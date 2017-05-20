China’s ‘One belt, One road’ Mauritius will need to keep all its options open, if it doesn’t want to get isolated with a possible turnaround of global power Anil Gujadhur In 2013, China took the initiative to revive the old Silk Road which at one time in the long past linked China to Europe. Remember the trade travels of Marco Polo of yore. It is called: ‘One belt, One road’. It involves creating a huge road infrastructure spearheaded by China (which spends approximately $150bn a year on the project) spanning across Asian and Central Asian countries, hopefully raising a thriving new international market in China’s proximity. China hosted a summit last weekend with 28 heads of state attending to welcome countries associated with the project. Some 68 countries have signed up to it. It is remarkable that this project is coming at a time when many countries in the West have threatened to fall back on themselves, repudiating globalisation. The new US President went as far as to state that China would have stolen away American jobs by this process and that his objective was to fetch back those jobs into America by slapping heavy import tariffs on Chinese imports into America. That was before he met the Chinese President lately after becoming President of the US. The apprehension that the global order, as we’ve known it in past decades, may no longer be the same persists however. And the initiative to collapse the existing liberal global order has come from no other than the one country which, since the days of Ronald Reagan, has spearheaded a freeing up of barriers among countries - America. The irony is that China, through its President Xi Jin Ping, which once saw itself a world closed unto itself behind the bamboo curtain, spoke at the last World Economic Forum in Davos this year in favour of upholding the free international global order. It is due to this phase of international uncertainty that China is now looking forward to opening up economic opportunities for itself as a new international hub, making nearby Central Asia a focus of its outbound adventure. It hopes that, by so doing, it will revive its economic prospects which have temporarily met with a certain amount of setback against rising domestic wages and tepid international market demand. Europe has so far remained silent on China’s ‘One belt, One road’ project, having its own internal problems to sort out. Time will tell whether the infrastructure being built by China will raise from slumber the economies of Asia, much the same way as the Trans-Atlantic free trade contributed to make America and Europe prosperous. If so, China and Russia will become the new pole of global power as America (and possibly Europe also) withdraws into itself behind walls. Power breeds more power in the international arena. Were China to assert itself as the new pole of global power, along with its own allies, American power will gradually recede from the global stage. That will add to China’s scope for becoming the next dominant global power. It is not without thoughts of such prospects that China is claiming the South China Sea and the international trade route this sea constitutes as part of its territory. That should help it hold sway over the long haul from the Silk Road stretching from Europe through Central Asia to the doorstep of Japan across the ocean. It will rope in the ASEAN countries somehow, the way Philippines is kowtowing to its growing international sway. Were China to assert itself as the new global leader, along with its allies, it might possibly transition the world to a new order, tilting it eastward from its usual west-bound course. Will China be up to the huge task? At a point in time in the last decade, it became known as the ‘factory of the world’, when it demonstrated its capacity to transform imported inputs from places as far as Africa and Latin America into manufactured products for global markets. It has attempted to internationalize its currency, the Yuan, perhaps with the objective it may at some time play the same role as does the US dollar on international markets today. China’s IT companies became one of the world’s best performing technology companies, on Wall Street, on international markets and in its own vast domestic market. It has also gone into space technology. This month, it flew a home-grown passenger plane, sending a message to Boeing and Airbus that it has the know-how for getting on to this market as well. The potential for it to play a critical central role internationally exists. The question many are asking at this stage is whether the current floundering policies of the West will not be the platform on which China will surge forcefully on the global stage. If so, the first step on the ‘One belt, One road’ may well become the first step of an enduring thousand mile journey. Mauritius will need to keep all its options open, if it doesn’t want to get isolated with a possible turnaround of global power. We may also have to study carefully our economic options and make concrete proposals for closer collaboration between the two countries when making speeches on special occasions, preferably after having discussed possibilities with the officials on both sides beforehand. Anil Gujadhur Tags: Anil Gujadhur China One Road One Belt OBOR ASEAN South China Sea Dispute Silk Road Davos