MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2017 05 19 Highlights • EDITORIAL The BAI Saga – Back to the Fore Unpaid insurance policy holders of the former British American Insurance (BAI) have gone on hunger strike since 8th May. They are carrying on with the hunger strike in the Company Gardens in Port Louis. Some have been hospitalised. The hunger strikers are protesting that, despite promises having been made by a then-minister of the government, at the time of dismantling of the BAI group, that all dues will be paid back to them without spending any rupee from the Public Treasury, they have been left in the lurch. The Prime Minister stated this week that there were insufficient funds from the residual assets of the BAI to meet those BAI obligations towards policy holders. The government was therefore looking for alternative avenues to meet those BAI commitments. There was no commitment however. This means there is no end in view for the policy holders, at least for the time being.

• INTERVIEW Interview: Satish Kumar Mahadeo - Associate Professor, UOM ‘Dishonesty in politics is nothing new… …but the manner in which some politicians now lie, and the harm they may cause thereby, is worrying’ * ‘Victimhood has gained in Mauritius an irresistible allure. Instead of looking towards the future, we are bent on claiming ownership of oppression forever’ * ‘Singapore’s success is due to three factors: Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty. Is this expecting too much from our politicians?’ Satish Kumar Mahadeo, Associate Professor in Linguistics, Faculty of Social Studies & Humanities of the University of Mauritius, takes a frank if at times harsh look at the way that politicians have recently been using lies and populist rhetoric that is based on emotions rather than facts to hoist themselves to power. And once they get there how they become self-serving rather than be at the service of the people. He make a case for spreading political literacy so that people can see through these lies and ‘post-truths’ and hopefully make the right choice about the future of their countries, based more on an understanding of facts than on fears peddled by those who seek their votes. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS A PMSD Prime Minister in 2024? By TP Saran “Realism and pragmatism have dictated that Xavier Luc Duval should take the longer term view. Thus he has spelt out that it does not matter whether it is he who becomes the prime minister someday: if not him, it will be somebody else – but from the PMSD. It is obvious that he is looking beyond the 2019 horizon, and perhaps rightly so as it is too close a call to ambition for a PMSD prime minister in 2019. After all, he has time on his side, compared to Ramgoolam and Berenger…” “Can Labour, too, have a longer term perspective for the party that is centred on the party rather than a specific leader winning on the basis of a deliverable programme? One that will address the challenges currently faced by the country and the foreseeable ones in diverse fields such as energy, education, employability and employment, sustainable social welfare including pension issues - among others? And that will not repeat the inanities that led to its defeat in December 2014?” * * * Governing for Country and the People The time for fundamental change is ripe By Mrinal Roy “In South Africa, President Jacob Zuma implicated in a series of corruption scandals and the main cause of a plummeting South African economy has survived several no confidence votes thanks to the support of the MPs of his party, the ANC which holds a majority in Parliament. Yet again, MPs elected by the people show allegiance to party and a blemished leader instead of upholding the oath of allegiance made to their country, South Africa. This rings a bell of a sorry state of affairs in our own country…” “For decades now, once elected and in office, successive governments have systematically reneged on their oath of office and their solemn pledge to serve and put the country above all other considerations. The parochial and blind allegiance to omnipotent party leaders and Prime Minister when the party is in power despite solemnly taking the oath of allegiance to the country has been the root cause of all the ills that have systemically plagued the country for decades. The scathing sanction of such blatant breaches of trust only comes too late at the time of general elections…” *** China’s ‘One belt, One road’ Mauritius will need to keep all its options open, if it doesn’t want to get isolated with a possible turnaround of global power By Anil Gujadhur “The question many are asking at this stage is whether the current floundering policies of the West will not be the platform on which China will surge forcefully on the global stage. If so, the first step on the ‘One belt, One road’ may well become the first step of an enduring thousand mile journey. Mauritius will need to keep all its options open, if it doesn’t want to get isolated with a possible turnaround of global power. We may also have to study carefully our economic options and make concrete proposals for closer collaboration between the two countries…” “At a point in time in the last decade, China became known as the ‘factory of the world’, when it demonstrated its capacity to transform imported inputs from places as far as Africa and Latin America into manufactured products for global markets. It has attempted to internationalize its currency, the Yuan, perhaps with the objective it may at some time play the same role as does the US dollar on international markets today… This month, it flew a home-grown passenger plane, sending a message to Boeing and Airbus that it has the know-how for getting on to this market as well…” * * * The Stigma of Vocational Schools To remove the prejudices that shape our educational system remains a daunting task for any government. Yet it is possible to drop the label vocational at the secondary level and retain the name of State Secondary Schools for all secondary institutions