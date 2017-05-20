The Stigma of Vocational Schools To remove the prejudices that shape our educational system remains a daunting task for any government. Yet it is possible to drop the label vocational at the secondary level and retain the name of State Secondary Schools for all secondary institutions -- Sada Reddi Many professionals require vocational training before they can apply their knowledge and practise their skills. Yet, at the level of secondary education, students, teachers, parents and society look down on vocational courses, subjects and even institutions. This stigmatization has a long history going back to our colonial past. It stems partly from the association of the term ‘vocational’ or ‘technical’ with low intellect and inability to pursue academic studies. The time has come to remove this stigma, and a first but major step is to drop these labels when referring to certain subjects or institutions. The aim is not to conceal or mask the curriculum under another name - in order to deceive - but to remove a kind of blockage in secondary education that has done a lot of harm to students. It may look foolhardy to bring about only a change in name. This should be only a first step - and then major infrastructural and organizational changes should also follow to make learning meaningful to all our students. After completing their medical degrees, doctors have to undergo 18 months training and pass their various assessments before they can practise medicine. Lawyers have to complete their legal training to become barristers. Engineers, architects, accountants have to obtain a degree or an advanced education certificate, follow certain professional courses or undergo certain practical training or internship before they can register or be licensed as full-fledged professionals. While all these professions require some kind of vocational training and experience, vocational courses at secondary level are looked down upon by students, teachers, and rectors, and by society. Vocational subjects are contrasted with more academic subjects, are wrongly thought to require less intellectual ability, and are regarded as a dumping ground for slow learners or those whose difficult backgrounds do not yield advantages appropriate for their education. Our society, though relatively a liberal one, has perpetuated this division between academic and non-academic and vocational in the secondary and post secondary education. Government reports often refer to CPE failures or double CPE failures to vocational courses as their destination. Inevitably vocational courses are associated with failures, low grades at CPE and in the forthcoming new examination. There will be a double segregation after Grade VI and Grade IX, at the end of which students will end up in vocational schools with poor infrastructure and later with low-paid jobs and low esteem in the social hierarchy. It must be admitted that educational segregation is also a result of a segmented labour market and reflects the division of labour in our society. One sector recruits professionals: doctors, lawyers, engineers, managers and all kinds of professionals. A second sector provides employment for public servants, and a third sector comprise businessmen, the self-employed and entrepreneurs, which is itself segmented into an informal sector of skilled and unskilled workers. These different sectors, though crudely categorized, shape our education system which in turn services the segmented labour market. This is not new in post-independent Mauritius, for the stigma of vocational education has always been present in our society in one form or another, except possibly for the Lycée Colonial during the French period before it was transformed into the Royal College. In the 19th century, the Royal College prepared Mauritians mainly for a career in the civil service for the British needed an army of clerks to assist in the administration of the island. In post-independent Mauritius, despite the various reforms of the educational system, the division of secondary education between academic and vocational education was maintained in our secondary institutions, except at John Kennedy College. The objectives and curriculum content of the Central Training Institute, Junior Secondary Schools, Community Schools, pre-voc streams, vocational schools reflect the deep prejudices of a middle class that has come to accept educational segregation as the natural order of things. However, there were certain measures which sought to attenuate this physical segregation but not in terms of curriculum. One of the unfortunate and unintended consequences, which recur too often in our educational system, was to widen the divide between students resulting in a binary of ‘us’ and ‘them’. Today, the same class bias is perpetuated in the division of secondary education into secondary and vocational schools and at one time, at tertiary level, with Swami Dayanand Institute and the Camp Levieux Institut Supérieur de Technologie. To remove the prejudices that shape our educational system remains a daunting task for any government. Yet it is possible to drop the label vocational at the secondary level and retain the name of State Secondary Schools for all secondary institutions. This will contribute to restoring a parity of esteem between institutions and across the curriculum for parents and pupils. It is obvious to anyone that a small though significant change will not address fundamental issues at the secondary level. However, in our view this should be first step before other changes are brought to the educational system. Everybody agrees that the use of the term ‘educator’ for both primary and secondary teachers has been an important step in establishing parity of esteem between the primary and secondary teachers. In several countries, psychiatric hospitals have changed their names into mental health hospitals and the change of labels has helped to rehabilitate hospital services as well as mental health patients. Similarly a change of labels can alter negative perceptions of vocational schools but other changes should also follow in terms of infrastructure, amenities, timetabling arrangements and a broadening of the curriculum to include a number of subjects to meet the students’ interests. For example, it is possible for students in the same class to study different subjects with different educators or the same subject at different levels with different teachers. Such timetabling arrangements have always existed in some schools but to bring such changes schools and educators need greater autonomy in curriculum implementation. My personal experience of John Kennedy College in the 1970s suggests that the John Kennedy model should be studied more closely if one wants to end the segregation in our school system. John Kennedy was the first college to provide a comprehensive education to all its students. Students from Form I studied all subjects including what are really vocational subjects such as Woodwork, Metal Work and Technical Drawing. After Form III, students could combine science with technical subjects up to HSC; other vocational subjects such as Commerce, Accounts, were studied with Geography, Economics, Literature and History. My argument is that none of these vocational subjects was labelled vocational. There was no stigma associated with any of these vocational subjects among students or even among the staff. Many of the students who pursued the technical and vocational stream attained the highest level in their respective fields. In fact it is the curriculum of John Kennedy that became the model of curriculum in all our secondary schools with a number of vocational subjects that are not perceived as ‘vocational’ by students and parents. One may object to using John Kennedy as an example for freeing secondary education from certain prejudices on the ground that students admitted to John Kennedy were drawn from high ranking students at CPE. One has to admit that such students could pursue any subject, vocational or not, and be successful in their learning and subsequent careers. On the other hand, one has to consider that all students have multiple intelligences and would do equally well in certain subjects if educators were to tap the whole spectrum of intelligences in the classrooms. Educators would need to tailor learning activities to the interests, needs and intelligences of students. To attain these objectives, more trained educators and resources are needed to transform all our secondary schools into multiple intelligences schools, but we can make a start with the vocational schools. Sada Reddi Tags: Sada Reddi Vocational Schools CPE failures Royal College John Kennedy College CPE Educational Segregation State Secondary Schools