MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2017 05 26 Highlights • EDITORIAL Getting out of the mess Things have not been going well for some time now. The budget presentation for the next year is a couple of weeks away. The kind of mismanagement we’ve seen the past couple of years has added to the economic woes which existed already. There has hardly been any substantive new project for the future. Yet, there were signs already that our economic platform needed to be reconstructed, since activities we’ve engaged in so far are not contributing as well as they did in the past. As events unfold, the present government is realising that it sapped confidence by taking on the BAI group so forcefully and un-thoughtfully. It is only now realising that there were more dragons beneath the glossy surface than what appeared at first. Funds are insufficient to meet commitments taken by the group that was failed in early 2015. The Prime Minister has gone to India in search of the required funds to bridge the gap, under pressure from a large number of unpaid insurance policy holders. * * * • INTERVIEW Interview : Dr Vasant Bunwaree, Leader du Mouvman Militan Travayis ‘La saga BAI a révélé les défauts d’une intolérable relation incestueuse entre le monde du business et la politique’ * ‘ « Gouverner, ce n’est pas « gérer mal et détruire » mais « bien gérer et prévoir ». Il n’y a rien de cela en perspective’ La République de Maurice fait face à des difficultés importantes sur tous les fronts et pourtant, la relève tarde à faire surface. Les compétences existent même si elles sont disparates. Pourquoi le renouvellement se fait-il attendre dans le milieu de la politique ? Dr Vasant Bunwaree, leader du Mouvman Militan Travayis, nous fait part de son expérience et de ses espérances. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Crisis management, BAI Saga and India Calling a Spade a Spade By Mrinal Roy “It is obvious that India will never turn down a call for a helping hand from Mauritius. While finding a solution to end the hardships and anguish of the victims of BAI remains a priority, this unprecedented initiative of seeking help from India to resolve domestic problems of our own making raises a series of questions of principles… India cannot be the panacea for our blunders. By doing so the government is exposing its inability to manage the affairs of the country competently…” “The bilateral discussions between India and Mauritius (just as those with China or the EU) are very important to our socio-economic development. The purpose of these high level meetings is to table and discuss matters of the highest order to help sustain growth and development as well as cement our broader people to people ties. Asking for financial assistance to sort out home-grown imbroglios puts the country in a poor light… Our standing as a nation will be dented…” * * * Budget Presentation: Need To Try The Less Trodden Path By Rajiv Servansingh “This annual exercise (budget presentation) is an important milestone in any government’s political agenda although a consensus has been building up since quite some years now that in Mauritius the level of hype created around the event may be a wee bit exaggerated especially given the fact that the excitement is generally short lived. Be that as it may the fact remains that the annual budget provides an active platform for lively debate on the economic and social policies which various stakeholders in the population wish to see implemented over the coming year…” “The general context in which the Minister of Finance will present his next budget is far from serene. Regular denunciations of financial scandals and other press reports detrimental to its credibility have forced government into a defensive posture and much of its time and energy seem to be absorbed by activities of damage control. Even the former Prime Minister has admitted to what is now the consensus view that the first two years of this government have not been terribly successful in terms of creating the necessary conditions for attracting investments and fostering economic growth…” * * * Arms and the Men We hardly see how blessed we are compared with those nations blighted by perpetual war and that we have a natural culture of peace, that we should preserve at all costs By Anil Gujadhur “Peace has remained as elusive as ever in all those places which believed that they will get to it by waging war. Quite the contrary, just take a look at the Middle East. It’s an unending scene of chaos and carnage. As if fostering the pandemonium at home wasn’t enough, this chaos and carnage gets exported from time to time to other places. This week’s killing of scores of innocent young people in a concert hall in Manchester, UK, is the latest manifestation of this uncontrollable folly of waging wars of the sort. There is no rhyme or reason to such wanton