MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2017 04 28 Highlights • EDITORIAL Provisional Charges Dropped Who should bear the costs? The Curepipe Court decided on Tuesday last to drop the charges on which the two daughters and son-in-law of Dawood Rawat were arrested following the dismantling of the BAI group as from early April 2015. The representative of the DPP stated in court that he had no objection to the charges not being taken forward. It may be recalled that the offences reproached to the three persons in question related, amongst others, to laundering of money, fraudulent overseas transfer of company funds and misrepresentation of company accounts to deceive the public. In the light of those ‘provisional charges’ the three persons were both placed under arrest and prohibited to leave Mauritius. They have, after months of waiting, been freed from these restrictions by the court after the ‘provisional charges’ were dropped. • INTERVIEW Interview : Jack Bizlall « Les choses vont vite se détériorer si Jugnauth ne met pas de l’ordre dans ses idées et dans ses actes » * ‘Quoi qu’on en dise, Mohamed et Boolell n’ont pas d’énergie et de courage pour affronter Ramgoolam’ * ‘Des scandales vont étouffer ce régime et le jour où certains quitteront le MSM, ce sera la fin de ce régime’ Jack Bizlall, syndicaliste et acteur du renouveau, voit tout en noir autour de lui. Politique pourrie. Dégradation de la classe pauvre toujours exclue. Des partis en passe de devenir des partis totalitaires! Pour comble, la population du pays choisit le mode veilleuse. Il faudrait un changement radical pour augurer de bon. Mais qui a le courage de renverser les leaders actuels, de balayer d'un revers de main la classe politique du jour? Changement - est une utopie finalement? * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Clamour For a New Dawn By Mrinal Roy “The cry of revolt is evidenced across the world by the Brexit vote, the Bernie Sanders anti-establishment movement, the Donald Trump election and the rise of populist parties in France, Germany, Holland, the UK, Austria, Greece, Portugal, Italy and Spain. They have all challenged and gained ground against traditional parties who have monopolized the political scene in these countries for decades. There are signs of an impending big bang in politics…” “People are tired of being systematically let down by successive governments promising the moon but who once in power pander to their own interests rather than altruistically serve the people. The replacement and alternation of governments at each general election have been of no avail. The distrust of mainstream political parties and their contested mode of governance is on the rise. People are fed up with a political system monopolized by the same inept political parties rehashing their own failed brand of economic liberalism for donkey’s years…” * * * French election A Lepen Victory: Potentially Ruinous for Mauritius: A Risk Assessment For us in Mauritius the boon coming from a Macron election is that it will avoid the cataclysmic and potentially ruinous effects of France pulling out of the European Union and the euro zone By Rajiv Servansingh “Under normal circumstances, given the endorsements which Macron has received from major political figures from both the traditional left and right (Hamon, Fillon, Hollande and others), he should benefit from a favourable transfer of votes and win a handsome victory at the next round on May 7. The only caveat is that nothing has been “normal” in these elections up to now…” “With Marine having succeeded his father Jean Marie Le Pen and carried out a systematic exercise of “dediabolisation” of the FN, to the great dismay of the latter one may add, the worrying fact is that the formation of the anti-FN grand coalition does not seem as “natural” as it had been then. Mélenchon, for example, who obtained nearly 20% of votes, is up to now unwilling to ask his supporters to vote against Le Pen, let alone for Macron…” * * * Electoral outcomes: Lessons from India and from elsewhere By Anil Gujadhur “A lot of our own politics is increasingly resembling a chatterbox. You say something. Someone else gainsays. People left in the lurch don’t see how all those discussions are improving their lot. Take the issue of the level of the interest rate. The common man who saves for a rainy day wants to have reasonable returns on his savings. He barely gets anything much by way of interest income on his savings... On the other hand, house property prices have kept escalating the past decade. Real estate developers have put on a par foreign buyers of property with locals. The latter who don’t earn in euros or dollars and have much lower incomes compared with the foreign buyers, can get into house properties only after borrowing substantial amounts. It seems that no one in power focuses on this real life problem…” “In Bihar, the party in power had implemented policies which had kept improving the day-to-day life of people, especially in the rural areas where deprivation was worst under preceding corrupt governments. Having to choose between this party and the BJP, voters preferred to trust the one who had already delivered concrete positive improvements in what touched them nearest in day-to-day life. On the other hand, the BJP, as the