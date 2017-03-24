MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2016 03 24 Highlights • EDITORIAL Lifting up Africa and Mauritius At the time of Independence, Mauritius wisely decided that it will form part of the African contingent in international forums. This was not only because part of the African Diaspora is an integral part of Mauritius or because of our geographical proximity to the Continent. It was also because we shared the same fate of under-development with numerous newly liberated African countries. So, we could seek solutions together, being at the same level of subjugation at the planetary level as the rest of the African countries. We wanted to share a common journey of progress. • INTERVIEW Interview : Catherine Boudet, Sociologue ‘L’achat de votes et le bribe ont atteint des sommets records lors des dernières élections… … pour financer toute cette distribution de faveurs, il faut bien que les politiciens s’appuient sur des sources de revenus’ * ‘Une clique a juste chassé l’autre mais les méthodes sont les mêmes’ * ‘C’est encore un autre fantasme politique mauricien, l’arrivée d’un messie providentiel ou leader qui apporterait non seulement la bonne parole mais toutes les solutions’ Dans la République de Maurice, l’ampleur de la corruption d’un gouvernement à l’autre démontre qu’il existe des hommes et des femmes disponibles et prêts pour ce type d’échange social. De plus en plus, les valeurs s’effritent laissant place à un discours ironique : Utiliser la politique comme un levier pour accéder à la mobilité sociale à travers l'enrichissement personnel. Nombreux sont les citoyens engagés qui se posent des questions. L’Etat peut-il faire reculer le patrimonialisme, le clientélisme ou le népotisme ? La corruption va-t-elle assimiler totalement la sphère politique et la sphère marchande et les intérêts privés vont-ils étouffer l’intérêt public ? * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Drug trafficking, ID cards and Alvaro Sobrinho Is the Government at a Loss? As a nation, we cannot cut corners. We also have to be uncompromising in respect of the country’s international standing, standard of ethics and probity By Mrinal Roy “The recent interception of 135 kgs of heroin worth a whopping Rs 2 billion covertly shipped to Mauritius, the spread of synthetic drugs targeting the youth and students as well as the increasing number of persons including policemen being arrested in drug related offences are all distressing evidence that drug trafficking is on the rise and spreading rather than being ruthlessly hounded and crushed...” “Boosting growth certainly does not mean being desperate to do so at all costs. The case of Alvaro Sobrinho is a case in point. A government is above all expected to defend the interests of the country and its institutions and certainly not those of wealthy foreign investors, however rich they are. The first cardinal rule of a financial services sector of international repute is ‘In doubt don’t’ as the potential risks to such a sensitive sector of doing otherwise are extremely damaging...” * * * Industrialization in the Sixties - Years of Endurance or Years of Creativity? By Sada Reddi “The long road to industrialization was also the road to independence and to the welfare state. These three major changes in the economy, politics and society were indissolubly linked in the 1960s. These were the years of endurance and tribulations for the many: those who took the initiatives to industrialise the country and to sustain these early years of industrialization deserve credit for their achievements, the more so that despite promises, hopes and dreams for alternative routes to development and for a self-reliant economy, none has been put in practice to date...” “Even with the EPZ act in place, Mauritius did not have the knowhow or even the capital to start the export manufacturing industries. Local capitalists had diversified only in import substitution industries such as tourism, insurance and commerce. Luckily Mauritian Chinese entrepreneurs with business networks in Asia, particularly in Hong Kong, were able to attract foreign industrialists to Mauritius to set up their factories on their own or in partnership with Mauritians. In the 1970s, Afrasia, Crystal Group, Sinotex and others as well as well as a few European and South African firms with Mauritian partners put up their factories in the EPZ...” * * * The African Economic Platform: Now turn Summitry into Action By Rajiv Servansingh “Our history and the decision taken right at the time of independence of placing Mauritius as part and parcel of the African continent have been hugely beneficial to our economic and social development over the past half of a century. Being presently a member of