MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2017 04 21 Highlights • EDITORIAL Time to clear the air The opposition has been calling on Ms Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of the Republic, to step down. Such an action has never been undertaken before in Mauritius. The reason being put forward for this call is that she would have acted contrary to Constitutional provisions regarding tenure of the Office of President. She has also been accused of employing her position to interfere with public institutions in favour of Mr Alvaro Sobrinho, an Angolan investor suspected of having been involved in alleged cases of money laundering outside of Mauritius. The businessman has acquired some private properties in Mauritius and obtained licences for undertaking financial business from the FSC. In view of further investigations being undertaken by local authorities regarding allegations of cover-up of his past laundering of funds by authorities outside of Mauritius, the financial licences given earlier to the businessman are currently suspended. • INTERVIEW Interview: Dr Vasantt Jogoo “When we vote for someone, it looks like we are also voting for his/her sons and daughters, mistresses, uncles…” * ‘The MSM still needs the ML to maintain the pretence of a stable and legitimate government, and the ML is conscious that it will cease to exist outside government’ * ‘Are we doomed and condemned to bring back Navin Ramgoolam back to power just because LEPEP has let us down?’ * ‘Why should a handful of people decide what is best in the national interest? Just because we voted them into power doesn’t give them absolute power’ Do we need a reorientation of the way we’ve been going along? How do we get out of the ruts? We spoke to Dr Vasantt Jogoo to find a way out of the repetitive but unproductive patterns we see from time to time. Dr Vasantt Jogoo is currently serving as an environmental safeguards consultant for the World Bank. He has held a number of positions locally and internationally. He has worked at the African Development Bank as its Lead Environmentalist, and as its acting Secretary General. He also worked with the Commonwealth Secretariat, London, where he held the position of Adviser and Head of the Small States, Environment and Economic Management Section. Earlier on, he was employed as an urban planner with the Ministry of Housing. He had the privilege of serving (and being revoked) as Chairman of the Maurice Ile Durable (MID) Fund Committee, and the Mauritius Oceanography Institute for short periods of time. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Let the people decide As is the case in Britain, will the government have the grit to test its legitimacy by calling for urgent general elections? By Mrinal Roy “If a government cannot face general elections, it has no legitimacy to govern. The key proof of legitimacy of any government is to be democratically elected by the people at general elections. Without a formal endorsement by the people through general elections, no government or nominated Prime Minister has the mandate to govern the country…” “The current divisions in Westminster stem from the fact that Theresa May has opted without a formal mandate from the people for a hard Brexit negotiating stance favoured by hardline Brexit supporters. This means that the UK would probably want to be a global trading nation, negotiating new trade deals with countries across the world and take control of its borders, custom duties and laws. It would in deference to calls for stricter controls on immigration tighten immigration laws…” * * * The Rogers-Sunnystars-NMH Saga Listed companies must gear up for the new normal By Rajiv Servansingh ““The resolution of this complex issue relies on the interpretation of the law as it stands in determining whether there has been “concerted action” or not - whether Rogers through its ownership of 28% of Swan Life Ltd and the composition of its Board can effectively influence the decision-making process at the company…” “There were some early grumbles from different sources regarding the circumstances in which the cross had occurred under the existing rules of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. However the above transaction would most probably have gone through, had it not been for the intervention of the company Sunnystars Resorts Holdings Ltd which has legally challenged the said acquisition of shares by Rogers, ENL and Swan Life…” * * * Global war: What if? Current international tensions call for preparedness on our part on a non-partisan basis, by bouncing what-if ideas among well-meaning interested parties. It is important to look beyond our narrow domestic preoccupations By Anil Gujadhur “International trade deals with other nations have been at the basis of our economic success. In the event of an international war, the operation of force majeure will disrupt the normal operation of whatever trade deals we have. Both demand for and supply of what we sell abroad and what we buy from overseas will cease to play out smoothly. Dislocations of supply and demand – especially over a prolonged period – might cause serious havoc. We have to take precautions…” “Governments of worse-hit countries used to rush to support the losers when such structural shifts occurred by extending welfare measures in their favour. Instead of that, several governments, caught in a philosophy of austerity after the crisis of 2007-08 in particular, have not extended this kind of support to the victims of globalisation. They have let cold “market forces” run the show, causing millions to be laid off without compensating the losers…” * * * From the culture of identity to the politics of identity We thought we were progressing towards a world of greater inclusiveness and wider, deeper integration. Suddenly, the horizon is now darkened by the ghost of identity politics that is spreading its tentacles By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “The other damage is that of upsetting a world order where the gains of globalization are set to be neutralized or reversed. The latest one is the revisiting of the H1-B visa for high-skilled workers that severely restricts the categories of such workers, especially IT specialists, for employment by US firms. Whether this is coincidence or a fall-out of similar political ‘mood’ as one commentator noted, Australia has also devised more stringent criteria in the 457 visa for the same category of workers, and New Zealand too has followed suit…” “America prided itself on its ‘melting pot’ model of the co-existence of people from practically all over the world. And this despite the regular racist killings that have kept occurring, especially by policemen, targeting Blacks in particular. In Europe meaning