Interview: Satish Kumar Mahadeo - Associate Professor, UOM

‘Dishonesty in politics is nothing new… …but the manner in which some politicians now lie, and the harm they may cause thereby, is worrying’ * ‘Victimhood has gained in Mauritius an irresistible allure. Instead of looking towards the future, we are bent on claiming ownership of oppression forever’ * ‘Singapore’s success is due to three factors: Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty. Is this expecting too much from our politicians?’ Satish Kumar Mahadeo, Associate Professor in Linguistics, Faculty of Social Studies & Humanities of the University of Mauritius, takes a frank if at times harsh look at the way that politicians have recently been using lies and populist rhetoric that is based on emotions rather than facts to hoist themselves to power. And once they get there how they become self-serving rather than be at the service of the people. He make a case for spreading political literacy so that people can see through these lies and ‘post-truths’ and hopefully make the right choice about the future of their countries, based more on an understanding of facts than on fears peddled by those who seek their votes. Mauritius Times: There was a banner signalling yet another likely addition to the PMSD family during the party’s congress, last Sunday, carrying the message: ‘No 6 – In Adrien We Trust’. The PMSD probably knows what is best for it, but it’s doubtful whether we are being served the best in terms of political representation. What do you think? Satish Kumar Mahadeo: Trust in politicians is at an all-time low here and maybe across the world and this loss of trust has many roots. The collapse of trust in our public institutions is one reason. Trust in our political institutions is an essential component of well-functioning democracies. But public confidence in political parties themselves has slumped to historic lows. This loss of credibility is compounded by the fact that our political ‘experts’ in whom we have entrusted decision-making processes seem to contradict each other more than they used to. Our government is getting things spectacularly wrong, as illustrated by the BAI saga. The decision to dismantle the Rawat conglomerate or empire, in the wake of the December 2014 elections, was, as far as we understand it, a matter of collective responsibility, which means that all Cabinet ministers have to toe the party line and not diverge from the message of the government. So we fail to understand the vicious infighting around the issue of who holds the “truth” about those responsible for the BAI crash, which is wreaking so much havoc in the lives of policy holders of SCBG and Bramer Asset Management, prompting some of them to take desperate measures to recuperate what is due to them. Is Roshi Bhadain telling us the truth when he avers that the architect of the collapse of the BAI conglomerate is no one else than the ex-Minister of Finance, who is now Minister of Foreign Affairs? Is it not proper that the entire government should at least have the guts to bear responsibility for the debacle? Dishonesty in politics is nothing new; but the manner in which some politicians now lie, and the harm they may cause thereby, is worrying. Some appear not even to care whether their words bear any relation to reality, so long as they fire up voters. If this continues, the power of truth as a tool for solving society’s problems could be lastingly reduced. * From the post-truth era, we are thus moving towards the post-trust – is it what you are saying? Long before the term ‘post-truth’ entered Oxford dictionaries in the context of the Brexit vote in June last year and again in July when Donald Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination, Mauritians have been living our ‘post-truth’ moment. Indeed, there is a lot of talk about the ‘post-truth’ era we live in, but a better expression is the fact that we live in a ‘post-trust’ era. Trust is an emotional judgment, whereas truth is an argument of fact. Unfortunately, it is difficult to evaluate the emotional context of voting decisions. What people feel today affects what they do tomorrow, and traditional polling simply cannot capture them. This is what we actually experienced during the December 2014 elections whose outcome surprised even the most seasoned pollsters. This happened again at the international level in the U.K. and the U.S.A, where traditional polling could not measure the strength of emotion. If we are to truly gauge popular sentiment and understand how our institutions are viewed and why, we will be able to burst the political bubble that we have grown so comfortable in. We just have to see the reactions of people on our social media such as ‘Facebook’ and ‘WhatsApp’, etc., to get to grips about what they are actually thinking. The millions of online conversations taking place every minute offer both the quality and quantity of data to provide us insights into the disconnect between political elites and the electorate. What I am trying to say is that our politicians simply have to listen to the voices of people and try to understand their hopes and fears. * American author Ralph Keyes defines the post-truth era as one where borders blur between truth and lies, honesty and dishonesty, fiction and nonfiction, adding ‘deceiving others becomes a challenge, a game, and ultimately a habit’. But we are not there yet, isn’t it? According to several commentators, the term ‘post-truth’ has become one of the defining words of our time. Dictionaries define ‘post-truth’ as ‘relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief’. To come to terms with the definition of the Ralph Keyes, we need to situate it within the conceptual framework of “postmodernism” (which is often associated with schools of thought such as deconstruction and post-structuralism). Postmodernism is a concept