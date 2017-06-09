MAURITIUS TIMES This Week’s Highlights Issue: 9 June 2017 • EDITORIAL A Disaster in Waiting The Betamax case involving a breach of contract by the government appears to have now been determined. The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), which was in charge of deciding the case between Betamax, a local company, and the State Trading Corporation (STC), a state enterprise involved in importing several commodities including petroleum products, gave its decision on 6th June in favour of Betamax. Accordingly, the STC would have to pay damages amounting to between $115-125 million (Rs 4.1-4.5 billion) to Betamax for unjustified breach of contract. The ruling of the SIAC, protected by confidentiality provisions, will not be available for public consultation, and it is known whether it has gone beyond the issue of breach of contract to examine the terms and conditions thereof. It may be recalled that one of the first dossiers the government issuing from the general election of December 2014 took up after assuming power was the contract given out to Betamax by the STC under the preceding government in 2009. It tried at first to negotiate Betamax out of the country’s petroleum transportation contract in January 2015, on the ground that the contract had been awarded unlawfully thanks to a colourable device consisting of amending public procurement laws and singling it out for privileged contract allocation. * * * • INTERVIEW Interview : Rajiv Servansingh ‘L’espoir d’un redressement économique s’amenuise de jour en jour’ * ‘Les trois mamelles du dysfonctionnement de l’Etat sont aujourd’hui la corruption, le népotisme et l’impunité’ * ‘Les structures économiques et politiques sont restées figées dans le temps au point où les mêmes familles contrôlent à la fois les plus grosses entreprises du pays et les partis politiques’ Rajiv Servansingh voit d’un œil critique la gestion des affaires d’Etat. Plutôt que de progrès, c’est une rétrograde sur plusieurs fronts. L’Alliance Lepep fonctionne-t-elle dans le bon sens ? Si tel était le cas, la déception grandissante dans la population aurait-elle gagné le terrain ? Comment venir justifier tant de scandales, de styles de gouvernance ? Il y aurait beaucoup à faire pour redorer l’image du pays, nous dit-il… * * * Qs & As Devesh Dukhira – CEO Mauritius Sugar Syndicate “Our sugar industry should remain viable despite absence of any ‘filet de protection’” * ‘Over the last 3-4 years, we have already been operating in a free market environment and it has not been all doom’ Come October 2017 thee will be the liberalization of production quotas of cane sugar as decided by the EU. In view of this eventuality, we asked Devesh Dukhira, who is the CEO of the Mauritius Sugar Syndicate, to give an overview of the future of the sugar and its related cane-products sector in Mauritius. He is positive that these sectors still have a future, but that this will depend on increasing cost-efficiency, and already some measures have been introduced such regrouping of small growers to make economies of scale and Fairtrade certification which acts as an incentive. There are other issues, such as shortage of labour and decreasing land mass under sugar cultivation. These and other factors that impact on the sectors are discussed. * * * • OPINION & COMMENTS Geopolitics and security in the Indian Ocean We can hardly harbour expectations about our autonomous capacity to defend our outlying islands and territories, protect their environment, manage and tap their ocean resources. We rely on external support and agreements with traditional allies who have the capabilities and respect our sovereignty By U.C. “Two years ago, on his first overseas trip, Indian PM Modi stopped here and amongst other things, offered 700m US$ of concessionary credit, commissioned the Indian built Barracuda for naval patrols and offered to develop a full-fledged petroleum hub in Port Louis. More significantly, he invited Mauritius to join India in taking our traditional ties and relations to a new strategic partnership level. The outcomes of the PM's mission to India indicate that what fell on deaf ears then, may at last have seeped through…” “For Mauritius, Agalega is certainly a prime Outer Island on several important fronts. We have an impressive ocean economic zone to manage and maritime security is of equal strategic importance to us as to others. When our national coast guards, without belittling them, can hardly control drug and other trafficking by pleasure craft around Mauritius, we can hardly harbour expectations about our autonomous capacity to defend our outlying islands and territories, protect their environment, manage and tap their ocean resources. We rely on external support and agreements with traditional allies who have the capabilities and respect our sovereignty…” * * * In the midst of global anarchism We don’t know how the world will settle down eventually but we know at least that what we really need is not to invite to ourselves troubles which are not ours By Anil Gujadhur “What do we, Mauritius, have to do to take sides between Qatar and the remaining GCC countries in the present situation in the Middle East? We have no business to poke our nose into what are truly internal squabbles within a select club of family and friends. Yet, there are reports that one of our ministers would have voiced an opinion against Qatar in the seemingly temporary conflict it has with its immediate neighbours, all lying to the same side of the theocratic dividing line. There was nothing geopolitically pressing to make us take a stand in the matter…” “As the grip of the US on its traditional friends grows weaker due to such inconsistencies, China will find grounds to assert itself more aggressively, starting with its immediate region and possibly working together with Putin to undermine all the liberal global values for which the West has stood so far. It has done so in the South China Sea. It is