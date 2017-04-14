MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2017 04 14 Highlights • EDITORIAL Negativities and Distractions The problem is that disconcerting electoral outcomes from other places have shown that the digitally powered, open to all-and-sundry media can become ‘kingmaker’ for the most incoherent and contradictory policy-makers to come to power. Establishments and their own communication channels are unable to counter private media influence effectively. The government should decide whether it will continue painting a bad image of itself and the country in this age of digital technology. If so, it should assume the risks. • INTERVIEW Interview: Cader Sayed Hossen “Je ne vois pas Pravind Jugnauth être en mesure de renverser la vapeur Bien au contraire, j’ai bien peur que nous aurons more of the same » * BAI : ‘Une commission d’enquête aura-t-elle accès aux comptes-rendus des réunions du PMO, du ministère des Finances, du ministère de la Bonne Gouvernance’ * ‘Le même leader ? Oui, aussi longtemps que les membres du Parti Travailliste souhaitent que le leader reste en place et mène le parti’ Intégrité : Absence de mauvaises intentions. Quand il s’agit d’une personne, c’est une référence à son caractère : c’est un être juste, honnête et irréprochable. L’intégrité morale est un concept juridique mais c’est avant tout la qualité d’une personne qui est capable de prendre des décisions sur son comportement de par elle-même. Les citoyens s'attendent à ce que leurs représentants au Parlement soient des hommes et des femmes politiques intègres. Or, les réalités mauriciennes par rapport à l’intégrité politique ou professionnelle posent problème. Cader Sayed Hossen nous en parle. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS War on Drugs Governments are judged by the people not by an exaggerated and abhorrent daily use of the national TV as an instrument of propaganda but by their deeds By Mrinal Roy “It is important that the recent success in intercepting the entry of consignments of diverse drugs in the country does not remain, as has been the case so often in the past, just a flash in the pan. Each spectacular haul of drugs and crack down on drug traffickers by government and the authorities seem to force drug traffickers, as part of a well orchestrated stratagem, to ride out the storm by going underground. Their deadly trade just remains temporarily in a dormant mode. The hauls of drugs being intercepted are already getting smaller…” “The Smart City Scheme is basically ring fenced to only those landowners with large land holdings in prime locations. It allows the construction of high-end luxury villas, apartments, houses, townhouses, apartments and duplexes, up to 75% of which can be sold to non-citizens… The upshot has been that most of the smart city projects are being promoted by sugar groups owning large land assets in appropriate prime real estate development locations. They are also benefitting from billion of rupees of state revenue forfeited as a result of generous exemptions from the payment of a wide range of land related taxes and duties…” “In what way does the more that Rs 43 billion of investments in real estate activities during the 2011-2016 including Rs 31 billion invested in IRS/RES/HIS projects meet the aspirational needs of the qualified young? What are the socio-economic benefits for mainstream Mauritius and the common man? This model of development has deepened inequalities, led to an even higher concentration of wealth in the country and created an even larger divide been the rich and mainstream Mauritius. This excessive economic liberalism is neither inclusive nor sustainable…” * * * Justifying the Unjustifiable MPs are no ordinary citizens. The 70 elected representatives of the people are expected to tread carefully and impose the necessary self-restraints By Rajiv Servansingh “A parliamentarian is a person who has solicited and obtained votes from the citizens of the country for the privilege of representing them for a definite mandate. The electorate in turn “deputes” their powers of decision regarding matters of State to their elected representatives who take a solemn oath to act in the general interests of the population under all circumstances. Collectively Members of Parliament are a privileged group in any form of democracy -- they are vested with legislative and executive powers that can determine the fate of the nation at any time…” “Does the fact that all procedures have been diligently followed in accomplishing a task necessarily make everything right independently of the resulting consequences? It would seem that this is what we are being made to believe by those who use this argument as a line of defence. The debate around this question can have wide ramifications such as the determination of the responsibility of those who simply obey orders and end up doing the most awful things. Context always matters in such cases…” * * * The Thorny Issue of Minimum Wage We’ve shown ourselves to be nimble-footed enough to catch opportunities even in areas in which we had no perceptible international edge. The base is here. It needs to be elaborated upon By Anil Gujadhur “Some opinions have been publicly expressed that the implementation of a minimum wage across sectors may result in the dis-employment of certain workers in the economically most vulnerable sectors. To avert situations such as this, a suggestion has been made that the government may subsidize the relevant sectors of activity the viability of which is called into question when minimum wage prescription has force of law. Fair enough, for some time perhaps, until the concerned activities have been re-engineered into higher sustainability…” “Beyond the issue of minimum wages, there is a public responsibility for governments, unions, workers and society to own up the public responsibility to invest in the right resources for general uplift of workplaces. We have to prioritise the long term. If we continue to get distracted into futile disputes rather than acting to redress a situation getting out of hands, we risk seeing an increase in the number of low-paid workers in the economy. This is in