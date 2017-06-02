MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 2 June 2017 • EDITORIAL Resuscitating Old Ghosts A lot of noise was made in parts of the local media that Mauritius might be dismembering part of its territory (Agalega) to give it to India. Some went as far as to state that that would be equivalent to an act such as the British did by unlawfully excising the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius as a pre-independence exigency. In favour of India. It is evident that India is singled out for bashing in parts of the local media without rhyme or reason. It is enough that India should be involved in any deal with us for all sorts of suspicions to be aroused about its ulterior (usually bad) motives. There are some who would gladly estrange from Mauritius areas that are integral parts of the country on one fishy ground or other but cannot smell India coming to our support to develop the country’s territories. * * * • INTERVIEW Interview: Rama Sithanen - ex-Minister of Finance “Anything can happen as the status quo is not sustainable” ‘New forces are knocking on the door while the old ones do not want to give way’ * ‘Government must reverse the crisis of confidence and restore trust. Otherwise it will be in trouble’ * ‘The BAI saga has distracted the Government and continues to haunt them’ Rama Sithanen is an economist and ex-Minister of Finance. He is therefore well placed to comment on the current state of affairs in the country. He accepts that responsibility for the disparities that we are witnessing on the social and economic fronts is shared between successive governments, but that the previous government’s policies were more skewed in favour of the masses than the corporates. He gives an overview of how the taxation approach facilitated this goal, and proffers some advice to his successor as to how to use the remaining time to fulfil at least some of the promises made in terms oe social justice, job creation and so on. * * * Dr Teeluck Bhuwanee, Educationist “There will be no fundamental reform in Mrs Dookun’s Nine Year Schooling” * ‘With 25% failure rates at all levels of schooling, we are wasting a quarter of the education budget’ Will the 9-year schooling programme bring about the real changes that are expected and required? What are the issues and the challenges that are likely to be faced? Teeluck Bhuwanee, educationist, goes beyond the issues currently being debated about credits-based access to HSC, and says: “What is being proposed is not an educational reform at all. Any new Minister of Education will have to think of 11 year education rather than Nine Year Schooling. A complete paradigm shift that will look at the whole system from kindergarten to post-secondary education, in a holistic manner.” He holds a PhD holder in Educational Management and is a UNESCO Consultant. He retired as a UNESCO Head of Office, after having been the first Registrar of the UTM, Senior Lecturer at the MCA, Lecturer at the MIE and Rector in state secondary schools since 1975. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS PM Pravind Jugnauth’s first visit to India: Special Relationship Rebooted By Rajiv Servansingh “The new context has brought many threats nearer home for Mauritius. The trial of Somali pirates in Mauritius has been a concrete reminder of this. The onus is on Mauritius, however, to look for the opportunities which this renewed intense interest in the region opens up. It can be postulated that there are three key elements which define the contours of our national foreign policy as regards the Indian Ocean - our special relationship with India; our historical, commercial and economic relations with Europe, and the increasing presence of China in Mauritius and the region…” “The fact that there has been a convergence of US and Indian political interests: countering terrorism, promoting democracy and ensuring the security of sea-lanes, to name a few, constitutes a tectonic change from the past patterns of the pre-globalization and Cold War years. It therefore warrants a radical reshuffle of the cards in relation to the three determinants of our foreign policy… Failing to grasp these intricacies of the underlying geo-political confrontation can lead to hasty and emotional conclusions…” * * * The BAI Affair: Mauritians need to know how and what went wrong Why would financial regulators not do what they are expected to do By Anil Gujadhur “Regulators are not alone to ensure safe and sound management of finance companies in the ‘public interest’ however. There’s also the finance company’s board, its specialised board committees such as the Corporate Governance Committee, Credit/Investment Committee, the Audit Committee, the Risk Management Committee, Internal Audit as well as External Audit. All are accountable and expected to apply the brakes when necessary. Then, the question arises as to why, despite a plethora of such controls, a finance group like the BAI