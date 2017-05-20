Governing for Country and the People The time for fundamental change is ripe -- Mrinal Roy The law provides that no person required to take the oath of office under the Oaths Act can assume office until he takes the required oath. Before assuming office as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Minister or Prime Minister, every MNA has to make the solemn pledge that ‘I do swear (or solemnly affirm) that I shall be faithful and bear true allegiance to Mauritius according to law (So help me God).’ By taking this mandatory oath of office, they swear allegiance to Mauritius and promise to be faithful to the country and to further its interests at all times. This solemn pledge before any MNA, Minister or Prime Minister is allowed to take office under the Constitution maps out in clear terms the scope of his role which is to above all serve the country and the people. In short, swearing the oath of office means that his promise to be faithful to the country transcends and supplants all other loyalties to, for example, the party, the party leader or the Prime Minister. This is doubly so as the mandate to sit as a Member of the National Assembly or to assume higher office is given to the MNA by the votes of the people on the tacit undertaking that he will unswervingly serve the interests of the country and the people. There is a contract of trust. For the elected MNAs, Ministers or the Prime Minister, furthering the interests of the country and the people must therefore remain paramount at all times. Not to do so is to violate the oath of office and to breach the contract of trust sealed between the people and those trusted at the time of general elections to be elected to power. The oath of office also defines the rigorous path and conduct which the elected and in particular those holding office in government must follow. Serving one’s own interests or promoting those of the family, clan, cronies or the party faithful at the expense of those of the country are therefore proscribed. The oath of office thus bans corruption, prohibits nepotism, fat cat jobs for the coterie, political nominations at the expense of meritocracy and any action or government decision and policies which are contrary to the interests of the country. The interest of the country and the public interest must prevail at all times. Breach of Trust For decades now, once elected and in office, successive governments have systematically reneged on their oath of office and their solemn pledge to serve and put the country above all other considerations. The parochial and blind allegiance to omnipotent party leaders and Prime Minister when the party is in power despite solemnly taking the oath of allegiance to the country has been the root cause of all the ills that have systemically plagued the country for decades. The scathing sanction of such blatant breaches of trust only comes too late at the time of general elections at the end of a five year mandate. In the meantime lasting damage is done in terms of worsening economic fundamentals, widening inequalities, deteriorating standards of living of large swathes of the population or the lack of commensurate opportunities for the qualified young by chronic poor governance. Inept and incompetent management of the affairs of the country, the absence of a coherent vision for the future, political interference in the work of the government Establishment and public institutions and the lack of accountability and transparency contribute to the shambles. There is a growing clamour in the country that the endless cycle of one bad government being replaced by a worse one and so on ad nauseam must be broken for the good of the country. Shouldn’t violations of the oath of allegiance to the country automatically disqualify the offender from staying in office? The current government epitomizes this deplorable state of affairs exponentially. A survey of the last two and a half years in power of the government has very little to show in terms of positive actions. The payment of a basic retirement pension of Rs 5,000 to all citizens aged 60 or over at the start of the mandate in December 2014 and the decision to put an end to the invasive forays of street hawkers in urban areas is basically the paltry sum of achievements of the government one can think of off-hand. The rest has been a messy picture of political infightings, poor governance, loose cannons, yearlings yearning to be king, lavish largesse towards political appointees and cohorts of advisors at the expense of the Public Exchequer, a costly abuse of the judicial process and the wanton dilapidation of scarce public funds highlighted in the reports of the Director of Audit. The tenure has also been marked by a chronic lack of competence to efficiently tackle the many daunting challenges facing the country. These include growth, narrowing inequalities, the significant improvement in public services, the rigorous benchmarking of the plethora of degrees and diplomas being offered at costly expense to the young of the country keen on obtaining tertiary education, the urgency of harnessing the qualified young as vectors of innovation and entrepreneurship, etc. Above all, the government has shown a patent ineptitude to address and solve the real concerns and existential needs of people in a comprehensive and inclusive manner. Enough is enough Across the world, people and those who uphold the ideals and values which inspired the founding fathers of their countries cannot accept that governments and the political class privilege narrow party interests s over those of the country. This is anathema to a growing multitude who is contesting the legitimacy of such leaders to govern them. In South Africa, President Jacob Zuma implicated in a series of corruption scandals and the main cause of a plummeting South African economy has survived several no confidence votes thanks to the support of the MPs of his party, the ANC which holds a majority in Parliament. Yet again, MPs elected by the people show allegiance to party and a blemished leader instead of upholding the oath of allegiance made to their country, South Africa. This rings a bell of a sorry state of affairs in our own country. The multitude who want Jacob Zuma to step down as President pursuant to various wrongdoings have now been forced to take the flabbergasting step of seeking a ruling from the top court in South Africa to allow MPs to cast secret ballots in a no-confidence motion against Jacob Zuma amidst allegations of intimidation of MPs. If MPs cannot stand up for the rights of the country and unequivocally sanction a black sheep, how can they stand up for the rights of the people? Party allegiance cannot be above that of the country. This pervasive reality of political ethics across the world is a loudly decried perversion of our democratic system. It is a recipe for poor governance and political abuse of every kind. No President, Prime Minister or government can flout the oath of office or the interests of the country and the people without being sanctioned. In Mauritius the verdict of the people on the poor governance and inept performance of the government is unequivocal. They also want to put an end to the endless cycle of jumping from the frying pan into the fire and back in the frying pan at each general election. The pervasive leitmotiv across the country is ‘Enough is enough’. The election of the 39 year old Emmanuel Macron as the youngest President in French history has sidelined the traditional political parties and their leaders and rejected their contested policies and models of development. It has fundamentally reshaped the French political landscape. It is also a beacon of hope for people across the world who want politicians to be talented and competent with a proven professional track record rather than duds, to above all selflessly serve the people and to promote a new socially progressive and people centric model of socio-economic development which is inclusive. A model of development which narrows inequalities, brings social justice and improved standards of living, establishes a level playing field for merit based employment and economic actors, promotes business and innovation and adopts environment friendly measures to significantly reduce the threats of climate change on the planet. 