the African Union, COMESA and SADC, as well as considering the numerous double taxation treaties which have been signed with nations on the continent definitely provides the right environment for realizing our objectives...” “Several of the global private equity firms and large multinationals which were initially attracted by the ‘Rising Africa’ story have been rather disappointed by the dearth of opportunities for large investments of the size which start to be interesting for their level of operations. Some of them such as Nestle have either closed their operations or scaled down their commitments. While this may at first sound as bad news, it may actually represent interesting opportunities for Mauritian companies, including the local Equity Funds, looking at investment opportunities as well as for our ambition of becoming a financial and headquarters hub for the continent...” * * * Medical encounters of the political kind By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “When Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam as Prime Minister had to pay a visit to a relative who had been operated at the SSRN Hospital, he personally talked to the Medical Superintendent and requested him to find out from the surgeon when it would be convenient for him to visit. The surgeon of course told the MS that as he is the Prime Minister he should see his convenience. And when he duly came, before proceeding to the ward, when the MS tried to contact the surgeon so that he would also accompany SSR, the latter advised him not to disturb him…” “Resisting such pressures is more difficult for the junior doctor, especially in the Accident and Emergency Department – popularly known as Casualty – which, despite being the first point of contact in the hospital for a majority of patients, is an orphan of the system. That is, there is nobody truly in charge there, as should have been the case a long time ago, as it is not staffed like other departments with a formally trained Consultant as head, supported by a team of emergency physicians who would thus have someone at hand to turn to should there be attempts at inappropriate pressurizing from politics…” * * * Green shoots for economic uptake? By Anil Gujadhur “The situation seems to be improving at long last. The last six months have seen a synchronized resurgence in economic growth in different parts of the world. Are these the green shoots of a new phase of economic growth the world has been waiting for, almost ten years after the financial crisis of 2007? This may well be the case. Studies have shown that in the event of a severe financial crisis, economies take longer to recover, typically 8 years. Signs of growing economic activity may be seen in new global developments. It is a good sign that prices which were feared to go downward into a deflationary downspin, with continuing economic under-performance, are not doing so...” “An estimate by economists at JP Morgan Chase, an international bank, shows that worldwide spending on new equipment by business increased at an annualised 5.25% over the last quarter of 2016. Behind all this is increased spending by consumers constituting a new phase of sustained demand. Could it be that consumer confidence which was severely disrupted after the onset of the 2007-08 crisis is getting restored? It looks like it if one bears in mind that the current economic rebound is embracing a wide geography from India and China, on the one side, to the US, UK, Brazil and Russia, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, on the other...” * * * Udta Pradesh By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “Nation-building has been and still is a long process in such a diverse society, and democracy should not be perceived as a weakness which anti-India elements within and outside India may abuse at will to undermine central leadership in a geopolitics context which requires strong leadership especially when undemocratic hostile powers are being strengthened by the support of their public without the constant division, bickering and lack of solidarity which plague democracies. A divided country is an easy target for enemies...” “The press failed to grasp the public perception of the Union government as being pro-poor and genuinely anti-corruption. Any recent visitor to India testifies to common people’s support of the bold demonetization measure taken by the Indian Prime Minister. But the press stubbornly featured it as a big fiasco in interviews of high-profile public figures including Pankaj Misra who, despite all his erudition, displays deep-rooted anti-BJP bias when it comes to analyzing the ruling party’s policies...” * * * That Private Tuition By Dr Rajagopala Soondron “What had marked my memory most at those tuitions were not the languages but some extraneous matter. We students of