MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: Friday 17 March 2017 • EDITORIAL Weak Links and Excess Baggage Last week, 135 kg of the heroin drug worth approximately Rs 2 billion were seized by the police. The despatch was made from a South African port. One Mauritian currently in South Africa is suspected to have consigned the drugs, concealed in what looked like gas cylinders, to an addressee in Mauritius. Police have asked Interpol for assistance to track him and help bring him up for investigation in Mauritius. This episode unfortunately adds up to destabilising others which have been happening one after the other of late. The Alvaro Sobrinho case came out in public recently and not yet out of the public radar. The public is still looking for clarity in the matter. Other cases were being subtly filtered out one by one, such as the case of the Mauritius Duty Free Shop at the airport. This succession of negative stories must be having a telling effect on the newly appointed Prime Minister in the delivery of results at the higher level. • INTERVIEW “We don’t have to be ashamed of our Global Business sector” * ‘But we have to be more on the alert in specific cases... You actually don’t know which baskets the snakes are coming from...” * ‘Is the Management Company not aware that Mr Sobrinho is a Politically Exposed Person (PEP)? Don’t the regulatory rules require them to double check and cross-check PEPs?’ Our guest this week, Mr Anil Gujadhur, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Mauritius and Chairman of the Financial Services Commission, is well versed in both the banking and regulatory aspects of investment proposals that are made to the Mauritian jurisdiction. He is thus eminently qualified to comment on the ongoing so-called Sobrinho scandal, and he gives a good insight into the various details and checks of crucial interest that Management Companies and regulatory bodies such as the BOM and FSC must scrutinize before any licence is issued in the Global Business sector. • OPINION & COMMENTS Benchmarking the Honours List By Mrinal Roy “The two term and first non-Congress Party Prime Minister of India (1998-2004), Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s economic reforms, pro-business and free market policies, modernization of public and industrial infrastructure and promotion of a high-tech and IT industry reinvigorated India's economic transformation and expansion. He also took various bold initiatives to arrive at a full scale peace accord with Pakistan. He was also a Parliamentarian for over four decades and was elected for a record nine times to the Lok Sabha… Despite this exceptional sum of achievements and outstanding service to the country in various fields and having a very versatile personality, he was only awarded the Bharat Ratna in December 2014 ten years after holding office by the President…” “The rationale of the honours list seems unfathomable. Instead of rewarding singular merit and outstanding achievement of the deserving unsung heroes of the country, there is a disquieting feeling that the honours list exercise is a cocktail of cronyism, communal arbitrage and a balancing act to humour lobbies and government members jockeying for the highest honours, with a few deserving awardees tucked in between. Such an important national exercise where the best among the nation are identified and chosen to be awardees of the honours list for their outstanding contribution and exceptional service to the country has to be a transparent process. It cannot be shrouded in opacity…” * * * Medical encounters of the drugs kind Not all stories will be pleasant, but there probably will be cases that, like the lady I treated, have also been redeemed. Each stakeholder has his role to play in this battle, and that of the doctor can be most gratifying in at least some cases if not all By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “Each stakeholder in this saga of tackling the drug problem faces a different aspect of it, and health care professionals are not spared either. From medical practitioners who face the wrath and threats of the addicts to pharmacies that complicate the problem by the inappropriate sale of over-the-counter potentially addictive medicines such as cough compounds, and methadone dispensers who have to manage the caprices and tricks of the addicts that they are called to serve at unsocial hours, the encounters cover a wide range...” “Gently and gradually, we managed to convince her that she could have a better life than the one (sex work) she had been pushed into, and it was with a degree of pride and joy that we saw her leave the ward when her treatment was over. She had regained her confidence, had groomed herself to look as a woman should do, and left us with a smile. When I saw her a few months later in the outpatient clinic, she was a transformed person, and if I may say so – a real smart looking lady who had started on a new life path. She reassured me that she had reformed, and that she had now found her way again. She had stopped smoking, shooting, and drinking, and was living a normal life...” * * * The Alvaro Sobrinho Affair: Some Important Lingering Issues Important issues tend to be completely overlooked as soon as the political angle takes over. The most cynical amongst us would be excused for starting to think that after all there may be some “purpose in this madness” By K. Kanhaya “The second wave of “accusations” levelled against Mr Sobrinho has to do with the alleged involvement of local dignitaries and politicians in his business in Mauritius. Here some investigative journalism is certainly warranted and any wrong doing should be brought to light. The nagging and most critical question, however, remains: and then what? The sad truth is that although similar “crises” linked to what can be called white-collar crimes have the dynamic potential to prompt radical changes and improvements in institutions and processes by destabilizing the existing order, no such changes ever occur in our country...” “White-collar crimes are defined as “non-violent, financially based criminal activity typically undertaken within a setting in which its participants detain advanced education with regard to employment that is considered to be prestigious”. Although many such criminal instances have occurred in the country over the past decades, the authors being charged and found guilty is the exception rather than the rule. The principal reason for this is that in each of the crises from the Air Mauritius’ black money schemes down to the implosion of the BAI, through the various cases of Ponzi schemes which have been uncovered, partisan politics always trumps principles...” * * * Grand Corruption and its ramifications The fact that many other countries, including advanced ones, are also battling against the same demon, does not give us any claim for either justifying what’s happening over here or claiming a moral high ground By TP Saran “The manner in which this saga is unfolding gives little