which first caught on in the 1980s after publication of the French philosopher Jean-Francois Lyotard’s “The Postmodern Condition: A Report on knowledge” in 1979. One of the key tenets of postmodernism is the blurring of the boundary between reality and representation. In this respect, for as long as we have been postmodern, we have been setting the scene for a ‘post-truth’ era. Now, the relevance of this to the world of politics is that power and knowledge can be used and are being used by those in power to manipulate truth. Hence power and knowledge are inextricably intertwined. In short, lies can be perpetrated to win elections. * Does the present crisis, as many would qualify the present situation, call for a renewal of men and women or one of political culture or both? Or do we bring back the old, the tried and tested – with their foibles and failings – hoping they’ll redeem our trust or redeem themselves? There is indeed a need for a renewal of men and women and a renewal of political culture. It is true that new movements such as “Renewal Mauritius Society” and even the “Reform Party” start out promising a “new way of doing things” , and sound determined to do things differently. The most successful leaders are those who have adopted a systematic formula for repositioning their party to reconnect with the electorate. Take for example Roshi Bhadain, the ex-Minister of Financial Services. Of course, he needs first to give proof of his credibility by offering his explanations about his role in the BAI affair, the Alvaro Sobrinho scandal, and come forward with concrete evidence of the ‘mafia’ which, in his mind, is ruling the roost under this regime. But the factors that have prompted the emergence of his Reform Party need to be addressed and understood, and not dismissed. There are times when voter distrust of and even anger at the political and economic establishments has come to define the national mood. Many feel that Mauritius is becoming an ‘us and them’ society in which they do not believe they have a fair chance of moving up the ladder. The Reform Party seems to attract especially the young and the growing number of those who declare no affiliation with the existing political parties because, I think, they see its leader as ‘authentic’ and they trust him. His rhetoric seems to tap into some of the same anti-elite anger articulated by leaders like Bernie Sanders in the USA, and appeals to the disgruntled, and economically insecure by stressing greater income and wealth inequality in our midst. Indeed, the real incomes for the middle classes have been stagnant, leaving many Mauritians struggling to make ends meet. I think that his message of economic justice and a reordering of the political/economic priorities resonate with the young. * But you do know what the “renouveau” has delivered in terms of political blunders and all manner of abuses since December 2014, don’t you? This is not what you bargained for, right? People are indeed cynical when politicians talk about a new politics. It is true that leaders, when in opposition, always start out promising a “new way of doing things” and sound determined to do things differently, but slip into an easy comfort zone, once in power. This is what has happened to us during the past two years. In every election, beliefs and emotions take precedence and are bigger than facts. Stories like the arrival of the ‘second economic miracle’ and a ‘corruption free’ society have been fabricated to suit the narratives of politicians. The truth is that a combination of the blunders and abuses of the previous government, coupled with the highly seductive rhetoric of the present regime with its offer of a rise in old age pension, and a very effective propaganda waged by the social media ended up manipulating and influencing the electorate. * There is a lot of hype about the Macron phenomenon in France. True, from nowhere he paved his way to the Elysée within a very short period of time to become the youngest ever French President, but only time will tell whether he’ll live up to the hype. Why do we continue despite past experiences to delude ourselves into believing that the new broom will sweep clean and the young will serve us better, that what we need here is a Mauritian Macron? Emmanuel Macron, with his ‘beyond right and left’ programme, is said by political commentators to be a breath of fresh air in French politics. Some have drawn comparisons with Justin Trudeau of Canada, and the early years of Tony Blair who invented the ‘Third Way’. I think he deserves to be given the benefit of doubt, not only for the search for a new centre ground from a purely economic perspective, but especially after his strong narrative on diversity and inclusiveness. In an age of populism thriving on nativist, identity politics and the ‘us versus them’ bigoted narrative of the French far right, Macron has made a convincing case in favour of a multicultural and cosmopolitan cultural manifesto. He is reported to have said: “Our culture can no longer wall itself away from other cultures, as if under voluntary arrest. We would not have the multiplicity of cultures, this amazing French cultural richness, which exists, by denying parts of it. French culture doesn’t exist in and by itself; there is no such thing as a single French culture. There is culture in France and it is diverse and multiple. And I will not exclude from this culture, certain authors or musicians or artists, on the pretext that they supposedly come from elsewhere.” (The translation is from ‘Liberation’) It is helpful, in this context, to bear in mind at all times Walt Whitman’s line which celebrates his uniqueness and universality at the same time: “I am large. I contain multitudes”, a reference to the multiple identities that we all carry with us, and which should have a special appeal for Mauritians. * It has been argued that