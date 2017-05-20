Mauritius Times 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 79 – Friday 10th February 1956 * Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally – Abraham Lincoln Religious Subsidy By Somduth Bhuckory The Religion Subsidy Commission which has been appointed to examine the possibility of subsidizing religions which are not being subsidized at present has held four public sittings up to now. The first sitting took place on Tuesday the 31st of January and the last one yesterday. Other sittings will be notified in due course. Whenever we think of the Religion Subsidy Commission we cannot help thinking of Hon. Bissoondoyal’s motion on religious subsidy and the frank, cordial and conciliatory atmosphere it brought about in Council. That happened in June of last year and an amendment to the motion brought forward by Hon Dr De Chazal was carried through. And on the 20th of August His Excellency the Governor appointed the seven-member Commission having for Chairman Hon. Koenig. Now that the Commission has started functioning in public it has aroused public interest. People are eager to know what will be its findings when it has sifted and analysed all the evidence produced before it. The Commission has to give its opinions on two questions. First, whether it is possible to subsidise the religions which are not being subsidized at present. And secondly, what should be the ways and means of granting religious subsidy. It is a cause of general satisfaction that Hon Bissoondoyal’s move has achieved so much. What remains to be seen is whether the ultimate aim will be reached. We earnestly hope that the Religion Subsidy Commission will assist in giving shape to Hon Bissoondoyal’s dream which is also the dream of thousands of others. * * * Two things stand out: so far the memorandum presented by the Hindu representatives and Mr Atchia’s evidence. The memorandum shows that in spite of the various sects forming Hinduism, all Hindus can put their heads together and reach an agreement. The stand taken by the Muslims is really commendable. By choosing a common spokesman, the three sects of Islam have shown their solidarity in a most unequivocal manner. The Religion Subsidy Commission has quite a complex task before it. As far as religions go, we have three religions that are not subsidized at present. Hinduism, Islam and Buddhism. The problem of subsidizing Islam can be solved quite easily. Helping Buddhism too will not entail difficulties. But Hinduism stands in a class apart. First of all, there are three main sects of Hinduism over here: Sanatan Dharma, Arya Samaj and Kabir Panth. Sanathan Dharma is the Orthodox Hindu religion; Arya Samaj is a sect founded by the great reformer, Swami Dayanand; and Kabir Panth is the religion of the followers of the famous mystic poet Kabir. These three sects are the currents of the same stream and they are meant to flow towards the same ocean of Love that is God. But most unfortunately, quite often, fanaticism clouds the vision of the different followers, and they consider themselves strangers to one another. We can go even further and deplore, for example, the dissension now reigning in the Arya Samaj. Then there is the question of communities based on languages. We have the Biharis (Hindi speaking Hindus), the Tamils, the Telugu, the Gujratis and the Marathis. The Biharis, who are in majority, may absorb the Gujratis and the Marathis and perhaps the Telugu to some extent. But the Tamil would like to be treated separately. In short, ways and means would have to be found of subsidizing religions in such a way as to satisfy the various communities. * * * We have thought it fit to refer to the complexity of Hinduism because we are of opinion that facts should be faced squarely. There is danger in glossing over obvious difficulties. And we think that the over-simplification of a complex problem may spell disaster. By alluding to the permanent state of war that appears to exist among the different sects of Hinduism and by speaking of the rift that exists in the Arya Samaj, our intention is not to cast a slur on Hinduism or to decry the Arya Samaj. All we want is to make all concerned alive to the burning facts: it’s no use blinking them. A great deal of groundwork will have to be done before any religious subsidy can be equally distributed and profitably employed. All the Hindu sects will have to sink their petty differences and work for a common ideal and speak with a common voice. History is in the making under our very eyes. The grant of religious subsidy will be a landmark when all religions will have been placed on an equal footing officially, all men will feel at least equal before God. And what more, they will feel that their God is not despised and He stands on the same altar as any other God. The religious subsidy, in short, is expected to do justice both to man and his God.