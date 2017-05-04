Mauritius TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2017 05 05 Highlights • EDITORIAL More of the Same? We saw of late how succeeding political parties in power failed those who voted for them. Once in power, governments had their own agendas to pursue, not exactly matching promises they had made during the electoral campaigns. This agenda proved to be more self-serving than for the advancement of the nation as a whole. The May 1st rallies held by the MMM, on the one side, and the MSM-ML, on the other, needed to be watched to see if the political landscape would change for something better. This was because the MMM was having its first major encounter with voters after its severe defeat in 2014. How was it planning to engage on an alternative self-correcting path? • INTERVIEW Interview : Jocelyn Chan Low - Historien ‘Une recomposition de l’échiquier politique semble extrêmement compliquée… …Peut-on refaire le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge, ou même le remake 2000, eu égard à la frilosité de l’électorat face au double langage ?’ * ‘Une grande masse d’électeurs flottants ne suivront pas aveuglément les leaders dans leurs stratégies d’alliance’ * ‘Les conditions pour l’émergence d’une nouvelle force sont réunies comme jamais auparavant’ Premier mai et décompte des foules : c’est une tradition que les citoyens ordinaires n’ont plus envie de perpétuer. Ils ont des aspirations différentes en ce qui concerne leur vision de la politique. Mais force est de constater que les partis politiques n’arrivent pas à les suivre. Jocelyn Chan Low, historien, nous donne son avis. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Protecting our Neighbourhood from Property Developers By Sada Reddi “There is no hope that property ‘developers’ with major projects for capitalizing the land will have any consideration or will make an effort to maintain the serenity of neighbourhoods outside their project. It is left to the authorities to make sure that the well-being of people who have lived in those areas for long are not sacrificed on the altar of cupidity of a few. The people living in the neighbourhoods or elsewhere should remain vigilant and alert and ready to fight to safeguard the peacefulness of their villages…” “Recently, the construction of a major commercial and residential complex has been announced in glossy brochures, with parks ostensibly open to all to emphasize the inclusiveness of the project. It is obvious that it has to be opened to the public for, the ‘developers’ must have realised that it cannot be sustainable if it is gated. But has the property ‘developer’ or the District Council given consideration to how the traffic flowing to this new complex would affect the neighbourhoods? Have they built alternative roads, which connect directly to the motorway…” * * * Back to the Future: Rehabilitating the Developmental State Two conditions are required for achieving a turnaround: political will, and political and administrative capacity. Both have been manifestly lacking By Rajiv Servansingh “The concept of a developmental State has evolved since the end of the Second World War. Initially these types of States closely collaborated with authoritarian regimes in South East Asia, supported by the United States of America in its crusade against the spread of “communism” by the USSR during the Cold War era. Those States were characterized by a close collaboration between a few rich families and government officials as well as officers of the army high command. The generals had huge influence in the running of governments in that era of permanent psychosis of external threats. In reality the demarcation lines between business, the army and government were hardly visible. In their most evolved “avatar”, such as South Korea in the 1970s, a familiar feature of such regimes was the overwhelming roles of a few huge conglomerates in the national economy which were instrumental in the implementation of the industrial policy decided by the government…” “There is enough evidence to show that the tinkering and muddling through, not to say the absence of effective policy directions coming from the State since at least the beginning of this century is a critical cause of the economic stagnation which has characterized this period. Two conditions are required for achieving a turnaround: political will, and political and administrative capacity. Both have been manifestly lacking and without a serious and convincing dose of the first, the second condition cannot be realized…” * * * The Makings of a Good Financial Centre By Anil Gujadhur “The provision of international financial services is an internationally highly competitive segment of activity. There are places, such as London and New York, where financial services constitute the main plank on which other economic activities rest. Thus, a financial centre like London has drawn to itself a whole range of other businesses – professional services such as legal advice, accounting, auditing, media activities, retail, property, construction, manufacturing, tourism and technology. The combined effect of all this is to make London a major contributor to the UK economy – something like 22% of the UK’s GDP…” “If there’s one thing international finance operators dislike terribly, it’s instability caused by political interference. Since 2015, we’ve actually been providing more of this type of instability than creating opportunities for increasing the scope of business. Not many other jurisdictions would shoot themselves in the foot as much as we’ve been doing of late, on issues that could have been disposed of firmly but discreetly. It seems no altar is sacred enough: the political elephant has kept inviting itself into the dining room, undoing even the little that has been achieved in the financial sector so far…” * * * When India beckons… By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “As regards Chagos and the right of return of the Chagossians to their island, India had consistently supported the Mauritian stand. That has not changed and India would continue to back whatever position the Mauritian Government took on the matter. In response to the question of whether that stand might change given the new engagement that was developing between India and the US, the answer was these two issues were not linked…” “Visits to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and a travel by metro, and interaction with the L&T