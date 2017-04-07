MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 7 April 2017 Highlights • EDITORIAL Stemming the Rising Tide The challenge for the government is to withstand this accumulated assault from the gaffes of previous years and, now, the surfacing of alleged favouritism towards people close to political parties. Even when drugs have been traced out and related arrests effected recently, the paradox is that attempts have been made to entangle thereby the government into such matters. All this points to weakening of the government’s grip in the management of the country. With about half the term of office left for the government to turn the economy around, it is not evident that its prospects are improving, as things stand today. It is not only that the right sort of investments required for an expansion of a durable economic growth is not taking place. The private sector appears to be still on its guard after the unsettling situation which prevailed during the government’s first two years of tenure. Concretely, therefore, we are seeing little of the scope-enhancing type of investment. • INTERVIEW Interview: Yvan Martial, Journaliste ‘Nous avons besoin d’un Rassembleur à notre tête pour nous mener dans le droit chemin, dans la voie de la prospérité * ‘Le MSM n’a guère besoin du Muvman Liberater, encore moins de transfuges du MMM et du PMSD. La Campagne lui suffit’ * ‘Rien ne change à Maurice ; Si vous êtes créole, joignez-vous à un parti campagnard. Si vous êtes hindou, un parti urbain vous chérira’ Les scandales se suivent d’un gouvernement à l’autre et souvent se ressemblent. Les medias et l’opposition parlementaire font de leur mieux pour dénoncer ces travers. Les transgressions du monde politique dérangent de plus en plus. Il est important de rester vigilant car ce qu’il y a de scandaleux dans le scandale, c’est que certains finissent par s’y habituer. Yvan Martial, journaliste et observateur de la politique locale, nous en parle. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Cleaning Up The Mess Governments are judged by the people not by an exaggerated and abhorrent daily use of the national TV as an instrument of propaganda but by their deeds By Mrinal Roy “The 2016 Audit Report also flags the fact that as at last year, Government had received a mere 722 arpents of the 2000 arpents the MSPA had committed to cede to Government in 2007. In contrast thousands of acres of cane lands have been converted into real estate developments and are being used to implement smart city projects in various prime locations of the country by the various sugar groups behind most of the projects…” “As a fundamental principle of prudence and common sense to preserve the standing of the financial services sector as a jurisdiction of repute, shouldn’t the regulators, the government and the country keep away from dealing with anyone mired in controversy? Why was the office of the President involved in applying in 31 instances for access to the airport VIP lounges from the PMO for Alvaro Sobrinho?” * * * Leadership failure sets limits to our growth ambitions The legitimization of Pravind Jugnauth’s position through general elections is becoming increasingly vital for a successful turnaround of the situation By RT Servansingh “In a context of a need for affirmative and effective leadership, the legitimization of Pravind Jugnauth’s position through general elections is becoming increasingly vital for a successful turnaround of the situation. This is not to imply that he should call for general elections tomorrow. Rather, in line with what is the general practice in our system of government he should commit to organize fresh elections within a reasonable delay…” “Instead of stemming the rot, it is a tsunami of financial scandals and charges of nepotism and corruption which have marked the first two years of the new government. This is quickly ramping up a general sense of repudiation of politics and a deep and profound distrust of politicians; that in turn is leading to a situation which defies consensus and therefore calls for leadership of the highest order…” * * * Coping with the Global Challenge against the Status Quo We’ve shown ourselves to be nimble-footed enough to catch opportunities even in areas in which we had no perceptible international edge. The base is here. It needs to be elaborated upon By Anil Gujadhur “Those who voted for Donald Trump asked: what has the global elite delivered for the sustained improvement of the peoples’ lives across the board? Has security been strengthened in each country? Has the fruit of growth been fairly distributed? When the economy performed in low key, after the onset of the crisis of 2007-08, to whom was this burden shifted the most, the 99% or the1%? They answer: to the working class. That’s why they voted against the continuation of the status quo…” “A country like Mauritius, which depends on selling goods and services to the world outside, could advantageously seek to form part of likely new upcoming global blocs emerging from out of the current global disruption. We need not despair so long we don’t