By Sada Reddi “John Kennedy was the first college to provide a comprehensive education to all its students. Students from Form I studied all subjects including what are really vocational subjects such as Woodwork, Metal Work and Technical Drawing. After Form III, students could combine science with technical subjects up to HSC; other vocational subjects such as Commerce, Accounts, were studied with Geography, Economics, Literature and History. My argument is that none of these vocational subjects was labelled vocational. There was no stigma associated with any of these vocational subjects among students or even among the staff. Many of the students who pursued the technical and vocational stream attained the highest level in their respective fields…” “Everybody agrees that the use of the term ‘educator’ for both primary and secondary teachers has been an important step in establishing parity of esteem between the primary and secondary teachers. In several countries, psychiatric hospitals have changed their names into mental health hospitals and the change of labels has helped to rehabilitate hospital services as well as mental health patients. Similarly a change of labels can alter negative perceptions of vocational schools but other changes should also follow in terms of infrastructure, amenities, timetabling arrangements and a broadening of the curriculum to include a number of subjects to meet the students’ interests…” *** Visit to India: Of culture and modern biology By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “‘The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra is an ode to the spirit of enterprise, adaptability and foresight of all Pravasis, their resilience in the face of numerous trials and tribulations across the world, and their invaluable contribution in propagating Indian ethos, values and ways of life in far off lands’. Smt Sushma Swaraj adds that ‘the Kendra is a reflection of our endeavour to deepen the transformational change in India’s engagement with the Diaspora since May 2014’, and expressed confidence that ‘the Kendra, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will harness the immense potential for deeper, sustainable, symbiotic and mutually rewarding, economic, social and cultural engagement between India and its Diaspora’…” “The logo of the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra ‘represents India’s national bird – the peacock, depicting the Indian identity, global spread and cultural connection of Pravasi Bharatiyas with India. The centre of the logo signifies that just as a fingerprint defines the identity of a person, the Indian identity remains the core identity of Pravasi Bharatiyas. The seven peacock feathers are a metaphor of the global spread of Pravasi Bharatiyas across the seven continents. The Sanskrit shloka “sarve bhavantu sukhinah” desires for universal peace’…” * * * Des grèves et de leur pérennisation : Le cas des grévistes de la BAI Par Shakuntala Boolell « Faute de solution immédiate, d’autant que le Premier ministre le dit haut et fort - péna solution -, force est de reconnaître aux grévistes le droit de protester, de dénoncer ou de faire des marches. Ils ne sont pas des hors-la-loi. Ce style dérange certainement les politiques pratiquées sous toutes leurs formes. Et ce style avec force images à l’appui irrite ceux qui ont échoué lamentablement dans la gestion des dossiers… » « Dans le cas de Ronan Danze qui vend l’ensemble de son patrimoine en France. Il investit la somme à l’île Maurice en y ajoutant la somme de l’assurance-vie (perçue suite au décès de sa mère). Un autre de Palma s’est suicidé à la suite du scandale créé avec l’élimination de cette caisse. Le peuple ne cache plus sa colère et il est possible de comprendre et de mesurer combien les gens en sont affectés. C’est un capital, un investissement qui n’a pas été reconnu par les revanchards politiques … » * * * Nouilles frites et boulettes Clifford Ng Kwet Chan Le Chinatown Food Festival Rien qu'une fois chaque année Ne peut suffire Pour plaire à tout le monde. Terminés les embouteillages Fermés les volets des magasins et bureaux Tout un quartier de Port Louis Vit et brille sous les lumières resplendissantes Et montre les mille et une facettes De l'art culinaire chinois. * * * Mauritius Times 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 Religious Subsidy By Somduth Bhuckory The Religion Subsidy Commission which has been appointed to examine the possibility of subsidizing religions which are not being subsidized at present has held four public sittings up to now. The first sitting took place on Tuesday the 31st of January and the last one yesterday. Other sittings will be notified in due course. Whenever we think of the Religion Subsidy Commission we cannot help thinking of Hon. Bissoondoyal’s motion on religious subsidy and the frank, cordial and conciliatory atmosphere it brought about in Council. That happened in June of last year and an amendment to the motion brought forward by Hon Dr De Chazal was carried through. And on the 20th of August His Excellency the Governor appointed the seven-member Commission having for Chairman Hon. Koenig. Now that the Commission has started functioning in public it has aroused public interest. People are eager to know what will be its findings when it has sifted and analysed all the evidence produced before it. The Commission has to give its opinions on two questions. First, whether it is possible to subsidise the religions which are not being subsidized at present. And secondly, what should be the ways and means of granting religious subsidy. It is a cause of general satisfaction that Hon Bissoondoyal’s move has achieved so much ONLINE EDITION will be accessible next Monday Please Consult Our Print Edition For the Full Texts On Sale At All Newsagents or Take a Yearly Subscription to Mauritius Times Local Rate inclusively Postage: Rs 1000. Contact: Tel: 212 13113 -- 5 2929301 Or send us an Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it We’ll do the needful. Many Thanks for your support