stupidity…” “Countries waging wars toil under the conviction that the more sophisticated weapons they acquire, the more easily they will overcome those they confront. So, they buy up weapons of the latest generation, more mortal than those they already have. At ever increasing prices. For countries like Saudi Arabia, how much the weapons cost is a secondary consideration. That’s how Saudi Arabia signed a weapons deal for $110 bn last weekend during American President Donald Trump’s visit to that place. What counts is the greater firepower they will so acquire …” * * * On Losing One’s Mother When your Mother is still around, she is a separate individual. But when She has gone, then She becomes as One with you, part of your Being By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “I read recently about a woman who had lost her child in a terrorist attack saying that burying her child was the most painful thing that a mother could ever do. I recall telling myself at some point during my reflections that the greatest tragedy for a child is to lose one’s mother. And the younger one is when this happens the harder it is of course. It’s a different matter if this takes place when you are a grown-up, particularly when you have your own family. But at the crucial period of life when you are wholly dependent upon your mother for absolutely everything -- and the most important of all, Mother’s Love – your Mother’s leaving you for good is like a stab in the heart …” “And so, as those with Mothers prepare to ‘celebrate’ them this Sunday, I would appeal to them to make sure it is not a one-off, commercial type, euphoric one. Instead, let it be but a reaffirmation of what should be a daily commitment to honour one’s mother, even if that be a simple call to find out how she is, and do not make her pine for that visit which she impatiently awaits. And think twice on the day a decision is made to confine her to a home…The same reasoning also applies for the father also, why not?” * * * India to the rescue, again By TP Saran “As it is, the Indian government has already advanced substantial funding for the Metro Express project, and although India is the fastest growing economy in the world, yet it still has its own internal priorities to deal with, among others poverty alleviation. From this angle alone, we would need to have some shame in asking for more! But then, as pointed out, the PM does not seem to have any other option if he has been advised to take this rather uncomfortable step…” “Let us also have less hypocrisy about Agalega and the Metro Express from the Opposition. They have been in power several times before, and they have done nothing to improve public transport and decent access to and from Agalega for the people there. A proper jetty and an adequate air runway there would make a huge difference to the quality of life on the island, and end the isolation of the people…” * * * Mauritian multilingualism: Both beautiful and useful By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “Let us not listen to the siren of romantic ideology in language policy resurfacing in Mauritius among the least ambitious of decision-makers. Be demanding and ambitious. We are not competing with the West, China and India in space technology. Let us keep and promote what we are best at. Languages are also a pleasure beside keeping the intellect alert. If we are not aware of our own worth, nobody is going to take the trouble to remind us of it. If we throw our blessings away, nobody is going to bend down and pick them for us…” “The onus is on leaders of Bhojpuri and cultural associations to encourage and promote the use of Bhojpuri mainly among native speakers, mainly Hindus and Muslims by sensitizing the public to value of the linguistic legacy handed down to them by their forefathers and not to shy away from speaking it in the public sphere. Special attention needs to be given to its promotion among the younger generation who should be made aware of the worth of their cultural heritage and not to throw its blessings away…” * * * Of scientific research and other titbits By Dr Rajagopala Soondron “Why did some of our ancestors around the world start painting the walls of their caves some 20-30,000 years ago? Why did they indulge in animal paintings? Why not trees, waterfalls, forest fires or volcanoes? What was so special about those beasts? Did they paint for the fun of it, or is it possible that our poor ancestors, sitting in those cold caves in winter, were dreaming of venison and food for survival or worshiping and praying for better plentiful days? Did this stimulate their artistic talent?” « Who and when did those ancestors start to have vivid dreams for the first time? How did this affect their behaviour? Did they believe that they had another, separate being inside them? Could this have been the origin of the concept of a spirit? And a super