MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2016 03 31 Highlights • EDITORIAL A Locked-In Political System In the course of an interview accorded to this paper last week, Catherine Boudet has refreshingly highlighted the deeper reasons for the inefficient and deteriorating state of local politics. Or the perpetuation of a flawed but impenetrable political system which favours “l’alternance au pouvoir de quelques familles politiques, suivant un mode oligarchique, (qui) contribute à la monopolisation des fonctions et des ressources étatiques”. For those who have been asking why, despite alternating power shifts, c’est du pareil au même from one election to the other, she has identified the forces at play in the two principal opposed political camps which contribute to this stalemate. The tactics employed to get to power are the same on both sides of the fence • INTERVIEW Interview: Feroze Bundhun, ex-Managing Director of CBRE, Turkey “Company directorships are a status symbol and carry prestige and benefits and rarely any responsibility” * ‘The calamity befallen on the BAI Group was a deliberate act of vengeance and jealousy heaped on a successful company for purely political reasons… BAI was never a Ponzi Scheme, far from it…” * ‘Companies are successful when they adopt policies consistent with gender parity and reflect the population diversity of the country. This can hardly be said of most Mauritian companies’ Feroze Bundhun raised a number of pertinent questions at the recent Annual General Meeting of the New Mauritius Hotels about corporate governance in the Group, and asked for justifications from the Board and Management about non-payment of dividends. His main concern regarding big corporations is about lack of transparency in corporate governance because “small shareholders usually have no idea who does what and who earns what”. Feroze Bundhun has been the Managing Director of CBRE in Turkey. He has actively provided all types of real estate services including valuation, investment, consultancy, advisory and leasing work in Turkey and throughout the Middle East. He qualified as a Surveyor in 1965; he also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Town Planning, University of Paris, and studied Property Law at University of Westminster, London. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Is Abuse of Power and Wrongdoing the New Norm? By Mrinal Roy “Francois Fillon is alleged to have received an interest-free, undeclared loan of Euros 50,000 from a billionaire businessman in 2013 which he failed to report to the State transparency watchdog for people in public office. He is also accused of having received very expensive suits worth nearly Euros 50,000 as gifts paid for him in cash to a Parisian shop by an anonymous benefactor. Francois Fillon and his wife have now been both charged with several offences over a bogus jobs scandal. Despite all the flak, Francois Fillon pursues his presidential campaign unfazed unabashedly seeking the votes of citizens as if basic ethics and exemplary probity from being important considerations for voters…” “Is it the heady intoxication of power and its trappings which obliterate any notion of right and wrong among some politicians and instill a mindset that public funds can be pillaged with impunity? Or is it the lack of public condemnation of such reprehensible acts? Mauritius is no better. Despite a holier than thou rhetoric, recent events have shown that the standard of ethics of the political class has plummeted to new depths…” * * * The Next Budget: A Reaffirmation of Our Social Democratic Values The solutions to our most pressing problems are political as much as economic, and one hopes that the coming budget will strike the right balance - only this would contain the nefarious growth of “enemies within the gate” By Rajiv Servansingh “Against a stagnating economic growth of around 3.5%, the biggest challenge with which the Minister is faced is the constant and accelerating degradation of the social fabric. Alarming drug trafficking levels, increasing domestic violence, breakdown of law and order and a perception of corrosive levels of corruption in the country will remain considerable constraints on the implementation of economic policy, however well designed. How far can a government budget presentation impact on such social issues and signal a real will to roll back if not eliminate them?” “One of the consequential effects of industrialisation and full employment was to attract large numbers of female labour out of the households into employment. Access to basic household furniture and electronic appliances was facilitated through the introduction of a legal framework for hire purchase facilities - the famous introduction of Mammouth in Mauritius and duty-free import of video players. Whereas these could be regarded as a “progressive” measures to the extent that they allowed a large fraction of the working classes to enjoy a quality of life, it also marked the beginning of an entanglement in ‘consumerism’…” * * * Keeping together for a brighter future Now that extreme right parties are gaining in popularity, the very future of a closely integrated EU is at stake. Will each country go its way as Britain is doing, free from the larger bloc? By Anil Gujadhur “Independent Mauritius will be celebrating 50 years next year. Yet, in the elections before the birth of the nation in 1967, 10 years after the foundation of the European Union by the Treaty of Rome, there were dire forebodings that we might not be able to hold together. The reason for the then prevailing pessimism about the future of Mauritius was a potential clash among the diverse communities living in the country. There were a few private brawls afterwards which took on communal colours here and there but they proved to be passing events which did not prevent us from consolidating our togetherness…” “Despite the relative prosperity of the EU bloc, serious divergences have surfaced up due to the perception that little attention has been given by the central authority in Brussels to the negative impact of EU’s policies on the lives of the EU’s most affected populations. There’s the perception of a multi-speed EU with countries at different levels of development, pressed down by a heavy-handed bureaucracy from Brussels, detached from ground realities in individual countries…” *** Being rational about meat-eating Everybody is free to choose his poison. But one thing is certain, both from a medical point of view and our overall experience as human beings: vegetables can provide all our nutritional needs By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “As somebody remarked, no Englishman would eat his dog – except under duress, such as the