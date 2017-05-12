MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 12 May 2017 Highlights • EDITORIAL Loss of Direction The extremely damaging “entrée en scène” of the new government the last two years did not augur much good. A lot of it was about getting the upper hand in politics than improving the image of the country as a good venue for doing business. Despite the first budget of the government and announcement the following year of a series of long term redress measures called ‘Vision 2030’, nothing much happened to add substance. With unbridled zeal, the government went around pulling down brutally the BAI group early in its mandate, introducing highly controversial legislation likely to erode Constitutional liberties and undermining public institutions. Interference in Air Mauritius, which eventually led to the unceremonious sacking of its Chief Executive, rocked public confidence even further. • INTERVIEW Interview : Dharam Gokhool - Ancien ministre de l’Education ‘Les 100 jours sont terminés. La mise en scène aussi… … il faut maintenant attendre la mise en œuvre de ces nombreux chantiers’ * ‘Nous sommes en plein dans un scenario de « struggle for power ». Est-ce cela la finalité de la politique ?’ * ‘Une image d’un very hard working Prime Minister. Cependant, pour qu’il y ait de l’efficacité, le hard work doit être accompagné de smart work’ Dans la société contemporaine, il est difficile d’occulter l’impact des médias sur la classe politique. Plus cette dernière se cache derrière un épais voile, plus les médias se donnent les moyens de découvrir ses secrets. Aujourd’hui, il est difficile de demander à ses partisans d’avoir un voile devant les yeux. Peu de citoyens acceptent délibérément de croire dans des actions condamnables au sein de la Cité. La majorité des jeunes citoyens, eux, refusent le fait que la classe politique s’embrouille régulièrement dans ses stratégies. Notre invité, Dharam Gokhool, ancien ministre de l’Education nous donne son avis. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Election of Emmanuel Macron Could Mauritius Follow Suit “En Marche”? By Rajiv Servansingh “It is undeniable that the impact of globalization on the socio-economic landscape in Mauritius is in many ways similar to what has happened in the Western democracies which are presently suffering from the angst of a crumbling social order. In Mauritius, too, the decaying State and the absence of a new consensus around a vision which can be translated into a governance and business model has resulted in a general sense of disorientation and scepticism with the existing political order…” “Emmanuel Macron’s election has unsurprisingly raised the issue of whether a similar phenomenon is realizable in our local context - namely whether a new political force could emerge within a short span of time between now and the next general elections to successfully challenge the existing traditional family dominated political parties? A preliminary survey of some opinion leaders indicates that there is a significant although admittedly not yet overwhelming fraction of the people who seem to believe that this is not necessarily an impossible event…” * * * Public Leadership The type that everyone everywhere would love to have By Anil Gujadhur “Mauritius has accumulated a store of merits from the past. Its institutions can be made to work again for the good of the country rather than for the advancement of a few personal and political agendas. The type of predatory public governance we have seen of late is no substitute for good governance. It instils fear and under-performance among public servants. We need to quickly turn the page for a performing and result-oriented public service…” “From the point one lands in Singapore to the last, one has a feeling that no responsibility is left to chance. Rules are clear. The system operates itself out smoothly at different levels, uncluttered. Problems and opportunities are anticipated. Very little, if at all, appears to have been left to chance from the minute details to top decision-making. Thus, there’s a Committee for the Future Economy, run by the best experienced technicians and policy-makers they have. Its job is to make recommendations well in time to re-orient the Singapore economy, matching dynamically outside developments…” * * * India: Land of contrasts By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “The last time I got down in Bombay goes back to about 25 years ago, when during the two days I spent there I was again repulsed by the heat and the pervasive stench in the air. So it was indeed a pleasant surprise when I found myself appreciating Mumbai differently when we reached there during the second leg of the ‘Familiarisation Visit’ organized by the Government of India, and landed at the Chatrapati Shivaji International Airport… Contrary to what I had dreaded – sticky heat, fetid smell and thick polluted air – there was no bad smell, the heat was tolerable and not unbearably humid, and the air was much cleaner than Delhi’s…” “At the Election Commission of India we were warmly greeted by the Election Commissioner, Deputy Election Commissioner and Directors. We were shown slide presentations that gave a good insight into the functioning of the ECI. The issue of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was being loudly raised then by the AAP of Arvind Kejriwal which had got a thrashing in the Delhi municipal elections, and we requested for some clarification on the issue. From the explanations given, we could not but accept that with the technical and administrative protocols in place for the use of EVMs, tampering was indeed impossible…” * * * Mauritius: An ‘Extractive State’? It is time that we took a hard look at the financial irregularities and ills that are ravaging our country, and learn the lessons and insights provided by serious analysts By TP Saran “‘Is the US becoming an extractive state?’ – If the question can be asked about the US, there is no reason why we can’t similarly ask it about our own country, given the exposures that have been made in response to PQs and PNQs in the Parliament, and that are about vast sums of money ‘extracted’ by individuals using or abusing of their positions at the head of parastatal or state entities. All this takes place, obviously, at the expense of the more deserving who are struggling to make ends meet at the middle and lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder…” “As a recent issue of The Economist puts it, ‘the key to understanding state failure is “institutions, institutions, institutions”.’ The Economist takes South Sudan and Afghanistan as examples, where the nexus of tribal leaders, warlords and drug traffickers are the equivalent of elites that drain the country’s coffers and leave the rest of the population in poverty, deprived of basic services and infrastructure that they deserve – and could well be provided for if only the money that comes from their country’s resources – e.g. oil in Sudan – was not diverted to the deep pockets of their rulers and their nexus of acolytes…” * * * Democracy & Undermining the people’s interests By Nita Chicooree-Mercier The recent elections in France cast doubts on the fair representation of the people. The two-round election gave the newly elected president a low percentage in the first round. With only 24% electors for Macron’s En Marche party, there was a clear 46% with Unsubmissive France, National Front, Sovereign France and UPR who were for national sovereignty and against Macron’s En Marche and European Union ultra-liberal economic policy. Another 20% voted for Fillon, right-wing Republican candidate, and around 6% for the Socialist Party. Clearly, 72% of voters did not want Macron to represent them, among whom 46% were in strong disapproval of the European Union dictating policies to a national government. The two-round election set up by De Gaulle gives little choice to the public in a two-party final face-off. * * * Of J. Krishnamurthi and Living in the Now By Dr Rajagopala Soondron Could JK ’s contention have s anything to do with other social practices that promise us human some form of self-discovery, stability and happiness? Most of us like to pray, more so in congregation, where we feel closer to other human beings and God; why does it occur in praying only? Some others take to meditation, which is not an easy process; for to meditate is to direct one’s mind on the void or concentrating on a single abstract subject; a few concentrate on their own breathing process, a sort of inward gazing. Some practise ‘Tai Chi”- or retire to secluded, quiet places. All these practices seem to have a physiological aim in common : opening a neural circuit in our brain that would subserve self-consciousness and awareness. All of us know that as long as we are indulging in one of these rituals – like praying- we feel good and nearer God; but unfortunately, as soon as we go back home this feeling wanes and disappears. We are back to square one – alone with our old complex self, because that special neural circuitry that was opened has closed down. To keep it open as continuously as possible one has to continue indulging in the rituals mentioned above. To most of us mortals that’s impossible, for most of the time we have to look for work and food for the sake of survival. But priests, religious individuals and other monks have the opportunity to reinforce those rituals everyday and almost perpetually – hence their ability to keep their sense of self-awareness alive continuously through rituals, and look on life differently. And they expect the majority of us people to emulate them. It is impossible for us common mortals to imitate them as our self-awareness circuitry is always somnolent. But JK is asking us to go on living our daily normal routine life, and yet to keep our neural circuits of self-awareness open, at every dealing with other human beings we come across. The more it is opened, the more it gets strengthened and long-lasting, and the more the individual tends to look inward. JK ’s method is to eliminate gradually those archaic feelings and reflexes that clutter within, by trying to understand the inner mind. Man has to discover truth “ through the mirror of relationship, through the understanding of the contents of his own mind, through observation and not through intellectual analysis or introspective dissection. ” * * * MT 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 Sports, Trade and PoliticS By Peter Ibbotson Mauritius is not the only place where “sport” is defiled by the colour bar. There was the disgraceful episode of the exclusion of coloured players from the “all-Mauritius” teams to meet the Natal football XI; there has been, as the Mauritius Times has shown, unsportsmanlike discrimination against Indo-Mauritians at the Turf Club. When New Zealand rugby teams tour South Africa, though, they cannot play their full strength -- Maori players cannot go to South Africa because they are black. Blacks cannot represent South Africa in the national teams in the Olympic Games – though the successors of Wint and Bailey, to name only two, have shown how ridiculous is the charge that black-skinned people are not good enough. South Africa will never play cricket against the West Indies – many of the West Indian cricketers are black or brown. Coloured boxers, such as Randolf Turpin (Great Britain) or Joe Louis (USA) would never be allowed inside South Africa to box against a white opponent. Recently the South African authorities refused to allow a South American tennis star, Pancho Segura of Ecuador, into the country. His “crime”? He has Indian blood! And one of South Africa’s best tennis player is a coloured boy named David Samaiii – but he can’t play against white opponents in the Union. To meet white players, he must come to England, to Wimbledon. 