challenger, routed the previous power holders in UP: voters decided that they could not be worse off than they had been…” * * * Where the mind of men is without fear… In order to plan for the future, we must consolidate the present by first understanding the past. The past is made up of things, events and people. Things and events can be found in nature: but many are man-made. Some are good, many are bad — but good or bad, it is in the mind of man that they start. Hence the necessity to develop good tendencies in one’s mind… By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee « Sri Aurobindo defined what was understood by “arya”. He wrote: “Intrinsically, in its most fundamental sense, Arya means an effort or an uprising and overcoming. The Aryan is he who strives and overcomes all outside him and within him that stands opposed to human advance. Self-conquest is the first law of his nature.” What a far cry from the racial superiority and arrogance which Hitler gave to this term! Charity begins at home, and perhaps it is time we conquered ourselves if we want to advance. Time for the true Aryas to arise, to rise and shine…” “Sri Aurobindo took care to underline that he was not a philosopher in the sense this word is understood, although we usually refer to his “philosophy”. It would be more appropriate to call this his vision – for he saw with an inner eye and heard within what he then tried to put into words coming from the mind. It is like trying to explain the sweetness of sugar by describing the physical and chemical properties of the sugar crystal. They are not the real thing – for this you have to taste the sugar, to undergo the actual experience. Hence for him mere philosophising was not enough: one had to translate philosophical values into actual practice…” * * * How Political Parties Have Failed Voters Whereas in France, Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a potential capable saviour from the impending disaster of putting the reins of government into untutored hands, do we, in our case, have a sincere and competent personality who could take the country off the risk of disruptive failure? By Murli Dhar “Are voters awakening up to the games being played by classic political parties? Brexit and the election of Donald Trump show that this might be so... Mauritius is not caught up in as strong a wave of protest against social injustice as that which has visited the developed countries during the past decade. The last general elections showed voters express clearly their repudiation of classic re-composition of political parties in a bid to secure power. Those they voted to power in replacement of the old guard have been doing no better, unfortunately. This situation may give rise to another explosion of protest…” “As in France of late and in other parts of the world, our classic political parties have kept losing steam. The leadership of political parties have pursued their own private pursuits to secure power and the gains from holding on to power, with artificial constructs of coalitions, as necessary, from time to time, without bothering too much about delivering on the broader agenda facing the country. Their numerous breakups and resurgence as disruptive alliances shows that they have prioritized their political survival at the cost of everything else…” * * * Gayasingh Ashram: devoir de mémoire Par Shakuntala Boolell « Les années ont passé. Mais les familles du quartier des rues comme Vallonville, Saint Denis et Jacob ont encore fraîchement préservé le souvenir d’une maison en bois qu’habitaient Pandit et Mme Gayasingh. C’est grâce à leur générosité, car ils en font une donation à l’Arya Samaj, et aussi grâce à leur vision que beaucoup d’enfants et de personnes âgées ont un toit. Sans leur geste humanitaire, le « Couvent Gayasingh » n’aurait pas existé… » * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 Dinabandhu Manilal By R. K. Boodhun Manilal is no more. Let us say Manilal of India is no more for the sake of the younger members of the present generation who are more acquainted with his name than with the story of his public career. It is true that the sorrowful news of his death has been tardily communicated to us through the organ of the Mauritian press in general but this fact alone cannot preclude us from offering a tribute however small to the memory of the prime leader of Indo Mauritians and pioneer of Indo-Mauritian movement for political recognition. It is materially beyond the scope of this journal to receive a detailed narration of the labours of Manilal’s life freely given in the interest of portions of humanity kept in subjection at a period of history when human conscience was moving niggardly in its evolution and was under a godless, grinding social system. Suffice it to say here that Manilal’s endeavours have not been unfruitful throughout the years following his departure from Mauritius shortly before or after the First World War. He did not worry much about the results of his work. As a steadfast worker and responsible individual devoted to the well-being of his fellowmen, spiritual principles mattered more to him than material success. Society indeed needs men of character – men who can courageously denounce moral wrongs, not self-seekers and axe-grinders who confound the means with the end. 