bridging the global leadership gap left behind by the US by its policies such as ‘One Belt, One Road’. Thus, all those who have held hands together with the US will feel abandoned to themselves, rudderless in an agitated international ocean of uncertainty…” * * * Disturbing interference at the Medical Council By Dr R Neerunjun Gopee “Historically, the Medical Council Bill was first passed by Parliament in August 1967. But it was only in 1989 that it was enacted. Why? That’s because in its original form, the chairman of the Medical Council was to be the Permanent Secretary of MOH. The GMDOA led the move to undo this gross anomaly so that it would be the medical profession that would regulate itself. Now that this has been acquired, what a shame it is to find political-cum-administrative interference making a comeback, negating all these years of struggle…” “These irregularities are all the more intolerable when I reflect how smoothly the first MCM was run and functioned, and practically all decisions were taken unanimously, without any hint let alone attempt at partisanship or clique formation, as the Facebook post also points out. If that is the case, it is indeed very very shameful and unbecoming of professionals in whom the patients and the public have put their trust. If they do not feel that they can return this trust in full measure, then they should resign…” * * * Loan/Grant from India: Onus is on Mauritius By TP Saran “The Metro Express should not be a matter of prestige or legacy at the end of the government’s mandate. It should be a genuine practical solution to the traffic congestion problem that commuters daily face. As citizens, we must know what is in store for us, and the sooner the proper information is provided the better it will be for all parties concerned…” “About two weeks ago Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth made another trip to India and came back to announce that he had managed to secure a further line of credit of $500 million, approximately Rs 18 billion. Again, there is every need for the government to come clean and explain to the people clearly what are the gains and benefits for them in these bargains, as well as the modality of disbursement and the management of these sums so that they are go where they are meant to be…” * * * Great Success at the English Drama Festival for Vacoas Rang Bhoomi Kala Mandir By Sarita Boodhoo At the National English Drama Festival 2017 recently organised by the Ministry of Arts and Culture, the Vacoas National Arts bagged almost all the prizes for the English play ‘The Visitor’. The Awards speak for themselves. Besides the Best Play award, the play bagged the Best Director: Rajiv Seetohul; Best Actor: Rajeshwar Seetohul; Best Actress: Jyoti Seetohul Bhakha; Best Local Writer: Rajendra Kumar Dabee; Best Set Designer: Prithvi Ramdeny. Other finalists were the Dr. Maurice Cure Drama Group who presented ‘Shrug, Drug, Hug’. They received the Second Best Actress, Best Promising Young Actress, Second Best Play and Second Best Director. Mauritius College presented ‘Holy Soul’ and was awarded the Second Best Act or Best Promising Young Actor and Third Best Play. * * * Curepipe College celebrates its 55th anniversary By RNG The Curepipe College, situated at Theodore Sauzier Street, Curepipe-Road, held a week-long celebration of its 55th Anniversary, the ‘Emerald Jubilee’, as from Monday 29th. On Thursday June 1st there was the prize-giving ceremony and launching of a Souvenir Magazine. The function was attended by several distinguished personalities, among whom Chief Guest Hon. (Mrs) Leela Devi Dookhun-Luchoomun, Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, the Mayoress of Curepipe Mrs Lechou, the Directors of the Company, ex-teachers and alumni of the College, along with the current teaching and administrative staff of the College and the students. The programme started with the playing of the National Anthem immediately after the arrival of the Chief Guest. This was followed by a power-point presentation titled ‘The Pathway of Curepipe College’, and next a choreography by pupils of the pre-vocational stream and mainstream which showcased the coexistence of the various cultures in Mauritius; this was reflected in the student population that today totals 1100. Then came the speeches by the Manager and Rector Mr Neetesh Raj Sewpal, the Mayoress, and the Chief Guest, after which there was a 55th anniversary song by pupils of grades 7 & 8 and the prize-giving ceremony to pupils for the Best Academic and Sports Performance 2016, as well as staff members for long and meritorious service that in some cases stretched back to a quarter of a century. The Souvenir Magazine, a lavish publication packed with content, was launched by the Chief Guest who received a bouquet and a Souvenir Shield. * * * Mauritius Times 60 Years Ago Mauritius Times 3rd year No 81 – Friday 24th February 1956 * A degenerate nobleman, or one that is proud of his birth, is like a turnip; there is nothing good of him but that which is underground. – S. Butler Glimpses of Mauritian History Letters that revealed the injustices perpetrated by Estate Owners By D. Letters written not to serve as historical documents but to answer some immediate purpose have always been of immense help to historians. For example the Paston writers on English mediaeval social history and the letters of Madame de Sevigne have done more than whole libraries fat text books. The same is true of the treatment of Indian Immigrants by their employers. The vehement protests of planters as to their irreproachable conduct towards their labourers fall to the ground when we take into account the letters of De Belloquet, proprietor of Belle Ombre, Shoenfeld, Belle Vue and Rivière Dragon estates. The sincere tone of the writing and the important place held by the author in the haunting community add to the value of the letters. Contact: Tel: 212 13113 -- 5 2929301 Or send us an Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it We’ll do the needful. Many Thanks For Your Support