti… » * * * How I Lived the Independence Period Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo It is indeed a great moment of intense emotion to walk down memory lane to the days when the country became independent on a Monday 12 March 1968 at noon, at the Champ de Mars where most big events would take place. When the Union Jack would be brought down to the tune of God Save The Queen and give way to the four colours of the country – Red, Blue, Yellow and Green: a Mauritian flag that proudly floated in the air and we would sing “Glory To Thee Motherland.” * * * Qs & As “Politics should drive change… … it cannot be the type of politics, which tells you ’we are government, we decide’” By Sheila Bunwaree, Manisha Dookhony, and Roukaya Kasenally of Mauritius Society Renewal: In many societies, people are coming up against entrenched political and commercial interests they feel are not working in favour of the people as a whole. Sheila Bunwaree, Manisha Dookhony, and Roukaya Kasenally, grouped under the newly formed MSR, want to rally the public to an alternative improved consciousness of how delivery of public goods should really be made in the public interest, free from the old model of governance. We asked them whether it is simply idealism or whether they have the means to translate concepts into practice for a better tomorrow… “There is a potential voter base for newer parties. Across the world, we see people-oriented parties gaining political leverage and gnawing at voter base of mainstream parties. The recent gains in survey polls of Emmanuel Macron, the French presidential candidate, with his ‘En Marche’ movement, along with the rise of populist parties across the world, show that the will of the people can make a big difference …” * * * Chronique Hebdo Of obedience and spiritless, passive societies By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “A barely 39 year-old former banker who served only two years as Minister of Finance set up a new party and is running for the forthcoming presidential elections in France. A barely 40 year-old woman is currently Minister of Education. They are assertive and boldly defend their policies vis-à-vis a French population which is far from being easy to please. Young and older politicians are not rushed to private clinics on stretchers for high blood pressure treatment every time they are accused of wrongdoings in mature countries...” * * * L’Inde conjuguée au féminin… Shakuntala Boolell Pour la Journée internationale de la femme célébrée avec faste ou simplicité dans le monde, il est difficile de ne pas se fixer dans l’esprit des images de femmes. A l’île Maurice on en a l’habitude. Tous les partis politiques se font un devoir de célébrer cette journée qui rappelle des droits acquis et des problèmes qui perdurent dans la vie des femmes. En février 2017, j’ai pu avoir une meilleure impression du quotidien et de l’ambition des femmes de l’Inde. « Sarojini Naidu, ancienne ministre d’une province indienne, avait au cours de son combat déclaré que « Our ladies are persons of action ». Combien vrai ! On les voit aujourd’hui à moto avec leur casque dans des villes où l’embouteillage fait peur. Les petites Indiennes sont partout - en uniforme militaire, policier, en habit d’officier dans les hôtels, les aéroports et souvent en habit à la française. Elles témoignent d’une forte personnalité dans leur discours. On retrouve à peine l’Inde exotique avec la fille drapée, dans son voile mystérieux et ornée de bijoux clinquants comme disait le voyageur-auteur Pierre Loti dans son livre L’Inde sous les Anglais… » * * * Chief ‘Mountain Lake’ By Dr Rajagopala Soondron In 1932 Carl Jung, the famous Swiss psychiatrist, had the chance to interview the Amerindian Chief ‘Mountain Lake’, in New Mexico; concerning the European immigrants who had occupied his land, the chief had this comment to make: ‘See how cruel they look, their lips are thin, their noses sharp, their faces furrowed and distorted by folds. Their eyes have a staring expression; they are always seeking something. What are they seeking? They always want something. They are always uneasy and restless. We do not know what they want. We do not understand them. We think that they are all mad.’ * * * ‘Know India’ Seminar in Mauritius A ‘Know India’ Seminar was held in Mauritius at the Hotel Intercontinental this week, in the presence of Hon Nandcoomar Bodha, Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport and Acting Minister of Tourism as well as other personalities, including Mr IRV Rao, Head of Regional Tourist Office, Government of India in Johannesburg and representatives of travel agencies. The High Commissioner of India, Shri Abhay Tahkur, in his address said he was happy to welcome everybody present to the ‘Incredible India’ presentation by the Government of India Regional Tourist Office based out of Johannesburg. * * * Sister! Partner! Goddess By J Tsang Mang Kin Woman! Mother! Sister! Partner! Goddess! You cover the whole range of our needs Our want of affection and protection Warm in your womb and secure in your heart! Woman! Sister! Partner! Half of Heaven! You breathe life and purpose into our dreams ! Always by our side to back up our hopes! You can give without end, unstoppable! Woman! Goddess! You enlighten our lives Like the warming sun and the soothing moon Sweet as the rose and gentle as the breeze! Our safe haven and our heaven on earth! Woman! Mother! Sister! Partner! Goddess! Woman eternal, there’s no life without you! * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 75 – Friday 13th January 1956 How space problem was solved in UK Mauritius Highlighted in South Africa We publish below some excerpts from two articles which have appeared in the South African Press recently. The first article entitled ‘Little House of Commons not Working Too Well’ is from the Natal Daily News, and the second one is from The Sunday Tribune and is entitled ‘Mauritians are buying farms in Natal’. As our readers will see the first article deals with Hon Bissoondoyal’s motion on the Police Department. 