nobody’s interest…” * * * True miracles Doctors are often accused of wanting to play God. No, we don’t make any pretence in that direction By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “People are usually keen on medical ‘miracles’ or on phenomena associated with the dead body, for example the preservation of bodies of saints in a certain state. This has probably more to do with environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, lack of oxygen – which is needed for decomposition of organic matter --, alkalinity or acidity of the soil and perhaps a host of other factors not yet known to science…” “…what we don’t know yet is vastly greater than what we know. Some explanation may well emerge in future, as scientific knowledge develops by leaps and bounds. There is, for example, the case of a man who is living with the HIV-Aids virus and is in perfect health without taking any medicines. This is most likely because his immune system is able to cope by means of a mechanism or mechanisms as yet unknown, which would be the scientific point of view rather than a layman’s perception of this being a ‘miracle’…” * * * Titbits If only China would use the Dalai Lama… By TP Saran “With the phenomenal economic growth that it has attained today, China is in an even better position to act as ‘big brother’ but not in an Orwellian sense. For it has been years now since the Dalai Lama has been stating publicly that Tibet is an integral part of China and all it is seeking is more autonomy to run its affairs. During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh in the north-east of India, the Dalai Lama reiterated this position, adding that his visit there was of a purely religious nature and had nothing to do with politics. Despite that, China objected to the visit that was allowed by the Indian government…” “Like all big powers, China is focused on economic growth, for which it needs resources that it is sourcing through its expanding engagements in Africa, the Middle East and South America. With an eye on a stronger presence in the Indian Ocean, it is developing the CPEC – China Pakistan Economic Corridor – in the contested region (between India and Pakistan) of Gilgit, which will give it access to the Gwadar port that it has built in Baluchistan. This is despite the track record of Pakistan in terrorism…” * * * Silver Lining By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “Following the kabbadi contest on Mon Choisy beach about three weeks ago with teams from India and other countries, may we suggest that the Ministry of Sports promote kabbadi across the country. The event drew approval from the public who saw it as a sport that is most likely to gain popularity over here. The ministry and other local and national authorities are surely aware of the serious need to give sports a bigger place in local life, such as physical activities that improve health, help to keep fit and create enthusiasm for team work…” “A patriotic genuinely committed leadership to efficiency and progress sparks hope in people and instills faith in a country's future. There is no denying that long-serving politicians who have failed to set the rules for good governance for decades cannot be expected to change overnight. Pledges for change in official statements are viewed as mere rhetoric by a disillusioned public. Not so in India. Mauritians woud have been elated to have leaders like Yogi Adityanath at the helm of the country's affairs. A patriotic no-nonsense workaholic Chief Minister with a backbone and guts to walk the talk…” * * * The blurred memories of a wonderful year By Dr Rajagopala Soondron Was it in 1956 that a new strategy was set in motion by the then Department of Education: religious classes would be held for our Christian friends, while at the same time the non-Christian pupils would be taken care of by some teachers, who could coach them as they so wished? That’s how we came to know Mr Typhis for the first time, a thin fortyish man, who welcomed us in a class on the ‘girl’ section of the school. Whereas French would be the lingua franca in classes, we were suddenly amazed to discover a teacher switching to Creole to tell us… stories. For me it was the greatest class of all; stories in Creole at school!! * * * Tuer autrui et refuser d’être tué ! Est-ce normal ? Par Shakuntala Boolell Peine de mort : La solution pour condamner les trafiquants de drogue ou marchands de la mort. Le petit pays qu'on est va, de jour en jour, pâtir avec ces criminels qui tuent nos jeunes, sans compter des mères et pères de famille. * * * In Memoriam Bhismadev Seebaluck: Writer, Playwright, Educationist, Littérateur By Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo Bhismadev Seebaluck, the well-known literary figure of Mauritius, left us on Saturday 8th April at the age of 75 at his home in Saran Villa, Belle Etoile, after a long illness. He was cremated at Chebel the following day. * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd January 1956 Glimpses of Mauritian History Planters object to inspection of estates By D. Napal BA (Hons) What were the measures adopted to ensure that the planters were fair in their relations with their labourers? In the early days of Indian immigration the planter had not to give any account to anybody as to what were the needs of their workers and how these needs were fulfilled. It was only in 1864 that Governor Sir Henry Barkley ordered that the Protector of Immigrants should periodically visit the sugar estates and organise visits by stipendiary magistrates. On the 9th of September 1864 the Colonial Secretary in a circular to the magistrates directed them to visit and report half yearly upon every estate in their respective districts. But the planters looked upon the inspection of estates as a sort of spy system. It sounds ironical that those who on the slightest provocation started making a catalogue of the benefits which the Indian Immigrants derived from working on their estates, who were always anxious to show how exact they were in fulfilling their engagement towards their labourers, should be shocked at the prospect of their estates being supervised. If there was nothing wrong on the estates, why were they hostile towards those appointed to inspect them? 