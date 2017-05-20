Visit to India: Of culture and modern biology Dr R Neerunjun Gopee This is the third (and last) article about the ‘Familiarisation Visit’ (22-30 April) for the Mauritian media sponsored and organized by the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA), in which I was a participant. By far the most exciting parts of the visit to me were those to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) and the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi. I also got a chance to visit Agra after a previous trip there nearly thirty years ago with family. We had then taken the customary pictures with the children this high, and a framed photograph in my room is a poignant souvenir of that bygone time. Memory playing its tricks, I do not remember much about the details of that trip, save that it was burning hot. Taj Mahal – Government support to the ‘hereditary’ craftsmen This time round, however, although the temperature on that Sunday 23 April was 41 degrees Celsius in Agra, it did not feel so bad. We had an excellent guide, who refreshed us about the salient aspects of the history of the Taj Mahal and the court intrigues of the Moghuls. The monument was undergoing a ‘cure’ from the fungus that had attacked the marble, turning white into dirty yellowish. The contrast was clearly visible in the two minarets in front: one had been treated and its original white colour restored, the other was surrounded with scaffolding through which we could see the yellowish tinge. It was the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which was responsible for the upkeep of these heritage monuments. After lunch we were taken to an outlet dealing in the exhibition and sale of artefacts made of marble encrusted with the same type of inlay work, namely with precious stones, that is to be found in the Taj Mahal. In fact, explained the proprietor as we sat and watched craftsmen at work demonstrating their art and skill, his is one of the 68 families who are the descendants of the original craftsmen who did the inlay work on the Taj Mahal, which occupied nearly 15 of the 21 years that it took for the construction. The important point to underline, however, as the proprietor emphasized, is that all the precious stones – several varieties of which are imported from as far as New Zealand and California --, are supplied free to these families by the government, so as to perpetuate this art and craft tradition and provide livelihood to these families. Further, the marble they bought from Rajasthan was at subsidized prices, and there was also a substantial export subsidy which they obtained from the government. I reflected that this man’s account gave a lie to the post-modernists, leftists and secularists who keep accusing the Modi government of being intolerant of minorities. Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra The visit to this ‘jewel in the crown’ - the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra (PBK) - was included at the suggestion of this paper when the call for participation was sent out, and indeed I feel that the programme would have been incomplete without it. My regret is that we had too short a time there: a minimum of one whole day is required if one is to do justice to the labour of love and of culture that this monument represents, but for the Diaspora it is about going there again and again – for that is what it is envisaged to be, a hub of attraction and a ‘focal point of activities for economic, social and cultural engagements of India’ and the 27-million strong Indian Diaspora spread across the world. Given the time constraint, we were taken on a quick conducted tour of the institution by the one who conceptualized, designed and supervised the making and the layout of the myriad works of art that were to be found within and outside the building. She, Mrs Masooma Rizvi, Art Curator and Designer, spoke with infectious passion and liveliness about how she had overseen the 200 artists, craftsmen and artisans, drawn from all over India who completed the assignment in seven months. Their artwork ‘showcases the timeless thread of composite Indian culture that connects India with its peoples across space and time’, and comprises ‘an impressive wealth of original art, including sculptures, murals and fabric panels that adorn the walls and spaces of the building’. We learnt from her that the PBK (website: www.pbkmea.gov.in) was the vision of the current Minister of External Affairs, Mrs Sushma Swaraj, and it was dedicated ‘to the Nation by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of the 147 th Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti’, as Smt Sushma Swaraj has written in her message found in the booklet on the PBK. She further says: ‘The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra is an ode to the spirit of enterprise, adaptability and foresight of all Pravasis, their resilience in the face of numerous trials and tribulations across the world, and their invaluable contribution in propagating Indian ethos, values and ways of life in far off lands’. She adds that ‘the Kendra is a reflection of our endeavour to deepen the transformational change in India’s engagement with the Diaspora since May 2014’, and expressed confidence that ‘the Kendra, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will emerge as a focal point for all Diaspora related activities and… harness the immense potential for deeper, sustainable, symbiotic and mutually rewarding, economic, social and cultural engagement between India and its Diaspora’. These stimulating words of Smt Sushma Swaraj are an invitation to visit the website for a start, and only a few salient features will be highlighted here. For example, the logo of PBK, as the booklet indicates, ‘represents India’s national bird – the peacock, depicting the Indian identity, global spread and cultural connection of Pravasi Bharatiyas with India. The centre of the logo signifies that just as a fingerprint defines the identity of a person, the Indian identity remains the core identity of Pravasi Bharatiyas. The seven peacock