essentially the UK, France and Germany, for the model of these different and diverse peoples living side by side with each other the equivalent descriptors were ‘multiculturalism’ and ‘secularism’. In all these countries, the image that was projected till at least pre-9/11 was one of happy coexistence…” * * * University of Mauritius - Enhancing its Research Mission Issues concerning the quality of teaching and research at the University should be debated at all levels so that in the end, an enabling environment can be created in the interest of students, staff and the University itself By Sada Reddi “The UOM cannot cope with an unplanned increase in student population. Students are enlisted on programmes they find too demanding. Lecturers find it necessary to dilute their programmes and ‘teach’ examination questions to get them through to avoid high rates of failures. Poor teaching and learning have led to low morale among students and academics and research has been the main casualty. In fact the nuts and bolts of higher education should be left to other universities…” “It would be presumptuous to believe, even with the best of intentions, that a research culture at the University can be established overnight. The hurdles impeding the emergence of high quality research are too numerous to list: they range from confused priorities of the University, proliferation of programmes, lack of equipment, poor support for academic and administrative staff…” * * * A Most Uncertain Election Ahead! By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “The idea of strong government and national sovereignty has gained ground, especially among the younger generation in a worrying context of economic instability, national safety and international warmongering atmosphere. The young are the ones who are less inhibited in showing their leaning for Front National and explaining the reasons. Many of them support Frexit, an end to porous borders, and reject Anglo-American ultra-liberal economic ideology. They show more empathy than their elders for war-ridden Middle-Eastern countries and strongly oppose French intervention in Libya…” * * * Metro Express or Bust! We are condemned to achieve all of our energy needs from renewables in the shortest possible time. Wouldn’t be wonderful then to ride on 100% clean, green trams and trains that are eco-friendly and non-polluting? By Ramesh Beeharry “As someone who was lucky to travel on Mauritius’ railways as a child, I rue the day the then government decided to scrap it and I consider it a criminal act against the national interest. They were closed because they were apparently in the red during the five-year period 1948-1953, which again demonstrates what a big mistake it is to view public transport in terms of its economic viability only…” “Although the MID (Maurice Ile Durable) project’s remit has expanded over time to include economic, social and environmental dimensions of development, the initial focus was on minimizing our dependency on fossil fuel through more efficient use of energy and increased production and use of renewable energy. But MID is not just a government plan. If we care to look closely, it is a pathway to our destiny, to our very survival, and to our enjoyment of a true Paradise Island!” *** La femme pèche : par ambition ou tromperie ? By Shakuntala Boolell Depuis quelques années, les quotas ont changé les donnes. Les hommes ont cédé malgré eux-mêmes souvent leur place au profit des femmes. Ce qui explique que sous l’ancien régime le nombre de conseillères dans les municipalités dépassait parfois celui des hommes. Mairesses et adjointes aux maires ne gênaient personne. Il fallait tout simplement rester dans les limites de ses fonctions. Des députées et ministres aussi, avec la première nommée par Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, c’est-à-dire Rada Poonoosamy, ne suscitaient pas vraiment de polémiques. Quant à leur performance cela variait. Les commentaires dans la presse en donnaient une idée. * * * Languages in Mauritius Dr Mrs Sarita Boodhoo The abolition of slavery led to the introduction of the Indenture System from different parts of India; this gave rise to the introduction of a number of Indian languages. The Indian artisans and free workers brought in during the time of Mahe de Labourdonnais from the French comptoirs in India could not preserve their language or religion due to the prevalence of the dreaded Code Noir. With the coming of the Girmitiyas as from 2nd November 1834, Indian languages gained a grip in Mauritius. Girmitiyas coming in bulk from the Bhojpuri belt of the then Presidency of Bihar, Awadh, Bengal and Orissa were a determining factor in the maintenance of their language known then as Calcuttia, as they came from the port of Calcutta, which was the capital of Brtish India, and port of transaction of the flourishing Indenture System. * * * Letter from New Delhi Bhismadev Seebaluck - The Shakespeare of Mauritius By Kul Bhushan An author, a playwright, a dramatist, a journalist, an educationist, a littérateur and, above all, a gentle and loving soul, Bhismadev Seebaluck is no more. The cultural scene in Mauritius has lost one of its shining stars. He contributed immensely to the literary and cultural scene in this island of sun, sea, sand and relaxed living with his articles, books, plays and the promotion of Shakespeare. * * * Mon olivier a disparu By Clifford Ng Kwet Chan Pour les immigrants chinois de l'île Maurice La menace d'invasion japonaise Durant la seconde guerre mondiale Était une épée de Damoclès Suspendue au-dessus de leur tête. Craignant des atrocités japonaises Connues en Chine sous l'appellation de "viol de Nanjing" Des familles chinoises de Port Louis Délaissèrent la capitale Pour aller habiter d'autres régions. Papa nous fit quitter Notre appartement portlouisien rue Bourbon Pour aller partager avec une famille proche Une maison avenue de Coriolis à Rose-Hill Avec un olivier dans la cour. J'avais huit ans Il m'arrivait parfois de grimper sur cet arbre Pour cueillir un fruit. * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 The Admission Campaign By Somduth Bhuckory The admission campaign is going from strength to strength. As the question of admission of children to primary schools is a national problem the immense response of the people is quite understandable. One voice, that of the Director of Education, has said once that about 10,000 children would not be admitted. Since then thousands of voices have risen against that solitary voice, not once but many times, and have drowned it with “Admit Our Children”. The campaign that has been set on foot is not a campaign of sour and noisy people who want to vomit their bile and venom on a particular person or a particular department. 