being, connecting all living entities together? Could dreams have been at the origin of such an abstract belief?” * * * Fête des Mères : Témoignage de reconnaissance ou quoi ? Par Shakuntala Boolell « Une grand-mère raconte que sur sa panetière trône le bibelot offert - petit objet décoratif - presque 60 ans de cela. Les appareils sophistiqués et autres magnifiques objets qu’elle reçoit pour améliorer son confort ne remplacent pas le bibelot tenu avec tant de soin. Une autre se rappelle d’un geste extraordinaire de son petit garçon de 8 ans environ. Il lui offre un paquet de biscottes pour qu’elle n’aille pas dans la rue tôt le matin pour le pain. Une autre petite fille découpait des petits cœurs en papier et enfilait ces cœurs pour fabriquer des bijoux qui plairaient quelques heures. Geste simple et immortalisé… » « A la radio, les chansons dans diverses langues donnaient un autre charme à cette journée. C’était un moment familial dans la pure tradition. Mais les valeurs s’érodent. On se demande combien d’enfants pensent à ces petites surprises si bien préservées? Une grand-mère raconte que sur sa panetière trône le bibelot offert - petit objet décoratif - presque 60 ans de cela. Les appareils sophistiqués et autres magnifiques objets qu’elle reçoit pour améliorer son confort ne remplacent pas le bibelot tenu avec tant de soin… » * * * New Light on the Indenture Labour System The Guirni Necklace: A Tangible Cultural Heritage By Sarita Boodhoo When the girmitias - indentured labour immigrants - set out from Calcutta as from 2 November 1834 on the “great experiment” that was to give them a permanent footing on Mauritius as the First Post of that historical adventure enticed by arkatias (recruiters), they were told that they would find “gold” upon turning over the stones…This is how goes the myth. But in reality the girmitias did bring with them their jewellery and a lot in gold. This was their prized possession. Jewellery forms part of a Hindu woman’s precious collections, her solar shringars – the sixteen modes of embellishment. Gold is highly symbolical in the Hindu way of life. It is symbolic of the sun and longevity. It also symbolizes energy and vigour. Wearing gold at the time of certain rites is believed to bring immortality or long life. * * * La SBM élue «Best Retail Bank - Mauritius» par le Banker Africa East Africa Awards 2017 La SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd a été reconnue « Best Retail Bank - Mauritius » par le «Banker Africa East Africa Awards 2017». L’événement a été organisé par le magazine «Banker Africa» et récompense l’excellence et les ‘best practices’ dans le secteur bancaire et de la finance de la région africaine. M. Raj Dussoye, Chief Executive – Banking de la SBM a déclaré que «Cette récompense témoigneque la banque poursuit sa route dans la bonne direction vers l’excellence en termes de qualité de service et de l’effort soutenu de nos employés. Cela représente aussi une source de fierté et d’encouragement pour nous, et l’avenir est de bonne augure.» * * * Tribute Anand Ramsewak: A Karma Yogi par excellence The sad demise of Anand Ramsewak on Friday 19th May after a long illness is a great loss for our society. Born on 16 September 1950 Anand (Parmesswur) Ramsewak, originally from Riviere Du Poste, came with his family to settle in Port Louis at Pouce Street, Tranquebar. He had his education in Port Louis. Those were the days of the vibrant Seva Shivir which he joined as a youth of fifteen, and under the spell of the majestic and towering Swami Krishnanandji Maharaj - founder of the dynamic youth movement - carrying out non-stop social activities with fervour throughout the island. * * * Mauritius Times 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 Intake in schools By Jay Narain Roy A movement is now well afoot. It seeks to draw attention towards the seriousness of the problem. It is a basic problem, a problem indeed that demands immediate solution. Let us discuss it without passion or partiality. The only attitude to take is to help solve it. Is it a 1956 problem? Definitely not. It appears to have been neglected since a few years. In the process it has aggravated. The reports of the Department have consistently left the question unsolved. Who is to blame? Some say that the Director has wrongly advised the Government. Others argue that the Director is new, that the policy of the Department had been shaped by the Deputy when Mr Opper had been seconded for duty. Some give vent to their political ire and are thirsting for the blood of the Liaison Officer of Education. They even venture to suggest that the problem has aggravated since 1951, the very year the Liaison Officer was appointed. I do not think that we can face this problem by throwing blame right and left. We have reached a stage in our evolution when we cannot wash our hands of responsibilities by merely bandying blame. 