has ended up with such a huge financing gap…” “The BAI mess and consequent turmoil will not be put to rest any time soon. It’s the taxpayer who will have to pay the price for it to the tune of several billions of rupees. The taxpayer has the right to know how it all came about, whether there had indeed been failures at the level of the regulatory bodies, company boards and auditors – internal and external – and also political interference to sap the functioning of the public bodies, which might have allowed mischief to happen for a long number of years…” * * * Of macatia coco and the ‘cultural appropriation’ of food All of us freely enjoy some items from each other’s cuisine, and we have never had any issue By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee « The other day I was listening to a radio programme about the ‘cultural appropriation’ of food. The main ‘problem’ that was being debated was whether people not belonging to a given cultural or ethnic group had the right to deal in food preparations coming from some other culture or group. For example, does an American White of Anglo-Saxon origin have the right to open a restaurant serving Mexican food dishes to which he may have made some slight variations, still call it Mexican and make money from such ‘appropriation’? » « We find non-Indians for example selling faratas, Indians running restaurants in which they also serve Chinese food, and so on and so forth. All of us freely enjoy some items from each other’s cuisine, and we have never had any issue. If anything the ‘borrowing’, if I may use this term, only keeps expanding, which is all the better for our plates, our palates, and our health too as we have a wider selection to choose from. Like bread – how this French item has got into our moeurs seamlessly in much the same way as have dalpuris and faratas made their way in the other directions! » * * * For the next general elections Since we are all back to square one, we better start to think ahead right now By Sada Reddi “For those politicians who expect the budget to be one damned thing after another, issues about the future should occupy their minds. They should not forget however that the sine qua non for a better future is that the electorate should at all times be taken very seriously and on board and that its real aspirations should be reflected in the election programme…” “We have seen in the last elections the emergence of ‘small’ parties whose candidates secured a significant proportion of the votes. Although these candidates were not elected, they have had an impact on the election results. For example Vikram Hurdoyal got 9775 votes in Constituency No. 10, Georges Ah Yan obtained 4431 in No. 12, Sheila Bunwaree got 2320 and Jack Bizlall obtained 3479 in No. 20. This trend is likely to continue and possibly one or two candidates of the ‘small’ parties may get elected in the future provided they keep to the ideals…” * * * Indian Film Industry Rising By Nita Chicooree-Mercier “The Rs 1000 crore movie ‘Baahubali 2’ remains an undisputed Indian blockbuster and is set to become a worldwide box office hit surpassing ‘Dangal’, a less interesting movie which is currently garnering more success only in China. The film continues as an animated series and a novel trilogy, which is an excellent idea. Indeed, there is a most promising future for the Indian super hero inaugurated by Prabhas, which is likely to boost the film and culture industry and guarantee staggering success through exports to Asia, the West, the Middle-East and Africa, and contribute billions to Indian economy.” “While India today is taking a key turning point in its development, the cinema industry should be gaining more self-confidence and look inward and bring out the best in its artistic creativity. And one way to go about it is to invite Indians in India and abroad to suggest stories and themes!” * * * Système éducatif : Que veulent les Mauriciens ? Par Shakuntala Boolell « L’on constate une défaillance du système éducatif pratiquement partout. On accuse parfois à tort les innovations technologiques. Pourquoi ne pas se demander si les méthodes d’acquisition de l’écriture, de l’oral, de l’application des théories sont bien assimilées par les enseignants et ensuite transmises aux élèves ? Si on persiste dans le même sens, peut-on garantir un système éducatif valable ? » * * * Mauritius Times 60 Years Ago 3rd Year No 78 – Friday 3rd February 1956 * La prière faite pour un autre est toujours plus féconde que celle faite pour soi-même. -- Dr A. Carrel French Policy in North Africa By Peter Ibbotson Over and over again, Monsieur le Baron of Mallefille Street sighs for "La Belle France". Perhaps he sees, in the attitude adopted by the French settlers in Algeria, the kind of action he would wish to be adopted in Mauritius by the whites against the Indians? By their actions in Algeria, the French settlers are proving the truth of the saying that the French are the worst colonists. (The United Nations know well difference between British and French Cameroons). 