hope for optimism as to the outcome of an eventual enquiry. If there is a lesson to learn here, it is that a lot more due diligence has to be applied whenever any investor expresses interest in any sector in the country. Cosying up to leaders in high positions should raise eyebrows as to the real motivations of potential investors doing this sort of things – it were best we addressed such issues before things got out of hand and assumed the proportion of a scandal…” “A book review in The Economist of 25th March sends shudders down the spine, for it gives an insight into the ramifications of Grand Corruption of nightmarish proportions. It is written by Jason Sharman, professor of international relations at Cambridge University who has specialized in the subject of Grand Corruption, defined as the ‘theft of national wealth by kleptocratic leaders and their cronies, often in poor (albeit resource-rich) countries’. They use shell companies and other such instruments to hide their ill-gotten gains…” * * * From CW to DJT By Ramesh Beeharry “The arms trade not only continues unabated, but it has also been increasing since the end of the CW. According to SIPRI, the biggest exporters in 2015 were the OECD countries with the largest share valued at USD 20.5bn (the USA accounted for 50 percent of this) with Russia a distant second with USD 5.5bn and China trailing in third place with USD1.9bn. The 10 largest armaments companies in the OECD (again the USA has the lion’s share) employ a total of 1.1m people. With figures of this magnitude, it would be a naïve to believe that the world would be bidding farewell to arms any time soon...” “Much better use can be made of the USD 1.7 trillion that is presently spent in maiming and killing massive numbers of people with the ostensible aim of assuring an elusive world peace. As a result of his rapprochement with the Russian Supremo Putin, President Trump may well succeed in achieving that permanent modus vivendi with Russia that George Kennan thought impossible 70 years ago. And even if that were to be his only major achievement in the four years to come, then his Presidency would have succeeded like no other...” * * * L’Inde: un retour aux sources By Shakuntala Boolell « Un grand géographe, Philippe Duhamel, dit avec raison que le tourisme n’est plus une activité pour l’élite. Il y a de nouvelles populations, de nouvelles pratiques. On voyage toujours pour le plaisir. Mais de plus en plus de seniors et de chercheurs partent pour découvrir des lieux inconnus, pour retrouver leurs racines. Expérience rarement décevante. Même si les villes, villages, bâtiments historiques n’ont pas le charme d’autrefois ou sont transformés pour satisfaire les goûts des touristes. En comparant des photographies prises 40 ans de cela et des photographies prises en février 2017, on prend conscience que la marche du temps, pour le meilleur et pour le pire, ne peut être arrêtée… » « En écoutant parler Warrendra, je sens une certaine nostalgie de l’époque où les rajahs avaient des arpents de terre dont une grande partie a été perdue après l’indépendance en 1945. La vieille gare de trains est fermée, les autres terres sont cultivées. « We still have the farm, but more or less wheat », dit-il. Ce qui rappelle vraiment l’époque d’un Etat de l’Inde avec ses châteaux et ses maharajas, ce sont les photographies et les objets conservés précieusement. On retrace l’Histoire en voyant les colonnades, les formes et couleurs des anciens turbans et costumes, les postures sur les photos, les noms qui restent pour la postérité… » * * * What we can learn from other electoral systems By Vijay ChandreekaAhku “Elections were held in the states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarkhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. In India, we have single-member constituencies. Each constituency returns only one MLA unlike Mauritius where each constituency returns 3 MPs. In India, one voter votes for one candidate only while in Mauritius, one voter votes for 3 candidates. There is no proportional representation in the election of these State Assemblies and yet stable governments are formed…” * * * Letter from New Delhi Saudi eyes on Maldivian atoll By Shantanu Mukharji Saudi Arabia's reigning monarch Salman Salman bin Abdul Aziz is scheduled to visit Indian Ocean tiny island Maldives next month amid strong rumours that he will sign an important agreement wherein Maldives is expected to lease out its Faafu atoll for up to 99 years to develop a Special Economic Zone. Initial reaction amongst the security and geopolitical experts on this move was an uncomfortable one as any Saudi-Maldives collaboration leads to suspicion that there may be a renewed radicalisation within Maldives. As it is, according to intelligence sources, hundreds of radicalised Maldivians had reached Syria to join the ISIS rank and file in their pursuit of 'jehad'. Such a reaction is not surprising. * * * Book Review Mohunlall Brijmohun, a Veteran Creative Hindi Writer By Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo Hindi writing in Mauritius is very vibrant. Almost every month one finds one or two books in Hindi on the market. The last two ones that I have with me are Wah Bhula Bisra Tat and Kwabon Ki Wah Khubsurat Duniya by Mohunlall Brijmohun published in 2016. They were recently launched by the World Hindi Secretariat. Hindi writing in Mauritius displays an incredible dynamism. The works cover a wide range of genres from poetry, travelogue to short stories and novels as well as factual treatment of the development of Hindi on Mauritius soil. * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 77 – Friday 27th January 1956 First Leader of Indo-Mauritians Manilal Doctor’s is a name to conjure with. In the history of the Indians in Mauritius, he has played a pioneering role. He was a veritable hero among men, fighter and one indeed who had handled the first flame of political consciousness among the Indians of this colony. The whites have a rather long tradition of reaction. Political opinion began to be formed much before the reactionary Adrien d’Epinay had raised his banner. The same spirit, in varying measure of reaction has continued to this day. The coloured population has been politically vocal since more than a century. The stalwart Remy Ollier was by no means its first leader. The tradition of asserting its right has come down to this day. But the real attempt to stir mass consciousness among the Indian immigrants was first made by two outsiders: De Plevitz and Manilal Doctor. De Plevitz’s movement was largely humanitarian but the political and cultural spark was flared up by the latter. ONLINE EDITION will be accessible next Monday Please Consult Our Print Edition For the Full Texts On Sale At All Newsagents or Take a Yearly Subscription to Mauritius Times Local Rate inclusively Postage: Rs 1000. Contact: Tel: 212 13113 -- 5 2929301 Or send us an Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it We’ll do the needful. Many Thanks For Your Support.