keep losing our focus on prolonged stupid internal wrangling, with little time left to focus on the challenging evolving wider global perspective…” * * * Metro Express - Millstones Round Our Neck? By Sada Reddi “Our own sanitized histories make us forget the economic interests, both oligarchical and colonial, that lay behind the introduction of railways in Mauritius. Railways were introduced in 1864 to link the different sugar estates to transport sugar to Port Louis. The present railways track from Curepipe to Port-Louis was linked to all the sugar estates from Vacoas to Beau Bassin. Sugar estates paid low freight rates for transporting sugar and the financial burden thereof was borne by the passenger service…” “Railways are a sign of modernity for some. According to this line of argument, we had been ‘modern’ for a century and then we later scrapped ‘our modernity’ when it proved onerous. We should not turn the Metro Express into millstones round the necks of the future generations; the minimum which the authorities can do is to make the two reports on the Metro Leger and Metro Express public as demanded by Members of the Assembly and other columnists…” * * * Conquering ourselves: the step to man We need to multiply the steps to man. So that we may go beyond and be done with the dastardly internecine, fratricidal, genocidal and terrorist attacks that are destroying innocent lives By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “The ‘step to man’ was the rising above the primary, instinctive needs necessary for physical living towards the intellectual and aesthetic planes. At these levels, we would discover goodness and beauty in objects, events and relationships. The mundane material concerns, once satisfied, would no longer use up all our energy and time. We would be satisfied to do the basic minimum required to maintain good physical health, and the rest of our selves would then turn towards those in greater need…” “The question of the origin of the universe is tied up, inevitably, to that of the origin of life and of that of man. One school of thought believes that God created man in His own image. That’s even scarier: is present-day cruel killer-man on rampage around the world the image of his God? As Bertrand Russell, the great mathematician-philosopher-logician asked, ‘Did God create the lowly centipede?’ What for? To be crushed by man’s boots?” * * * Trust Fund for Specialised Care, Sobrinho and the country’s image The times are such that the people are no longer willing to tolerate even the slightest whiff of scandal or controversy on the part of any public official By TP Saran “The ‘image’ of the country aspect is particularly important at this juncture because of the troubling developments that are taking place in the USA and the European Union. In the case of the EU, the question now is ‘Who’s nexit’? – which country is going to be the next one to ‘divorce’ after the UK? If Marine Le Pen is elected President, France is almost likely to be the ‘nexit’. All this forebodes a risk of disintegration of this economic and political bloc, putting at risk global economic growth…” “As this column has queried earlier, how come Mr Sobrinho is so interested to invest in Mauritius, a middle income country, when his own people in Angola are mired in extreme poverty after the chronic warring and looting that has been going on over there? Who will answer this question?” * * * Creglish and the Good News By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “Barring a few exceptions at the Assembly, the former Labour PM, SAJ, the current PM, one or two ministers, Mrs Dookhun, Shakeel Mohamed, the Labour MP who spoke forcefully and clearly yesterday, and a few rare MPs, most others urgently need an intensive, serious overhaul of spoken English…” * * * The Year 1956 By Dr Rajagopala Soondron “The archives would tell us that by 31 March 1956 there were no passenger trains; yet an exceptional event would take place that had forced the colonial authorities to reopen the railways to passengers: the visit of Princess Margaret at the end of September. The officials did their best to give the population the opportunity to come down to Port Louis to admire and cheer their Princess. And that royal visit did reinforce further my memory of that magic year” * * * Worrying State of Affairs Concerning Food Production In Mauritius By Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo “Delhi has taken particular care in not only being a splendid green belt where trees abound but its landscaping is a joy to the eyes. As for Kuala Lumpur it is amazing to note how the concrete buildings spring out literally out of gardens all over. Our Port Louis used to be full of trees, especially mango trees. Alas we have made Port Louis so dirty and unaesthetic too…” * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 Teachers need not be trained, Mr Snell! By Peter Ibbotson In my article in the Mauritius Times January 13, I made certain suggestions about alleviating the shocking situation that has arisen in the education service. On the same evening, Mr Kynaston-Snell broadcast on the distressing exclusion of 10,000 would-be pupils from the primary schools. 