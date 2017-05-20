A PMSD Prime Minister in 2024? -- TP Saran The idea of a prime minister coming from the ranks of the PMSD has been flagged by the leader of the PMSD Xavier Luc Duval before, but in closed circles. It is the first time that he has come out in public to make a clear statement about the PMSD fielding a prime ministerial candidate in the future. This was at the Congress of the PMSD held on Sunday last at the Ecole Hoteliere Sir Gaetan Duval in Ebene, when he also outlined a series of measures that would be found in a manifesto under preparation. These would include, for example, limiting the prime ministerial mandate to two terms, the appointment of individuals from the private sector to the Cabinet, appointments to parastatal bodies to be vetted by a Parliamentary Committee, etc. There was the usual line about a future where meritocracy would prevail, and communalism and casteism eliminated. It is the legitimate aspiration and goal of any political party to aim for prime ministership, and this applies to the PMSD too. Although it does not weigh much in electoral terms, yet in alliance with other parties, the MSM and Labour Party, it has had some traction. Realism and pragmatism have dictated that Xavier Luc Duval should take the longer term view. Thus he has spelt out that it does not matter whether it is he who becomes the prime minister someday: if not him, it will be somebody else – but from the PMSD. It is obvious that he is looking beyond the 2019 horizon, and perhaps rightly so as it is too close a call to ambition for a PMSD prime minister in 2019. After all, he has time on his side, compared to Ramgoolam and Berenger. With one son already in politics and another one being solicited, his dynasty is assured. This may be part of the explanation why he is in no hurry to push for a PMSD prime minister in 2019. He is focused, and is biding his patience as he mobilizes his troops for the big catch in the foreseeable future. He will have ample time to consolidate his strategy and motivate the followers of the PMSD with promises of goodies that will come their way. But is this objective attainable for the PMSD? Are the objective conditions for a future PMSD prime ministership present on the ground? As things stand presently, Duval may be viewing the MMM as a splintered party – a spent force -- with an ageing leadership which still wants to cling to power, and Labour Party is paining to reinvent itself. Further, it does not help that the remaining charge against the Labour leader is dragging on, and the longer it takes time to resolve, the greater will be the uncertainty about Labour’s future, which will be to the advantage of the remaining political parties. As regards the MSM, it is early days yet for Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth in terms of achievements, but it is also a fact that there’s not much time left to make a turnaround in the myriad problems that the country is facing and for which no definitive outcome is visible in a foreseeable time horizon. But should he be able to deliver on the major challenges, the equation will then change in his favour, thereby strengthening his bargaining power when it comes to negotiating another electoral alliance for the next elections. The more so since it’s quite unlikely that the MSM lays much hope for re-election on the strength of its alliance with its present allies. Can Labour, too, have a longer term perspective for the party that is centred on the party rather than a specific leader winning on the basis of a deliverable programme? One that will address the challenges currently faced by the country and the foreseeable ones in diverse fields such as energy, education, employability and employment, sustainable social welfare including pension issues - among others? And that will not repeat the inanities that led to its defeat in December 2014? These are some of the considerations on which the future of the country will unfold, and increasingly it is pragmatic ideas and programmes that will determine which party will be at the forefront of the country’s development. Charismatic leadership is no longer sufficient, for even a charismatic leader can mess things up pretty quickly – as Donald Trump is being perceived of doing in the USA. Let the focus therefore be on what needs to be done, and how in all transparency rather than on who will do that. TP Saran Tags: TP Saran PMSD Xavier Luc Duval Sir Gaetan Duval Navin Ramgoolam Paul Berenger Donald Trump Pravind Jugnauth Labour Party PMSD Prime Ministership