and Afcons, two companies which have among their activities the construction of metros, gave an insight into the capacities of these two companies and the functioning of the metro in New Delhi. The Delhi metro had an existing network of 213 km with 160 stations. Presentations were made by both companies, which have experience of metro constructions in several cities in India and in several countries. It was evident that they both have all the engineering and other capacities and resources required in that field…” * * * The People Want Delivery On Promises Promises have kept being repeated in different forums and at every May 1st rally, as happened last Monday, but the reality does not match the rhetoric. Successive governments have done the same, so it's nothing new, and it's only a matter of degree By TP Saran “What about the promise of water 24/7? Halfway through the mandate, there is no firm indication of anything happening on that front. Except for firmly defending the President and her scarred image on May 1st, Minister Ivan Collendavelloo has failed to deliver on securing 24/7 water supply to ALL inhabitants of the country, despite his repeated pledges to do so. Instead, the CWA may soon pass into the hands of foreigners. In spite of this poor record, the leader of the minuscule party in alliance with a bigger party, the MSM - that all the same has another standing - is still occupying his ministerial seat? Why? Are the people only to dream about 24/7 water in their tap?” “Two and a half years is not a long time, but with commitment and efficiency it can be made adequate to do what must be done to restore the trust of the public and kindle hope for a better future. And for everybody to look forward with confidence to 2019. Unless events happen that threaten the march of the economy and precipitate an earlier general election. And then the promises would have truly been broken…” * * * Sweet as Sugar By Anil Gujadhur “The sugar factories and simple lifestyle of our pastoral past may have disappeared today – or almost. We would still do well to draw inspiration from the slow meandering past of rivers, brooks and meadows, green fields and peaceful nature. We would err seriously to think that tourists don’t come to Mauritius for seeking that greenery and simplicity. They do…” “For all the adverse publicity big houses have been making internationally against the ill-effects of consuming sugar, sugar consumption the world over is increasing, not decreasing. We would do well to bear that in mind and churn out the higher alternative potential from our sugar output. All it calls for is reorganisation and a new theme of development around fresh ideas…” * * * Do we really get the “elites” we deserve? By Samad Ramoly Elites have generally been associated to a class of gentle and wise people whose ways tend to command respect, adulation and emulation. They constitute, namely, of a political, business and intellectual dominant minority often dubbed establishment. Since the 1980s, they have been operating almost like a multinational with a tainted brand of global citizenship that cuts across border, skin colour, religion and gender. * * * “Is and Ought” By Dr Rajaramgopal Soondron “J. Krishnamurthi tries to analyze the reason for human failures and unhappiness. He treats such subjects as boredom, time, deception, desire, awareness. The mainstay of his arguments rests on “what we are” (WWA) and “what we want to be” ( WWWTB) all along making us wondering whether we are back in that “ought” and “is” controversy of Hume’s…” * * * The Buffoon Who Got The Girl Shammi Kapoor probably remained oblivious to the legacy he left behind: the confidence booster he gave to a generation of average guys that they too could be romantic and get the girl! By Ramesh Beeharry “In all Shammi Kapoor made some 50 films of which 20+ had his individual stamp. They included ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ with Asha Parekh, ‘Junglee’ with a very pretty teenager called Saira Banu, ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ with a Bengali newcomer called Sharmila Tagore and ‘Professor’ with Kalpana. Almost every film he made featured a new, young, and pretty girl acting like the flower vase to his immense garden of talent. All the ladies had to do was to look pretty and leave the rest to him. He is perhaps the only male actor whom young men turned up to watch in the first place and the lead female second!” *** Voie diplomatique ou militaire By Clifford Ng Kwet Chan Il y a dans la vie Des instants de bonheur D'heureux souvenirs Qui remontent à la mémoire. Il y a des rencontres inattendues Des retrouvailles chaleureuses Après une longue absence Qui font éclater la joie. Il y a la belle parure Que sont les fleurs tropicales Et des mets succulents Qui flattent le palais. Il y a de douces mélodies Qui caressent l'ouïe. Il y a des campagnes verdoyantes Qui mènent aux rêveries. * * * Mauritius Times 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 79 – Friday 10th February 1956 Special article in honour of his anniversary La Bourdonnais – Founder of Ile de France By D. Napal, BA (Hons) La Bourdonnais lui, place à quatre cent mille lieues de la France, isolé dans son génie, comme parmi une population hostile et quasi sauvage, que pouvait-il faire? Rien ou tout. Il a tout fait. Il a tout tiré de lui-même, de son cerveau et de son coeur. – Leoville l’Homme Most authors who have written on La Bourdonnais – among whom there are such illustrious names as Voltaire, Bernardin de St Pierre, Xavier Marmier, James Mill and Macaulay, only to mention a few -- have paid tribute to his greatness. Many are those who have spoken of him as the founder of Ile de France. The greatness of La Bourdonnais lies in the fact that with scanty or no resources at his disposal he worked marvels. When he landed in the island in 1735, there were only 835 inhabitants including the slaves who surely must have outnumbered their masters. The French settlement itself was barely ten years old. The state of affairs had reduced the few inhabitants to such a mood of despondency that there was even question of their abandoning the island altogether as the Dutch had done some time earlier. As soon as he landed he put his shoulder to the wheel. The inhabitants shook off their indolence, for they had at last found in La Bourdonnais a born leader of men and above all a born colonist. Judging his work by results we find that after only four years' stay in the island the population had increased by more than threefold, the number being 2991. 