that era had either pencil or pen to write. And pen meant really the hard, tapering and slender wooden rod with a metallic nib attached to it, which demanded repeated dips into an ink pot, flooded with sediments. But at Mr Lutchmun’s place I came face to face with a real pen -- a “fountain”!” “My eyes popped out every time Mr Lutchmun opened his pot, doing my best to inspire a whiff full of the permeating fragrance. This weekly ceremony was worth all the trouble of making that 75 metre-trip from home. Had Mr Lutchmun been absent for long the kid’s restless, fidgety fingers and hands would have surely been tempted to fly to that inkpot, to unscrew the cap and steal a closer smell of that magical fluid. The chance never presented itself… unfortunately...” * * * Diplomacy: Time For A Rethink? By Ramesh Beeharry “It has been going on for so long now that we find it quite normal to have “unqualified” persons parachuted in as chairmen of parastatals and other bodies. Their counterparts in the private sector would normally have been groomed through years of experience in the company. But GM is GM and GM decides otherwise. For the state-owned company, the only criterion seems to be that the candidate should be a party faithful – turncoats are welcome. And then we feign shock surprise when — of all businesses — casinos lose massive amounts of money, taxpayers money!” “If we wish for a better performing, more professional foreign service, it may be worth setting up a FSA which can provide longer induction courses as well as ongoing training for senior staff. In a dynamic world where change is the only constant and today’s best practice can become obsolete tomorrow, it is imperative to keep updating our knowledge, and sharpening our expertise through refresher courses. Of course this is common practice in the private sector. And the contrast in public/private sector delivery is telling!” * * * Letter from New Delhi



The Wheel Turns Full Circle for Uganda Asians



Expelled by brutal dictator 45 years ago, Uganda Asians prospered in Britain, went back to Uganda 25 years ago and maintain strong links with their roots in India, reports Kul Bhushan with exclusive inputs by Uganda Asian leaders. Initially discouraged in 1972 to settle in Leicester, Britain, Uganda Asians are now hailed as model immigrants who have contributed to Britain, Uganda as well as India. When Dictator Idi Amin expelled them over 45 years ago, Britain published advertisements in Ugandan newspapers dissuading them to go there. The advertisements in Leicester warned them not to go there as there was no housing and no jobs. Still, 28,000 homeless migrated to Leicester as they had no option. * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 76 – Friday 20th January 1956 Our Debt to Manilal Doctor By D. Napal, BA (Hons) Is it an irony of fate or is it a pure coincidence that both times that a Royal Commission has been appointed, strangers have stood up to defend the cause of the Indian Immigrants? In 1872 it was De Plevitz, and in 1909 we were lucky in having Manilal Doctor among us. Whatever it is, the truth is there to condemn the planters of their indifference to the lot of those who sweated for them. On the 11th of October 1907, Manilal Doctor MA, LLB Bar-at-law, came to Mauritius where he stayed for nearly five years. Four days after his arrival he deposed at the Supreme Court his professional diploma. The next day he was sworn in as a practising barrister. On this occasion occurred an incident which scandalized the judges. The Radical, in its issue of the 17th October, wrote on this matter: “Les juges de la Cour suprême doivent, dit-on, lancer un ordre à l’effet d’obliger Me Manilal, avocat, à ôter son burnous en Cour. Hier, à sa prestation de serment, Me Manilal ne s’est pas découvert, ce qui a offusqué nos honorables juges.” Manilal Doctor, during his stay in Mauritius, dwelt at Port Louis, in Frere Felix De Valois Street. It is believed that his chambers were situated in Church Street but he appeared for the most part in the district courts. This helped him to get in touch with Indo-Mauritians with whose problems he was conversant in a short time. Soon he had acquired a solid reputation as barrister and had linked bonds of friendship with Miss Mary Leblanc and Anatole de Boucherville, who as a prominent member of the Action Liberale a political party of the day, appreciated discussions with Manilal on the social and economic problems of the day. ONLINE EDITION will be accessible next Monday Please Consult Our Print Edition For the Full Texts On Sale At All Newsagents or Take a Yearly Subscription to Mauritius Times Local Rate inclusively Postage: Rs 1000. Contact: Tel: 212 13113 -- 5 2929301 Or send us an Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it We’ll do the needful. Many Thanks For Your Support