Antarctic explorer Scott; afterwards, it was established that he had died of hypervitaminosis from excessive consumption of dog liver. The Englishman’s love for his dog contrasts with the love of dog meat by the Chinese (and the Koreans), and there is even a dog festival held in a region in China, which the government in Beijing unsuccessfully tried to halt a couple of years ago…” “An interesting perspective has been emerging in the past few years, that of regarding certain higher forms of animals e.g. chimpanzees as having ‘personhood’, and hence the movements for animal rights. Some recent studies have demonstrated that certain animals, cats for example, can appreciate beauty, as I heard during a radio programme on the BBC. Another aspect worth mentioning is that animals do possess faculties ascribed to humans in various degrees, sometimes even surpassing us, and are capable of expressing emotions too. Among such similarities are love, sadness, intelligence, speech (parrots), consciousness (‘Koko’ the chimp who died some time back)…” * * * Expectations about the Metro Express Vigilance is of the utmost importance at all stages of the project By TP Saran “It is normal for the government of the day to show that it is doing things in a better way than its predecessor, but in so doing it must reassure the public that their safety is not being compromised. In the case of the Metro Express, given the large disparity between the estimated project costs (Rs 31 billion v/s Rs 17.8 billion), wouldn’t it be better to lay out for the public a detailed comparison of the project with the previous one, so as to show to the public where, if any, the costs were inflated in the previous estimate?” “In a project of such magnitude and importance, in which the country has no experience at all, the crucial factor in implementation is that, once a contractor is selected, the execution of the project will have to be overseen by a no-nonsense driver and leader – someone of the calibre of Elattuvalapil Sreedharan who saw through the ‘build-from-scratch’ metro line in New Delhi to a fault, and delivered it to the national authority before the deadline…” * * * Trust Fund for Specialised Medical Care: Is it answerable to itself alone? By Murli Dhar “Not only does the liberty taken by the Trust Fund’s Board look like an aberration, given that public funds are concerned and explanations had to be given. It is also that actions of the sort have been casting the government in bad light. The public is forming an opinion, thanks to cases like this, that the new politicians, just like the previous ones they were blaming for cronyism and abuse, are doing exactly the same as what they were blaming their predecessors for…” * * * Récit de voyage Bénarès, cité millénaire et éternelle By Shakuntala Boolell « Parmi tant de villes de l’Inde, Bénarès demeure la ville incontournable. On ne compte plus le nombre de gens qui y vont pour jeter des cendres, pour apaiser les âmes des défunts et pour se tremper dans le fleuve sacré… » * * * Swacch Mauritius By Ramesh Beeharry “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign) is the ambitious initiative of PM Modi to achieve Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean and hygienic India within five years, by the end of 2019. At the inauguration in October 2014, he personally picked up a broom to sweep the dirt littering the street near a police station in Delhi. To further emphasize his commitment to the Campaign, he would repeat this gesture in Vanarasi, and to ensure success, he has deployed an army of 3m government employees to drive the project…” “This Government campaign will be administered by a Ministerial Committee (I wonder if that is not already a reflection of things to come) chaired by Minister Soodhun. The objective of the Committee is to “ensure an effective coordination between the public and private agencies responsible for cleaning and maintenance…” It was certainly good to hear the Minister stress that this time it will not be a one-time event, but an ongoing programme to keep Mauritius clean — short-termism has partly been responsible for past failures…” * * * Letter from New Delhi Combating Prejudice and Violence against Africans in India High time to take drastic and major steps to stop harassing and injuring Africans living in India, writes Kul Bhushan; he suggests a slew of responses to curb and stop this inhuman treatment that inflicts massive harm to India and its diaspora in Africa India has a great deal to lose by mistreating and beating up Africans who come to study or live in India. The latest attack on a young Kenyan woman student on 29 March 2017 and on four Nigerian male students two days earlier living in Noida, 30 kilometers from New Delhi, have made breaking news on all TV news channels and front-page headlines in leading newspapers. * * * Les brassards de ma mère Maman, te souviens-tu de ton premier métier En arrivant à l'île Maurice A l'âge de vingt-cinq ans ? J'avais quatre ans. Souvent je me tenais devant ta table Pour te regarder travailler Sur ta machine à coudre. Toi qui n'étais pas baptisée Tu passais des heures à produire Des brassards de premier communiant. Clifford Ng Kwet Chan * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 76 – Friday 20th January 1956 Two Allies of Labour By Somduth Bhuckory The two allies of the Labour Party which we have in mind are the trade unions and the co-operative movement. Two or three recent events of some importance have drawn our attention to these two natural allies of Labour. Mr Warren, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, held a conference on the 16th of this month at the Public Relations Office to review the co-operative movement in Mauritius. At about the same time it was announced in the press that the S. Collendavelloo, who was a Labour Inspector since 1950, was appointed Trade Union Officer – a post which has just been created. But that was not all. Shortly after, we saw the Trade Union Congress taking an active part in the campaign of admission of children to schools, a campaign which is gaining more and more ground every day. When we think of trade unions, quite naturally we think of associations of men of women who earn their living by working in fields, factories and offices. We think of all those who get their bread in exchange of labour. In short we think of man as a workman. ONLINE EDITION will be accessible next Monday Please Consult Our Print Edition For the Full Texts On Sale At All Newsagents or Take a Yearly Subscription to Mauritius Times Local Rate inclusively Postage: Rs 1000. Contact: Tel: 212 13113 -- 5 2929301 Or send us an Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it We’ll do the needful. Many Thanks For Your Support