people’s preferences whether at home, in the workplace, on the streets or in the voting booth and the way they react on different occasions whether at home, in the workplace, or on the streets stems from deep insecurities. Is this why Mauritius is living dangerously - at times violently, if not foolishly? Indeed these have to be seen against the backdrop of political and economic insecurity prevailing in the country. This climate of insecurity affects men and women in varying manners. The chaos that I observe in the world of politics and our society at large reminds me of the poem of William Butler Yeats who, one hundred years ago wrote: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold. /Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, /The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere /The ceremony of innocence is drowned; /The best lack all conviction, while the worst/ Are full of passionate intensity.” Yeats’s words suggest the chaotic nature of world events and the disaster this spells. And these words are so appropriate to describe the moral and social and political anarchy around us. In this context, I wish to underscore how the prevalent insecurity is having an impact on the family institution. I cannot but react with alarm at the recurrence of acts of violence within the family, and how it is causing a crisis of masculine identity. The climate produces a fear in men of not being able to carry out various social expectations of being a man, mainly being the breadwinner of the household to support the family, for they are thwarted by larger societal factors. This situation jeopardises masculine identity and results in a crisis. Men respond by attempting to assert domination over women and use violence in the process. Men who are most threatened are most likely to use violence, and this situation engenders vulnerabilities for many women. Some men also react angrily to the erosion of their male privileges and status as a result of progressive movements advocating, among other things, gender equality and the empowerment of women, and are unable to cope with such value change. Hence violence against women in order to establish and maintain control over partners. * What in fact is failing us as a progressive society and why are we unable to arrest the deteriorating situation we are observing in many spheres? What is failing us is that Mauritius is a flawed democracy, and one of the strong flaws is our obsession with identity politics, which is all about narcissism and has nothing to do with politics. Identity politics has here led to a notion of competition of grievances when some want to feel more oppressed and want to have either slavery or indentured labour in their background. Victimhood has gained in Mauritius an irresistible allure. Instead of looking towards the future, we are bent on claiming ownership of oppression forever. Not being emotionally engaged usually improves a nation’s ability to reason about the facts. What is also failing us is that most of our politicians seem to join politics to make a career and not as visionaries. There are plenty whose intellectual and moral mediocrity has to be smelt to be believed. This mediocrity has resulted in a ‘coarsening’ of our society. Of course, not all politicians are bad, but the absence of proper and civilized behaviour among some of them is worrying as regards the ethics of public service. A casual look at the live broadcasts of proceedings in the National Assembly will suffice to show the low behaviour they are capable of. This is further amplified by the abysmal level of proficiency in what is proclaimed to be the official language of the Parliament. Monstrosities of English language constructions like “Do not make gestures with me” and “Stop provocating me”, coming from our political elite and high ranking professionals with an impressive educational background make us despair of ever restoring the status of English in Mauritius. This indeed sounds like a very arduous and daunting challenge for the entire English Language teaching profession. No wonder young people in this country no longer find politics a fit calling for them. As Yeats, cited earlier, says “The best lack all conviction…The worst are full of passionate intensity.” These lines best describe the time of moral and political chaos we are living in. * Aren’t we expecting too much from governments and politicians who are completely different from the driven types obtaining in places like Singapore? Singapore’s success is due to three factors: Meritocracy, Pragmatism and Honesty. Is this expecting too much from our government and politicians? * So, what do we do about it? How do we construct something better, more productive for the country out of this situation? To answer your question, let me quote an extract from a book which I am at present reading. It is entitled ‘Thank you for being late: An optimist’s guide to thriving in the Age of accelerations’, written by Thomas L. Friedman, a former columnist for ‘New York Times’, and a three-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize. He says: “Our democracy can work only if voters know how the world works, so they are able to make intelligent policy choices and are less apt to fall prey to demagogues, ideological zealots, or conspiracy buffs who may be confusing them at best or deliberately misleading them at worst… Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” To help achieve this objective, I suggest that the teaching of political literacy in our schools is an urgency as it will lead to better informed citizens with a healthier respect for democratic procedures and a greater understanding of our Mauritian society. Tags: Interview Satish Kumar Mahadeo PMSD Dawood Rawat BAI Saga Bramer Asset Management Bhadain Facebook WhatsApp Ralph Keyes Alvaro Sobrinho Emmanuel Macron Justin Trudeau Thomas L. 