feathers are a metaphor of the global spread of Pravasi Bharatiyas across the seven continents. The Sanskrit shloka “sarve bhavantu sukhinah” desires for universal peace’. At the outset, our guide had indicated that PBK was meant to display the ‘pride in our roots, in the journey undertaken, and in where we were now’. As we approached the PBK, what first caught our eyes was the exterior mural: it featured a ‘Tree of Life’ with the ‘National Birds of many countries inhabited by the Indian Diaspora like branches of a tree’, signifying that ‘We grow in different directions but our roots remain one’. In the Atrium was a huge metal ‘World Globe with yoga figures in different Asanas (postures), celebrating India’s unique contribution of Yoga to the world’. Of great interest to me was the PBK library, which has a ‘unique collection of more than 2500 books on Indian culture, History and Arts, Migration as well as publications by Pravasi Bharatiya authors in different languages. It will also provide a digital collection and database accessible online, making it a repository of Pravasi Bharatiya literature from across the world’. I met the affable Library and Information Officer, Dr P Chaubey, and presented to him for the library a copy of ‘Ramayana in Parliament’, a publication of the Ramayana Centre of which I was the editor. On my next visit to Delhi I will definitely spend time exploring the PBK and especially its library further. Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology We are all aware that science has made tremendous strides in the past couple of decades, leading to a literal explosion of new knowledge accompanied by innovative applications in several fields. Biology in particular has benefited from the development of ever more sophisticated techniques in other disciplines, and along with the exponential increase in computational capacity, these have allowed the exploration of biological processes and elucidation of their mechanisms down to the cellular level. The mapping of the human genome is by now a well-known example of these advances, and the terms genetics, gene, genome, DNA and so on are now almost common currency in a variety of contexts, even by laymen. My high school biology is now almost ‘retro’, having given way to Integrative Biology, which refers to the concept that the study of biological systems is best approached by incorporating many perspectives that bring together a diversity of disciplines which complement one another to unravel the complexity of biology. It incorporates the physical sciences and engineering, and the social sciences, as appropriate, to problems being addressed, working with animals, plants and other organisms in research that spans the levels of the biological hierarchy from molecules to ecosystems. As I have maintained my interest in biology, enhanced by my being a doctor, I can say that I was in my element at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), where we were warmly welcomed by Chief Scientist Dr Sarala Balachandran, who is also ‘Head HRD & Innovation & Incubation Cell’. She took us straightaway to a superb lunch – we were famished! -- rounded off with rasmalai. We then proceeded to presentations and Qs & As, gaining a good overview of the wide spectrum of path-breaking research and innovative projects that the scientists at IGIB were pursuing. The areas of research, succinctly explained in a booklet that was handed over to us, cover genomics and Molecular Medicine, Genome Informatics and Structural Biology, Chemical and Systems Biology, Respiratory Disease Biology, and Energy and Environmental Biotechnology. In her presentation, Dr Balachandran told us that IGIB was part of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) network of 38 institutions in India, in all fields, and was started in the early 1940s. Currently it has a manpower of about 17,000, with about 4500 scientists and 3300 PhD students. From building self-reliance at its inception, it had passed through a phase of technology denial in the 1970s to become, now, a globally benchmarked Science and Technology institution with a clear mandate and vision, and generating publications, patents and translational research. A major focus was on developing generic drugs, which involved shortening the steps, and there was list of several such drugs ranging from analgesics to drugs for various other disease conditions. As regards genomics, CSIR-IGIB has already positioned itself in the global scenario of making personalized genomic medicine a reality. It started by ‘creating a “genetic map” of India with the goal of using this map as a “canvas” for exploring disease associated genes, focusing on cataloguing genetic variations in samples of healthy individuals collected from 55 distinct populations’. Another project in which the CSIR has taken a unique global leadership is in ‘merging the phenotyping strategy described in the ancient system of medicine (Ayurveda) with genomics to decipher the factors that decide variability among healthy individuals’. Dr Mitali Mukherjee made a very interesting presentation on this subject of ‘Ayurgenomics’, and this was followed by a brief presentation from Dr Sridhar Sivasubhu who was the first to map the Indian human genome. We were then taken on a short tour of the IGIB which ended with viewing the computer facility, which is the heart of the database system. Those interested may go to the website www.igib.res.in for a more comprehensive overview of the institution. As for me, it is definitely on my list on a next visit to Delhi, as with the contacts established I would like to obtain clarification on a number of fascinating issues. We are living in exciting times where new frontiers of scientific exploration are constantly expanding, but much more than that we are realizing that there is a convergence among several disciplines supporting and weaving into each other. The unified view of the universe and the expectation of the discovery – or elaboration – of the much sought after 'Grand Unified Theory' (GUT) of the universe may, for all we know, come not only from the physical sciences, but from a more transcendental perspective. But that is another story…

RN Gopee